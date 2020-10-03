Coronavirus state-wise tally October 3: Kerala's COVID-19 tally crosses 2.1 lakh

Kerala reported 9,258 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 2, its highest single-day spike, taking its tally to 2,13,499.

With over 14.16 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 3 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 14,16,513 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,06,790 cases

> Karnataka - 6,20,630 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,08,885 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,06,995 cases

India has recorded more than 64.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,00,842 deaths. Of these, more than 9.4 lakh are active cases while over 54.2 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,32,675 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 2, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 174 2 3631 8 53 2 Andhra Pradesh 56897 -961 643993 7485 5900 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3019 64 7183 134 18 2 4 Assam 34128 -35 148963 1441 721 10 5 Bihar 12077 -9 172449 1401 910 6 6 Chandigarh 1881 -3 10162 153 169 5 7 Chhattisgarh 29693 -775 88095 3396 1002 16 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 100 -13 2959 20 2 9 Delhi 26450 -288 253784 3171 5438 37 10 Goa 5009 32 29004 479 442 2 11 Gujarat 16735 45 119683 1250 3475 15 12 Haryana 13247 -225 116716 1678 1425 23 13 Himachal Pradesh 3256 -160 11996 388 202 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 16089 -324 59952 1400 1212 14 15 Jharkhand 11243 -239 73428 967 729 8 16 Karnataka 112005 1574 499506 7094 9119 125 17 Kerala 77564 5146 135144 4092 791 20 18 Ladakh 1094 27 3274 42 61 19 Madhya Pradesh 20124 -349 109611 2332 2372 36 20 Maharashtra 261313 1873 1117720 13294 37480 424 21 Manipur 2336 -66 8992 351 69 1 22 Meghalaya 1755 5 4226 225 52 1 23 Mizoram 344 16 1759 38 0 24 Nagaland 1090 7 5211 67 17 25 Odisha 31331 -464 194128 4048 875 16 26 Puducherry 5054 60 22948 443 532 7 27 Punjab 14935 -828 97777 1840 3501 50 28 Rajasthan 20942 135 117238 2060 1516 16 29 Sikkim 642 6 2409 34 41 2 30 Tamil Nadu 46294 -75 552938 5603 9653 67 31 Telangana 28328 -292 167846 2002 1153 8 32 Tripura 5366 -114 20897 301 289 3 33 Uttarakhand 8504 -40 40419 340 636 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 49112 -1266 351966 5107 5917 53 35 West Bengal 26865 313 231699 2944 5070 53 Total# 944996 2779 5427706 75628 100842 1069 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.4 crore infections and over 10.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.