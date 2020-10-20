Coronavirus state-wise tally October 20: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crosses 16 lakh

Maharashtra reported 5,984 new COVID-19 cases on October 19, taking its tally past the 16-lakh mark. The state's tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

India has recorded nearly 76 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.15 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 7.4 lakh are active cases while over 67.3 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.32 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,01,365 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,86,050 cases

> Karnataka - 7,70,604 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,90,936 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,56,865 cases

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 178 -6 3892 24 56 2 Andhra Pradesh 35065 -1409 744532 4303 6453 24 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2833 9 10780 228 30 4 Assam 27319 -839 173213 1530 875 7 5 Bihar 10937 353 194005 1222 1003 7 6 Chandigarh 861 -23 12617 63 208 7 Chhattisgarh 25979 -771 135259 3091 1534 56 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 43 -11 3140 13 2 9 Delhi 22570 -722 304561 2845 6040 31 10 Goa 3283 -365 36914 519 549 5 11 Gujarat 14255 -159 142662 1147 3643 8 12 Haryana 10075 33 139511 1160 1648 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 2593 -37 16270 201 272 4 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8314 -363 78667 781 1388 9 15 Jharkhand 6220 -282 89780 769 842 3 16 Karnataka 106233 -3050 653829 8004 10542 64 17 Kerala 92831 -2468 252868 7469 1182 21 18 Ladakh 880 -37 4701 86 66 19 Madhya Pradesh 12996 -285 145421 1287 2786 13 20 Maharashtra 174246 -9210 1384879 15069 42240 125 21 Manipur 3748 142 11913 172 117 1 22 Meghalaya 2069 -82 6392 110 75 23 Mizoram 129 24 2151 3 0 24 Nagaland 1653 70 6273 67 27 25 Odisha 19619 -773 249575 2738 1152 17 26 Puducherry 4152 -125 28520 230 575 1 27 Punjab 5307 -428 118767 884 4029 17 28 Rajasthan 20893 -246 152573 2194 1760 12 29 Sikkim 263 -9 3276 11 62 2 30 Tamil Nadu 38093 -1028 642152 4515 10691 49 31 Telangana 20686 -412 202577 1891 1282 7 32 Tripura 2609 -63 26748 198 331 33 Uttarakhand 5527 -201 51900 531 933 6 34 Uttar Pradesh 31495 -1401 418685 3093 6685 27 35 West Bengal 34584 657 284325 3272 6119 63 Total# 748538 -23517 6733328 69720 115197 587 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 4 crore infections and over 11.13 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.