Coronavirus state-wise tally October 27: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbs to 3.5 lakh

West Bengal reported 4,121 cases of the novel coronavirus on October 26, taking its tally to 3,53,822.

With over 16.48 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,48,665 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,08,924 cases

> Karnataka - 8,05,947 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,11,713 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,72,077 cases

India has recorded more than 69.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,195,02 deaths. Of these, more than 6.2 lakh are active cases while over 72 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,58,116 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 26, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 198 -6 3997 14 58 2 Andhra Pradesh 28770 -2090 773548 3972 6606 19 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2174 -86 12182 231 35 2 4 Assam 14891 -2619 188587 2832 908 2 5 Bihar 9355 -367 201942 1024 1058 9 6 Chandigarh 633 -20 13230 63 222 4 7 Chhattisgarh 22093 -1650 153654 3256 1861 43 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 50 -1 3176 1 2 9 Delhi 25786 -958 327390 3736 6312 54 10 Goa 2517 -59 39433 343 582 6 11 Gujarat 13716 -198 150513 1102 3690 4 12 Haryana 10154 -141 147566 1284 1737 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 2511 22 17782 192 293 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7296 -269 83485 627 1444 6 15 Jharkhand 5666 -178 93368 392 872 6 16 Karnataka 75442 -5627 719558 8715 10947 42 17 Kerala 93848 -2840 302017 7107 1352 20 18 Ladakh 691 -45 5216 90 71 19 Madhya Pradesh 10857 -380 154222 1095 2890 5 20 Maharashtra 134657 -6344 1470660 9905 43348 84 21 Manipur 4223 57 13057 200 144 5 22 Meghalaya 1514 -91 7471 139 81 23 Mizoram 315 25 2212 9 0 24 Nagaland 1838 -33 6792 68 33 2 25 Odisha 15331 -537 266105 2003 1259 14 26 Puducherry 3758 -46 29990 189 588 27 Punjab 4219 2 123047 326 4125 8 28 Rajasthan 16233 -435 169962 2226 1853 14 29 Sikkim 245 -1 3530 5 65 1 30 Tamil Nadu 29268 -1338 671489 4014 10956 32 31 Telangana 17890 -721 213466 1554 1315 4 32 Tripura 1796 -49 28153 84 344 1 33 Uttarakhand 4080 -345 55663 705 1001 8 34 Uttar Pradesh 26652 -665 438521 2450 6904 22 35 West Bengal 37190 173 310086 3889 6546 59 Total# 625857 -27860 7201070 63842 119502 488 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:Globally, more than 4.3 crore infections and over 11.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.