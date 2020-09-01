172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-1-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5781521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 1: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 75,000 mark

With more than 7.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.3 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.2 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Kerala recorded 1,530 new cases of the novel coronavirus on August 31, taking its tally to 75,385.

With over 7.9 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on September 1 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 7,92,541 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 4,34,771 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,28,041 cases

> Karnataka - 3,42,423 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,30,414 cases

India has recorded more than 36.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 65,288 deaths. Of these, more than 7.8 lakh are active cases while over 28.3 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,16,920 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 31, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands439-34 264761 46
2Andhra Pradesh1002761147 3305268772 396985 
3Arunachal Pradesh122015 288563 7
4Assam232731722 854611534 30610 
5Bihar16335-998 1195402416 582
6Chandigarh185952 2431135 56
7Chhattisgarh14237717 16989686 277
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu284-12 208139 2
9Delhi14626-167 1556781507 444418 
10Goa364914 13577391 192
11Gujarat15524252 777561025 302014 
12Haryana11371391 526721052 689
13Himachal Pradesh1563103 451565 38
14Jammu and Kashmir798021 29015505 703
15Jharkhand140962519 27143695 417
16Karnataka87254-856 2494677238 5702113 
17Kerala23553-166 515381689 294
18Ladakh773-74 1874117 34
19Madhya Pradesh13914322 486571190 139420 
20Maharashtra194399510 57355911158 24583184 
21Manipur189449 433091 28
22Meghalaya1196-88 1162113 10
23Mizoram420-2 5910
24Nagaland874-13 306741 9
25Odisha25758-1461 772864053 49210 
26Puducherry4849-89 9334366 228
27Punjab15512137 370271280 145349 
28Rajasthan13825-266 668121719 105613 
29Sikkim42420 12253
30Tamil Nadu52578-143 3681416008 732291 
31Telangana31699400 951622325 836
32Tripura4366258 7674241 11310 
33Uttarakhand5908-4 13650584 26912 
34Uttar Pradesh54788122 1721404597 348663 
35West Bengal25280-377 1342703318 322852 
Total#7859964021 283988265081 65288819 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.5 crore infections and over 8.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Sep 1, 2020 09:57 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.