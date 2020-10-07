172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-7-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5931521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 7: Karnataka's COVID-19 tally crosses 6.5 lakh

With more than 14.65 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.29 lakh) and Karnataka (6.57 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Image: AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan
Image: AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan

Karnataka recorded 9,993 new COVID-19 cases on October 6, taking its tally to 6.5 lakh. With over 14.65 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 14,65,911 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,29,307 cases

> Karnataka - 6,57,705 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,30,408 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,20,937 cases

India has recorded more than 67.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,04,555 deaths. Of these, more than 9 lakh are active cases while over 57.4 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.99 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 6, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands180-6 367819 54
2Andhra Pradesh50776-284 6724796046 605233 
3Arunachal Pradesh302233 7965190 20
4Assam33047-420 1550771586 77818 
5Bihar11420-103 1783951400 925
6Chandigarh1492-112 11035238 180
7Chhattisgarh27238-619 1005513484 110423 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu10130002
9Delhi22720-360 2669352997 558139 
10Goa4720-83 31050594 468
11Gujarat16570-148 1251111473 351910 
12Haryana11320-502 1232861690 150918 
13Himachal Pradesh3136-20 12918265 229
14Jammu and Kashmir13712-984 654961706 126816 
15Jharkhand10027-409 780891246 75710 
16Karnataka115170-326 53307410228 946191 
17Kerala878232865 1540924981 88425 
18Ladakh119529 346450 61
19Madhya Pradesh18141-616 1180392161 248825 
20Maharashtra247468-5253 117972617141 38717370 
21Manipur2680-16 9482148 78
22Meghalaya2371154 4606115 60
23Mizoram261-30 188750 0
24Nagaland118530 546038 17
25Odisha26846-1160 2102173817 94016 
26Puducherry452224614393 546
27Punjab11982-913 1043551707 367938 
28Rajasthan2129479 1254482027 157415 
29Sikkim580-18 258740 49
30Tamil Nadu45279-602 5752125548 991771 
31Telangana26551-93 1770082239 1189
32Tripura4621-255 22623492 301
33Uttarakhand8414-287 43238617 677
34Uttar Pradesh44031-993 3707534432 615361 
35West Bengal27988271 2437433036 531863 
Total#907883-11140 574469382203 104555986 
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.5 crore infections and over 10.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 09:29 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.