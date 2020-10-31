Coronavirus state-wise tally October 31: Kerala's COVID-19 tally climbs to 4.2 lakh

Kerala reported 6,638 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 30, taking its tally to 4,25,122 cases.

With more than 16.72 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on October 31 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Only seven states reported an increase in active cases, according to the latest update.

Here are the five most affected states:

> Maharashtra: 16,72,411 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh: 8,20,565 cases

> Karnataka: 8,20,398 cases

> Tamil Nadu: 7,22,011 cases

> Uttar Pradesh: 4,80,082 cases

India has recorded more than 81.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.2 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.8 lakh are active cases while over 74.3 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.6 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 30, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 182 -10 4076 22 59 2 Andhra Pradesh 25514 -754 788375 3623 6676 17 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1938 -70 12777 154 37 4 Assam 10421 -717 194668 1094 926 3 5 Bihar 7897 -161 206346 1238 1084 8 6 Chandigarh 657 -8 13469 67 225 7 Chhattisgarh 22350 19 160918 1650 2038 49 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 49 3197 5 2 9 Delhi 32363 1411 342811 4433 6470 47 10 Goa 2405 -31 40409 241 602 5 11 Gujarat 13168 -64 154968 1027 3711 6 12 Haryana 11851 460 151839 1179 1777 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 2891 123 18595 193 312 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6835 -93 86024 654 1471 5 15 Jharkhand 5196 -98 95208 421 883 16 Karnataka 59518 -4981 749740 8521 11140 49 17 Kerala 90671 -1218 332994 7828 1457 28 18 Ladakh 627 5493 55 74 19 Madhya Pradesh 9294 -395 158455 1074 2941 12 20 Maharashtra 125971 -2178 1503050 8241 43837 127 21 Manipur 4303 -5 13805 222 164 4 22 Meghalaya 1170 -156 8125 235 87 23 Mizoram 437 2 2284 26 1 24 Nagaland 1598 -165 7308 212 39 4 25 Odisha 13500 -264 273838 1800 1308 11 26 Puducherry 3739 19 30577 128 592 27 Punjab 4101 -165 124870 577 4187 19 28 Rajasthan 15251 -303 178064 2087 1898 10 29 Sikkim 254 -14 3591 33 68 1 30 Tamil Nadu 23532 -1354 687388 3924 11091 38 31 Telangana 18409 -47 218887 1486 1336 6 32 Tripura 1493 -87 28878 141 346 33 Uttarakhand 3634 89 57270 258 1011 2 34 Uttar Pradesh 24431 -427 448644 2590 7007 24 35 West Bengal 36999 -95 325888 4015 6784 59 Total# 582649 -11737 7432829 59454 121641 551 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 4.5 crore infections and over 11.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.