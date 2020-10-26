172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-26-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-6013481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 26: Karnataka's COVID-19 caseload crosses 8 lakh

As of October 26, India has 6,53,717 active cases of coronavirus infection, as per the Health Ministry data.

Moneycontrol News

New coronavirus cases reported in India dropped below 50,000 for the second time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on October 26 at 8 am. With more than 16.45 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,09,959 with 45,148 new infections. The death toll climbed to 1,19,014 with 480 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 71,37,228 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 6,53,717 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Top 5 states with highest COVID-19 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases):> Maharashtra: 16,45,020 > Andhra Pradesh: 8,07,023 > Karnataka: 8,02,817 > Tamil Nadu: 7,09,005

> Uttar Pradesh: 4,70,270

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,34,62,778 samples have been tested up to October 24 with 9,39,309 samples being tested on Sunday.
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands204398315 58
2Andhra Pradesh30860609 7695763585 658721 
3Arunachal Pradesh2260137 11951170 33
4Assam175102761 1857552961 906
5Bihar9722737 2009181161 1049
6Chandigarh65321 1316780 218
7Chhattisgarh23743156 1503981499 181825 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu5131752
9Delhi26744277 3236543826 625833 
10Goa2576116 39090321 576
11Gujarat1391451 149411963 3686
12Haryana10295147 1462821086 1727
13Himachal Pradesh2489116 17590272 291
14Jammu and Kashmir7565115 82858639 1438
15Jharkhand5844122 92976378 866
16Karnataka810695699 71084310106 1090532 
17Kerala96688832 2949107649 133226 
18Ladakh73654 512674 71
19Madhya Pradesh11237240 1531271181 288510 
20Maharashtra141001299 14607555648 43264112 
21Manipur416612857138 139
22Meghalaya160531 7332104 81
23Mizoram29041 22030
24Nagaland187154 672456 31
25Odisha15868454 2641022071 124516 
26Puducherry3804108 29801187 588
27Punjab421760 122721465 411710 
28Rajasthan16668432 1677362240 183913 
29Sikkim24620 352535 64
30Tamil Nadu306061181 6674754019 1092431 
31Telangana18611854 2119121432 1311
32Tripura1845147 28069183 343
33Uttarakhand4425117 54958329 993
34Uttar Pradesh27317364 4360712368 688228 
35West Bengal37017210 3061973857 648760 
Total#65371714437 713722859105 119014480 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 4.28 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 11.51 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 11:46 am

tags #coronavirus #India #state-wise tally

