Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 25: Delhi's COVID-19 tally rises to 3.5 lakh

With more than 16.38 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh (8.04 lakh) and Karnataka (7.98 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Delhi reported 4,116 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 24, taking its tally of known infections to 3,52,520.

With more than 16.38 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 25 on the ministry's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

related news

Out of the recovered cases across the country, 61 percent are from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the ministry said on October 24.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,38,961 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,04,026 cases

> Karnataka - 7,98,378 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,06,136 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,68,238 cases

India has recorded more than 78.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,18,534 deaths. Of these, more than 6.6 lakh are active cases while over 70.7 lakh people have recovered.

Across the country, 11.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 24, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands199-5 396823 58
2Andhra Pradesh31469-252 7659913572 656622 
3Arunachal Pradesh2397-102 11781168 33
4Assam20271-2692 1827942948 902
5Bihar10459-171 1997571225 1042
6Chandigarh674-23 1308778 216
7Chhattisgarh23899-721 1488992677 179355 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu50-1 31732
9Delhi26467466 3198283614 622536 
10Goa2692-132 38769348 570
11Gujarat139651484481013 3679
12Haryana1014866 1451961218 172015 
13Himachal Pradesh2605-15 17318183 290
14Jammu and Kashmir7680-162 82219733 1430
15Jharkhand5966-89 92598470 864
16Karnataka86768-2734 7007377153 1087352 
17Kerala975201760 2872616468 130625 
18Ladakh790505268 71
19Madhya Pradesh11477-284 1519461268 287520 
20Maharashtra140702-3724 145510710004 43152137 
21Manipur416582 12719157 138
22Meghalaya1574-57 7228137 80
23Mizoram24951 21980
24Nagaland1817-21 666898 30
25Odisha16322-933 2620312613 122915 
26Puducherry3912-63 29614187 586
27Punjab4277-50 122256521 410712 
28Rajasthan17100-675 1654962515 182612 
29Sikkim26624 349025 63
30Tamil Nadu31787-1173 6634564024 1089335 
31Telangana19465-472 2104801446 1307
32Tripura1992-63 27886146 343
33Uttarakhand4542-114 54629468 984
34Uttar Pradesh27681-587 4337032741 685424 
35West Bengal36807336 3023403753 642759 
Total#668154-12526 707812362077 118534578 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

 

Globally, more than 4.2 crore infections and over 11.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 25, 2020 09:46 am

