Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 3: Kerala's COVID-19 tally crosses 2.1 lakh

With more than 14.16 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.06 lakh) and Karnataka (6.2 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Kerala reported 9,258 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 2, its highest single-day spike, taking its tally to 2,13,499.

With over 14.16 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 3 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

related news

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 14,16,513 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,06,790 cases

> Karnataka - 6,20,630 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,08,885 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,06,995 cases

India has recorded more than 64.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,00,842 deaths. Of these, more than 9.4 lakh are active cases while over 54.2 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,32,675 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 2, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands174363153
2Andhra Pradesh56897-961 6439937485 590031 
3Arunachal Pradesh301964 7183134 18
4Assam34128-35 1489631441 72110 
5Bihar12077-9 1724491401 910
6Chandigarh1881-3 10162153 169
7Chhattisgarh29693-775 880953396 100216 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu100-13 295920 2
9Delhi26450-288 2537843171 543837 
10Goa500932 29004479 442
11Gujarat1673545 1196831250 347515 
12Haryana13247-225 1167161678 142523 
13Himachal Pradesh3256-160 11996388 202
14Jammu and Kashmir16089-324 599521400 121214 
15Jharkhand11243-239 73428967 729
16Karnataka1120051574 4995067094 9119125 
17Kerala775645146 1351444092 79120 
18Ladakh109427 327442 61
19Madhya Pradesh20124-349 1096112332 237236 
20Maharashtra2613131873 111772013294 37480424 
21Manipur2336-66 8992351 69
22Meghalaya17554226225 52
23Mizoram34416 175938 0
24Nagaland1090521167 17
25Odisha31331-464 1941284048 87516 
26Puducherry505460 22948443 532
27Punjab14935-828 977771840 350150 
28Rajasthan20942135 1172382060 151616 
29Sikkim642240934 41
30Tamil Nadu46294-75 5529385603 965367 
31Telangana28328-292 1678462002 1153
32Tripura5366-114 20897301 289
33Uttarakhand8504-40 40419340 63611 
34Uttar Pradesh49112-1266 3519665107 591753 
35West Bengal26865313 2316992944 507053 
Total#9449962779 542770675628 1008421069 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 3.4 crore infections and over 10.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Oct 3, 2020 10:02 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

