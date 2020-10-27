172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-27-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-6018811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 27: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbs to 3.5 lakh

With more than 16.48 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (8.08 lakh) and Karnataka (8.05 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

West Bengal reported 4,121 cases of the novel coronavirus on October 26, taking its tally to 3,53,822.

With over 16.48 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,48,665 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,08,924 cases

> Karnataka - 8,05,947 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,11,713 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,72,077 cases

India has recorded more than 69.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,195,02 deaths. Of these, more than 6.2 lakh are active cases while over 72 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,58,116 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 26, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands198-6 399714 58
2Andhra Pradesh28770-2090 7735483972 660619 
3Arunachal Pradesh2174-86 12182231 35
4Assam14891-2619 1885872832 908
5Bihar9355-367 2019421024 1058
6Chandigarh633-20 1323063 222
7Chhattisgarh22093-1650 1536543256 186143 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu50-1 31762
9Delhi25786-958 3273903736 631254 
10Goa2517-59 39433343 582
11Gujarat13716-198 1505131102 3690
12Haryana10154-141 1475661284 173710 
13Himachal Pradesh251122 17782192 293
14Jammu and Kashmir7296-269 83485627 1444
15Jharkhand5666-178 93368392 872
16Karnataka75442-5627 7195588715 1094742 
17Kerala93848-2840 3020177107 135220 
18Ladakh691-45 521690 71
19Madhya Pradesh10857-380 1542221095 2890
20Maharashtra134657-6344 14706609905 4334884 
21Manipur422357 13057200 144
22Meghalaya1514-91 7471139 81
23Mizoram31525 22120
24Nagaland1838-33 679268 33
25Odisha15331-537 2661052003 125914 
26Puducherry3758-46 29990189 588
27Punjab4219123047326 4125
28Rajasthan16233-435 1699622226 185314 
29Sikkim245-1 353065
30Tamil Nadu29268-1338 6714894014 1095632 
31Telangana17890-721 2134661554 1315
32Tripura1796-49 2815384 344
33Uttarakhand4080-345 55663705 1001
34Uttar Pradesh26652-665 4385212450 690422 
35West Bengal37190173 3100863889 654659 
Total#625857-27860 720107063842 119502488 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 4.3 crore infections and over 11.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:51 am

