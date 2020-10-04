172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-4-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5919291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 4: Telangana's COVID-19 tally nears 2-lakh mark

With more than 14.3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.12 lakh) and Karnataka (6.3 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Telangana reported 1,949 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 3, taking its tally to 1,99,276.

With over 14.3 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8 am on October 4 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 14,30,861 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,13,014 cases

> Karnataka - 6,30,516 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,14,507 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,10,626 cases

India has recorded more than 65.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,01,782 deaths. Of these, more than 9.3 lakh are active cases while over 55 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,42,131 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 3, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands173-1 364211 53
2Andhra Pradesh55282-1615 6517917798 594141 
3Arunachal Pradesh3015-4 7388205 18
4Assam33933-195 1507761813 73514 
5Bihar11597-480 1739321483 912
6Chandigarh1792-89 10396234 172
7Chhattisgarh29292-401 910772982 103129 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu10129672
9Delhi25234-1216 2572243440 547234 
10Goa4923-86 29527523 450
11Gujarat1676227 1209871304 348712 
12Haryana12868-379 1182581542 145025 
13Himachal Pradesh329236 12193197 210
14Jammu and Kashmir15646-443 613511399 123119 
15Jharkhand10939-304 746041176 734
16Karnataka112802797 5084958989 9219100 
17Kerala809003336 1396204476 81322 
18Ladakh1101331541 61
19Madhya Pradesh19807-317 1117122101 239927 
20Maharashtra258548-2765 113455516835 37758278 
21Manipur2497161 908189 71
22Meghalaya2083328 431993 54
23Mizoram348177213 0
24Nagaland115565 525746 17
25Odisha30301-1030 1981944066 89217 
26Puducherry4874-180 23344396 534
27Punjab14289-646 994681691 356261 
28Rajasthan21075133 1192412003 153014 
29Sikkim640-2 244839 43
30Tamil Nadu46255-39 5585345596 971865 
31Telangana27901-427 1702122366 116310 
32Tripura5171-195 21410513 293
33Uttarakhand8076-428 41338919 64812 
34Uttar Pradesh47823-1289 3568264860 597760 
35West Bengal27130265 2347123013 513262 
Total#937625-7371 550996682260 101782940 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.4 crore infections and over 10.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Oct 4, 2020 10:28 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Cureent affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.