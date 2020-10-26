Coronavirus state-wise tally October 26: Karnataka's COVID-19 caseload crosses 8 lakh

New coronavirus cases reported in India dropped below 50,000 for the second time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on October 26 at 8 am. With more than 16.45 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,09,959 with 45,148 new infections. The death toll climbed to 1,19,014 with 480 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 71,37,228 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 6,53,717 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present.

> Maharashtra: 16,45,020 > Andhra Pradesh: 8,07,023 > Karnataka: 8,02,817 > Tamil Nadu: 7,09,005

> Uttar Pradesh: 4,70,270

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 204 5 3983 15 58 2 Andhra Pradesh 30860 609 769576 3585 6587 21 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2260 137 11951 170 33 4 Assam 17510 2761 185755 2961 906 4 5 Bihar 9722 737 200918 1161 1049 7 6 Chandigarh 653 21 13167 80 218 2 7 Chhattisgarh 23743 156 150398 1499 1818 25 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 51 1 3175 2 2 9 Delhi 26744 277 323654 3826 6258 33 10 Goa 2576 116 39090 321 576 6 11 Gujarat 13914 51 149411 963 3686 7 12 Haryana 10295 147 146282 1086 1727 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 2489 116 17590 272 291 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7565 115 82858 639 1438 8 15 Jharkhand 5844 122 92976 378 866 2 16 Karnataka 81069 5699 710843 10106 10905 32 17 Kerala 96688 832 294910 7649 1332 26 18 Ladakh 736 54 5126 74 71 19 Madhya Pradesh 11237 240 153127 1181 2885 10 20 Maharashtra 141001 299 1460755 5648 43264 112 21 Manipur 4166 1 12857 138 139 1 22 Meghalaya 1605 31 7332 104 81 1 23 Mizoram 290 41 2203 5 0 24 Nagaland 1871 54 6724 56 31 1 25 Odisha 15868 454 264102 2071 1245 16 26 Puducherry 3804 108 29801 187 588 2 27 Punjab 4217 60 122721 465 4117 10 28 Rajasthan 16668 432 167736 2240 1839 13 29 Sikkim 246 20 3525 35 64 1 30 Tamil Nadu 30606 1181 667475 4019 10924 31 31 Telangana 18611 854 211912 1432 1311 4 32 Tripura 1845 147 28069 183 343 33 Uttarakhand 4425 117 54958 329 993 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 27317 364 436071 2368 6882 28 35 West Bengal 37017 210 306197 3857 6487 60 Total# 653717 14437 7137228 59105 119014 480 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,34,62,778 samples have been tested up to October 24 with 9,39,309 samples being tested on Sunday.

Globally, there have been over 4.28 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 11.51 lakh people have died so far.