Coronavirus state-wise tally October 21: Kerala's COVID-19 tally rises to 3.5 lakh

Kerala reported 6,591 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 20, taking its tally to 3.53 lakh.

With over 16 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Six states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - account for 64 percent of the total active cases in the country, the ministry had said on October 20.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,09,516 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,89,553 cases

> Karnataka - 7,76,901 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,94,030 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,59,154 cases

India has recorded more than 76.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.15 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 7.4 lakh are active cases while nearly 68 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.83 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 183 5 3902 10 56 2 Andhra Pradesh 33396 -1669 749676 5144 6481 28 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2712 -121 11035 255 31 1 4 Assam 26775 -544 174414 1201 884 9 5 Bihar 11348 411 195046 1041 1011 8 6 Chandigarh 810 -51 12724 107 209 1 7 Chhattisgarh 25709 -270 137986 2727 1584 50 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 39 -4 3153 13 2 9 Delhi 23922 1352 306747 2186 6081 41 10 Goa 3201 -82 37275 361 555 6 11 Gujarat 14245 -10 143790 1128 3651 8 12 Haryana 10078 3 140436 925 1660 12 13 Himachal Pradesh 2596 3 16487 217 274 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8124 -190 79437 770 1397 9 15 Jharkhand 6180 -40 90385 605 849 7 16 Karnataka 103964 -2269 662329 8500 10608 66 17 Kerala 92023 -808 260243 7375 1206 24 18 Ladakh 841 -39 4787 86 67 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 12507 -489 146860 1439 2811 25 20 Maharashtra 174755 509 1392308 7429 42453 213 21 Manipur 3882 134 12059 146 121 4 22 Meghalaya 2020 -49 6497 105 76 1 23 Mizoram 145 16 2165 14 0 24 Nagaland 1658 5 6334 61 28 1 25 Odisha 18885 -734 252197 2622 1168 16 26 Puducherry 4101 -51 28774 254 577 2 27 Punjab 4895 -412 119658 891 4037 8 28 Rajasthan 20254 -639 155095 2522 1774 14 29 Sikkim 254 -9 3326 50 63 1 30 Tamil Nadu 36734 -1359 646555 4403 10741 50 31 Telangana 20449 -237 204388 1811 1287 5 32 Tripura 2455 -154 27013 265 332 1 33 Uttarakhand 5364 -163 52291 391 946 13 34 Uttar Pradesh 30416 -1079 422024 3339 6714 29 35 West Bengal 35170 586 287707 3382 6180 61 Total# 740090 -8448 6795103 61775 115914 717 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 4.06 crore infections and over 11.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.