Coronavirus state-wise tally October 25: Delhi's COVID-19 tally rises to 3.5 lakh

Delhi reported 4,116 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 24, taking its tally of known infections to 3,52,520.

With more than 16.38 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on October 25 on the ministry's website.

Out of the recovered cases across the country, 61 percent are from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the ministry said on October 24.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,38,961 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,04,026 cases

> Karnataka - 7,98,378 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,06,136 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,68,238 cases

India has recorded more than 78.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,18,534 deaths. Of these, more than 6.6 lakh are active cases while over 70.7 lakh people have recovered.

Across the country, 11.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 24, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 199 -5 3968 23 58 2 Andhra Pradesh 31469 -252 765991 3572 6566 22 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2397 -102 11781 168 33 4 Assam 20271 -2692 182794 2948 902 2 5 Bihar 10459 -171 199757 1225 1042 8 6 Chandigarh 674 -23 13087 78 216 2 7 Chhattisgarh 23899 -721 148899 2677 1793 55 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 50 -1 3173 6 2 9 Delhi 26467 466 319828 3614 6225 36 10 Goa 2692 -132 38769 348 570 2 11 Gujarat 13965 2 148448 1013 3679 6 12 Haryana 10148 66 145196 1218 1720 15 13 Himachal Pradesh 2605 -15 17318 183 290 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7680 -162 82219 733 1430 6 15 Jharkhand 5966 -89 92598 470 864 2 16 Karnataka 86768 -2734 700737 7153 10873 52 17 Kerala 97520 1760 287261 6468 1306 25 18 Ladakh 790 2 5052 68 71 3 19 Madhya Pradesh 11477 -284 151946 1268 2875 20 20 Maharashtra 140702 -3724 1455107 10004 43152 137 21 Manipur 4165 82 12719 157 138 6 22 Meghalaya 1574 -57 7228 137 80 1 23 Mizoram 249 51 2198 9 0 24 Nagaland 1817 -21 6668 98 30 2 25 Odisha 16322 -933 262031 2613 1229 15 26 Puducherry 3912 -63 29614 187 586 2 27 Punjab 4277 -50 122256 521 4107 12 28 Rajasthan 17100 -675 165496 2515 1826 12 29 Sikkim 266 24 3490 25 63 30 Tamil Nadu 31787 -1173 663456 4024 10893 35 31 Telangana 19465 -472 210480 1446 1307 4 32 Tripura 1992 -63 27886 146 343 3 33 Uttarakhand 4542 -114 54629 468 984 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 27681 -587 433703 2741 6854 24 35 West Bengal 36807 336 302340 3753 6427 59 Total# 668154 -12526 7078123 62077 118534 578 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 4.2 crore infections and over 11.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

