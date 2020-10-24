172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-24-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-6007831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 24: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crosses 8-lakh mark

With more than 16.32 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (8 lakh) and Karnataka (7.93 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Andhra Pradesh reported 3,765 cases of the novel coronavirus on October 23, taking its tally past the 8-lakh mark.

With over 16.32 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,32,544 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,00,684 cases

> Karnataka - 7,93,907 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,03,250 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,66,060 cases

India has recorded more than 78.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,17,956 deaths. Of these, more than 6.8 lakh are active cases while over 70.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 12,69,479 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 23, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands20414 394558
2Andhra Pradesh31721-536 7624194281 654420 
3Arunachal Pradesh2499-139 11613206 33
4Assam22963-1761 1798462184 900
5Bihar10630-583 1985321324 1034
6Chandigarh697-15 1300985 214
7Chhattisgarh24620-618 1462223010 173858 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu5131672
9Delhi26001764 3162143296 618926 
10Goa2824-167 38421390 568
11Gujarat13963-158 1474351264 3673
12Haryana1008273 1439781180 170517 
13Himachal Pradesh2620-3 17135198 285
14Jammu and Kashmir7842-110 81486684 142412 
15Jharkhand6055-67 92128499 862
16Karnataka89502-3444 6935848749 1082151 
17Kerala957602367 2807936118 128126 
18Ladakh788-54 498482 68
19Madhya Pradesh11761-385 1506781325 285513 
20Maharashtra144426-6084 144510313247 43015184 
21Manipur4083-18 12562169 132
22Meghalaya1631-30 7091110 79
23Mizoram19814 218914 0
24Nagaland183839 6570101 28
25Odisha17255-602 2594182377 121418 
26Puducherry3975-64 29427216 584
27Punjab4327-139 121735580 409523 
28Rajasthan17775-566 1629812367 181414 
29Sikkim242-12 346555 63
30Tamil Nadu32960-1238 6594324262 1085833 
31Telangana19937-440 2090341708 1303
32Tripura2055-174 27740238 340
33Uttarakhand4656-241 54161518 97911 
34Uttar Pradesh28268-863 4309623025 683040 
35West Bengal36471407 2985873676 636860 
Total#680680-14829 701604667549 117956650 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, nearly 4.2 crore infections and over 11.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Oct 24, 2020 09:56 am

