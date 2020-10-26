Coronavirus state-wise tally October 26: Karnataka's COVID-19 caseload crosses 8 lakh

As of October 26, India has 6,53,717 active cases of coronavirus infection, as per the Health Ministry data.
New coronavirus cases reported in India dropped below 50,000 for the second time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on October 26 at 8 am. With more than 16.45 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories.
India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,09,959 with 45,148 new infections. The death toll climbed to 1,19,014 with 480 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A total of 71,37,228 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 6,53,717 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present.
Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
> Uttar Pradesh: 4,70,270According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,34,62,778 samples have been tested up to October 24 with 9,39,309 samples being tested on Sunday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|204
|5
|3983
|15
|58
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|30860
|609
|769576
|3585
|6587
|21
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2260
|137
|11951
|170
|33
|4
|Assam
|17510
|2761
|185755
|2961
|906
|4
|5
|Bihar
|9722
|737
|200918
|1161
|1049
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|653
|21
|13167
|80
|218
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|23743
|156
|150398
|1499
|1818
|25
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|51
|1
|3175
|2
|2
|9
|Delhi
|26744
|277
|323654
|3826
|6258
|33
|10
|Goa
|2576
|116
|39090
|321
|576
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|13914
|51
|149411
|963
|3686
|7
|12
|Haryana
|10295
|147
|146282
|1086
|1727
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2489
|116
|17590
|272
|291
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7565
|115
|82858
|639
|1438
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|5844
|122
|92976
|378
|866
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|81069
|5699
|710843
|10106
|10905
|32
|17
|Kerala
|96688
|832
|294910
|7649
|1332
|26
|18
|Ladakh
|736
|54
|5126
|74
|71
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|11237
|240
|153127
|1181
|2885
|10
|20
|Maharashtra
|141001
|299
|1460755
|5648
|43264
|112
|21
|Manipur
|4166
|1
|12857
|138
|139
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1605
|31
|7332
|104
|81
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|290
|41
|2203
|5
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1871
|54
|6724
|56
|31
|1
|25
|Odisha
|15868
|454
|264102
|2071
|1245
|16
|26
|Puducherry
|3804
|108
|29801
|187
|588
|2
|27
|Punjab
|4217
|60
|122721
|465
|4117
|10
|28
|Rajasthan
|16668
|432
|167736
|2240
|1839
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|246
|20
|3525
|35
|64
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|30606
|1181
|667475
|4019
|10924
|31
|31
|Telangana
|18611
|854
|211912
|1432
|1311
|4
|32
|Tripura
|1845
|147
|28069
|183
|343
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4425
|117
|54958
|329
|993
|9
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|27317
|364
|436071
|2368
|6882
|28
|35
|West Bengal
|37017
|210
|306197
|3857
|6487
|60
|Total#
|653717
|14437
|7137228
|59105
|119014
|480
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, there have been over 4.28 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 11.51 lakh people have died so far.Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak