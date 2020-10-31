172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-31-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-6043781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 31: Kerala's COVID-19 tally climbs to 4.2 lakh

With more than 16.72 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections followed by Andhra Pradesh (8,20,565) and Karnataka (8,20,398).

Moneycontrol News

Kerala reported 6,638 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 30, taking its tally to 4,25,122 cases.

With more than 16.72 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 31 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Only seven states reported an increase in active cases, according to the latest update.

Here are the five most affected states:

> Maharashtra:  16,72,411 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh: 8,20,565 cases

> Karnataka: 8,20,398 cases

> Tamil Nadu:  7,22,011 cases

> Uttar Pradesh: 4,80,082 cases

India has recorded more than 81.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.2 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.8 lakh are active cases while over 74.3 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.6 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 30, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands182-10 407622 59
2Andhra Pradesh25514-754 7883753623 667617 
3Arunachal Pradesh1938-70 12777154 37
4Assam10421-717 1946681094 926
5Bihar7897-161 2063461238 1084
6Chandigarh657-8 1346967 225
7Chhattisgarh2235019 1609181650 203849 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu4931972
9Delhi323631411 3428114433 647047 
10Goa2405-31 40409241 602
11Gujarat13168-64 1549681027 3711
12Haryana11851460 1518391179 177711 
13Himachal Pradesh2891123 18595193 312
14Jammu and Kashmir6835-93 86024654 1471
15Jharkhand5196-98 95208421 883
16Karnataka59518-4981 7497408521 1114049 
17Kerala90671-1218 3329947828 145728 
18Ladakh627549355 74
19Madhya Pradesh9294-395 1584551074 294112 
20Maharashtra125971-2178 15030508241 43837127 
21Manipur4303-5 13805222 164
22Meghalaya1170-156 8125235 87
23Mizoram437228426 1
24Nagaland1598-165 7308212 39
25Odisha13500-264 2738381800 130811 
26Puducherry373919 30577128 592
27Punjab4101-165 124870577 418719 
28Rajasthan15251-303 1780642087 189810 
29Sikkim254-14 359133 68
30Tamil Nadu23532-1354 6873883924 1109138 
31Telangana18409-47 2188871486 1336
32Tripura1493-87 28878141 346
33Uttarakhand363489 57270258 1011
34Uttar Pradesh24431-427 4486442590 700724 
35West Bengal36999-95 3258884015 678459 
Total#582649-11737 743282959454 121641551 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 4.5 crore infections and over 11.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 31, 2020 09:40 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.