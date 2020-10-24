Coronavirus state-wise tally October 24: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crosses 8-lakh mark

Andhra Pradesh reported 3,765 cases of the novel coronavirus on October 23, taking its tally past the 8-lakh mark.

With over 16.32 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on October 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,32,544 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,00,684 cases

> Karnataka - 7,93,907 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,03,250 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,66,060 cases

India has recorded more than 78.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,17,956 deaths. Of these, more than 6.8 lakh are active cases while over 70.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 12,69,479 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 23, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 204 14 3945 8 58 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 31721 -536 762419 4281 6544 20 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2499 -139 11613 206 33 1 4 Assam 22963 -1761 179846 2184 900 4 5 Bihar 10630 -583 198532 1324 1034 8 6 Chandigarh 697 -15 13009 85 214 2 7 Chhattisgarh 24620 -618 146222 3010 1738 58 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 51 4 3167 3 2 9 Delhi 26001 764 316214 3296 6189 26 10 Goa 2824 -167 38421 390 568 4 11 Gujarat 13963 -158 147435 1264 3673 6 12 Haryana 10082 73 143978 1180 1705 17 13 Himachal Pradesh 2620 -3 17135 198 285 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7842 -110 81486 684 1424 12 15 Jharkhand 6055 -67 92128 499 862 3 16 Karnataka 89502 -3444 693584 8749 10821 51 17 Kerala 95760 2367 280793 6118 1281 26 18 Ladakh 788 -54 4984 82 68 19 Madhya Pradesh 11761 -385 150678 1325 2855 13 20 Maharashtra 144426 -6084 1445103 13247 43015 184 21 Manipur 4083 -18 12562 169 132 5 22 Meghalaya 1631 -30 7091 110 79 1 23 Mizoram 198 14 2189 14 0 24 Nagaland 1838 39 6570 101 28 25 Odisha 17255 -602 259418 2377 1214 18 26 Puducherry 3975 -64 29427 216 584 2 27 Punjab 4327 -139 121735 580 4095 23 28 Rajasthan 17775 -566 162981 2367 1814 14 29 Sikkim 242 -12 3465 55 63 30 Tamil Nadu 32960 -1238 659432 4262 10858 33 31 Telangana 19937 -440 209034 1708 1303 5 32 Tripura 2055 -174 27740 238 340 1 33 Uttarakhand 4656 -241 54161 518 979 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 28268 -863 430962 3025 6830 40 35 West Bengal 36471 407 298587 3676 6368 60 Total# 680680 -14829 7016046 67549 117956 650 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:Globally, nearly 4.2 crore infections and over 11.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

