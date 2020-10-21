Coronavirus state-wise tally October 21: Kerala's COVID-19 tally rises to 3.5 lakh

With more than 16.09 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.89 lakh) and Karnataka (7.76 lakh).
Kerala reported 6,591 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 20, taking its tally to 3.53 lakh.
With over 16 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
Six states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - account for 64 percent of the total active cases in the country, the ministry had said on October 20.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 16,09,516 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Andhra Pradesh - 7,89,553 cases
> Karnataka - 7,76,901 cases
> Tamil Nadu - 6,94,030 cases
> Uttar Pradesh - 4,59,154 cases
India has recorded more than 76.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.15 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 7.4 lakh are active cases while nearly 68 lakh have recovered.
Across the country, 10.83 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|183
|5
|3902
|10
|56
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|33396
|-1669
|749676
|5144
|6481
|28
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2712
|-121
|11035
|255
|31
|1
|4
|Assam
|26775
|-544
|174414
|1201
|884
|9
|5
|Bihar
|11348
|411
|195046
|1041
|1011
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|810
|-51
|12724
|107
|209
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|25709
|-270
|137986
|2727
|1584
|50
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|39
|-4
|3153
|13
|2
|9
|Delhi
|23922
|1352
|306747
|2186
|6081
|41
|10
|Goa
|3201
|-82
|37275
|361
|555
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|14245
|-10
|143790
|1128
|3651
|8
|12
|Haryana
|10078
|3
|140436
|925
|1660
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2596
|3
|16487
|217
|274
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8124
|-190
|79437
|770
|1397
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|6180
|-40
|90385
|605
|849
|7
|16
|Karnataka
|103964
|-2269
|662329
|8500
|10608
|66
|17
|Kerala
|92023
|-808
|260243
|7375
|1206
|24
|18
|Ladakh
|841
|-39
|4787
|86
|67
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12507
|-489
|146860
|1439
|2811
|25
|20
|Maharashtra
|174755
|509
|1392308
|7429
|42453
|213
|21
|Manipur
|3882
|134
|12059
|146
|121
|4
|22
|Meghalaya
|2020
|-49
|6497
|105
|76
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|145
|16
|2165
|14
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1658
|5
|6334
|61
|28
|1
|25
|Odisha
|18885
|-734
|252197
|2622
|1168
|16
|26
|Puducherry
|4101
|-51
|28774
|254
|577
|2
|27
|Punjab
|4895
|-412
|119658
|891
|4037
|8
|28
|Rajasthan
|20254
|-639
|155095
|2522
|1774
|14
|29
|Sikkim
|254
|-9
|3326
|50
|63
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|36734
|-1359
|646555
|4403
|10741
|50
|31
|Telangana
|20449
|-237
|204388
|1811
|1287
|5
|32
|Tripura
|2455
|-154
|27013
|265
|332
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5364
|-163
|52291
|391
|946
|13
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|30416
|-1079
|422024
|3339
|6714
|29
|35
|West Bengal
|35170
|586
|287707
|3382
|6180
|61
|Total#
|740090
|-8448
|6795103
|61775
|115914
|717
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 4.06 crore infections and over 11.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.