Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 21: Kerala's COVID-19 tally rises to 3.5 lakh

With more than 16.09 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.89 lakh) and Karnataka (7.76 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Kerala reported 6,591 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 20, taking its tally to 3.53 lakh.

With over 16 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Six states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - account for 64 percent of the total active cases in the country, the ministry had said on October 20.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,09,516 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,89,553 cases

> Karnataka - 7,76,901 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,94,030 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,59,154 cases

India has recorded more than 76.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.15 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 7.4 lakh are active cases while nearly 68 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.83 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands183390210 56
2Andhra Pradesh33396-1669 7496765144 648128 
3Arunachal Pradesh2712-121 11035255 31
4Assam26775-544 1744141201 884
5Bihar11348411 1950461041 1011
6Chandigarh810-51 12724107 209
7Chhattisgarh25709-270 1379862727 158450 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu39-4 315313 2
9Delhi239221352 3067472186 608141 
10Goa3201-82 37275361 555
11Gujarat14245-10 1437901128 3651
12Haryana10078140436925 166012 
13Himachal Pradesh259616487217 274
14Jammu and Kashmir8124-190 79437770 1397
15Jharkhand6180-40 90385605 849
16Karnataka103964-2269 6623298500 1060866 
17Kerala92023-808 2602437375 120624 
18Ladakh841-39 478786 67
19Madhya Pradesh12507-489 1468601439 281125 
20Maharashtra174755509 13923087429 42453213 
21Manipur3882134 12059146 121
22Meghalaya2020-49 6497105 76
23Mizoram14516 216514 0
24Nagaland1658633461 28
25Odisha18885-734 2521972622 116816 
26Puducherry4101-51 28774254 577
27Punjab4895-412 119658891 4037
28Rajasthan20254-639 1550952522 177414 
29Sikkim254-9 332650 63
30Tamil Nadu36734-1359 6465554403 1074150 
31Telangana20449-237 2043881811 1287
32Tripura2455-154 27013265 332
33Uttarakhand5364-163 52291391 94613 
34Uttar Pradesh30416-1079 4220243339 671429 
35West Bengal35170586 2877073382 618061 
Total#740090-8448 679510361775 115914717 
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 4.06 crore infections and over 11.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:48 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

