172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-20-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5985161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 20: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crosses 16 lakh

With more than 16.01 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.86 lakh) and Karnataka (7.7 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Maharashtra reported 5,984 new COVID-19 cases on October 19, taking its tally past the 16-lakh mark. The state's tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

India has recorded nearly 76 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.15 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 7.4 lakh are active cases while over 67.3 lakh have recovered.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Across the country, 10.32 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,01,365 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,86,050 cases

> Karnataka - 7,70,604 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,90,936 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,56,865 cases

 

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands178-6 389224 56
2Andhra Pradesh35065-1409 7445324303 645324 
3Arunachal Pradesh283310780228 30
4Assam27319-839 1732131530 875
5Bihar10937353 1940051222 1003
6Chandigarh861-23 1261763 208
7Chhattisgarh25979-771 1352593091 153456 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu43-11 314013 2
9Delhi22570-722 3045612845 604031 
10Goa3283-365 36914519 549
11Gujarat14255-159 1426621147 3643
12Haryana1007533 1395111160 1648
13Himachal Pradesh2593-37 16270201 272
14Jammu and Kashmir8314-363 78667781 1388
15Jharkhand6220-282 89780769 842
16Karnataka106233-3050 6538298004 1054264 
17Kerala92831-2468 2528687469 118221 
18Ladakh880-37 470186 66
19Madhya Pradesh12996-285 1454211287 278613 
20Maharashtra174246-9210 138487915069 42240125 
21Manipur3748142 11913172 117
22Meghalaya2069-82 6392110 75
23Mizoram12924 21510
24Nagaland165370 627367 27
25Odisha19619-773 2495752738 115217 
26Puducherry4152-125 28520230 575
27Punjab5307-428 118767884 402917 
28Rajasthan20893-246 1525732194 176012 
29Sikkim263-9 327611 62
30Tamil Nadu38093-1028 6421524515 1069149 
31Telangana20686-412 2025771891 1282
32Tripura2609-63 26748198 331
33Uttarakhand5527-201 51900531 933
34Uttar Pradesh31495-1401 4186853093 668527 
35West Bengal34584657 2843253272 611963 
Total#748538-23517 673332869720 115197587 
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 4 crore infections and over 11.13 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 10:12 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.