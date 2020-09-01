Coronavirus state-wise tally September 1: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 75,000 mark

With more than 7.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.3 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.2 lakh).
Kerala recorded 1,530 new cases of the novel coronavirus on August 31, taking its tally to 75,385.
With over 7.9 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
The data was updated at 8 am on September 1 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 7,92,541 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Andhra Pradesh - 4,34,771 cases
> Tamil Nadu - 4,28,041 cases
> Karnataka - 3,42,423 cases
> Uttar Pradesh - 2,30,414 cases
India has recorded more than 36.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 65,288 deaths. Of these, more than 7.8 lakh are active cases while over 28.3 lakh have recovered.
Across the country, 10,16,920 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 31, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|439
|-34
|2647
|61
|46
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|100276
|1147
|330526
|8772
|3969
|85
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1220
|15
|2885
|63
|7
|4
|Assam
|23273
|1722
|85461
|1534
|306
|10
|5
|Bihar
|16335
|-998
|119540
|2416
|582
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|1859
|52
|2431
|135
|56
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|14237
|717
|16989
|686
|277
|8
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|284
|-12
|2081
|39
|2
|9
|Delhi
|14626
|-167
|155678
|1507
|4444
|18
|10
|Goa
|3649
|14
|13577
|391
|192
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|15524
|252
|77756
|1025
|3020
|14
|12
|Haryana
|11371
|391
|52672
|1052
|689
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1563
|103
|4515
|65
|38
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7980
|21
|29015
|505
|703
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|14096
|2519
|27143
|695
|417
|7
|16
|Karnataka
|87254
|-856
|249467
|7238
|5702
|113
|17
|Kerala
|23553
|-166
|51538
|1689
|294
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|773
|-74
|1874
|117
|34
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13914
|322
|48657
|1190
|1394
|20
|20
|Maharashtra
|194399
|510
|573559
|11158
|24583
|184
|21
|Manipur
|1894
|49
|4330
|91
|28
|22
|Meghalaya
|1196
|-88
|1162
|113
|10
|23
|Mizoram
|420
|-2
|591
|2
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|874
|-13
|3067
|41
|9
|25
|Odisha
|25758
|-1461
|77286
|4053
|492
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|4849
|-89
|9334
|366
|228
|7
|27
|Punjab
|15512
|137
|37027
|1280
|1453
|49
|28
|Rajasthan
|13825
|-266
|66812
|1719
|1056
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|424
|20
|1225
|5
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52578
|-143
|368141
|6008
|7322
|91
|31
|Telangana
|31699
|400
|95162
|2325
|836
|9
|32
|Tripura
|4366
|258
|7674
|241
|113
|10
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5908
|-4
|13650
|584
|269
|12
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|54788
|122
|172140
|4597
|3486
|63
|35
|West Bengal
|25280
|-377
|134270
|3318
|3228
|52
|Total#
|785996
|4021
|2839882
|65081
|65288
|819
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.5 crore infections and over 8.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.
