Coronavirus state-wise tally October 7: Karnataka's COVID-19 tally crosses 6.5 lakh

Karnataka recorded 9,993 new COVID-19 cases on October 6, taking its tally to 6.5 lakh. With over 14.65 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 14,65,911 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,29,307 cases

> Karnataka - 6,57,705 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,30,408 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,20,937 cases

India has recorded more than 67.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,04,555 deaths. Of these, more than 9 lakh are active cases while over 57.4 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.99 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 6, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 180 -6 3678 19 54 2 Andhra Pradesh 50776 -284 672479 6046 6052 33 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3022 33 7965 190 20 1 4 Assam 33047 -420 155077 1586 778 18 5 Bihar 11420 -103 178395 1400 925 1 6 Chandigarh 1492 -112 11035 238 180 3 7 Chhattisgarh 27238 -619 100551 3484 1104 23 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 101 2 3000 9 2 9 Delhi 22720 -360 266935 2997 5581 39 10 Goa 4720 -83 31050 594 468 8 11 Gujarat 16570 -148 125111 1473 3519 10 12 Haryana 11320 -502 123286 1690 1509 18 13 Himachal Pradesh 3136 -20 12918 265 229 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 13712 -984 65496 1706 1268 16 15 Jharkhand 10027 -409 78089 1246 757 10 16 Karnataka 115170 -326 533074 10228 9461 91 17 Kerala 87823 2865 154092 4981 884 25 18 Ladakh 1195 29 3464 50 61 19 Madhya Pradesh 18141 -616 118039 2161 2488 25 20 Maharashtra 247468 -5253 1179726 17141 38717 370 21 Manipur 2680 -16 9482 148 78 3 22 Meghalaya 2371 154 4606 115 60 1 23 Mizoram 261 -30 1887 50 0 24 Nagaland 1185 30 5460 38 17 25 Odisha 26846 -1160 210217 3817 940 16 26 Puducherry 4522 9 24614 393 546 3 27 Punjab 11982 -913 104355 1707 3679 38 28 Rajasthan 21294 79 125448 2027 1574 15 29 Sikkim 580 -18 2587 40 49 3 30 Tamil Nadu 45279 -602 575212 5548 9917 71 31 Telangana 26551 -93 177008 2239 1189 8 32 Tripura 4621 -255 22623 492 301 33 Uttarakhand 8414 -287 43238 617 677 8 34 Uttar Pradesh 44031 -993 370753 4432 6153 61 35 West Bengal 27988 271 243743 3036 5318 63 Total# 907883 -11140 5744693 82203 104555 986 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.5 crore infections and over 10.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.