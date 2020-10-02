172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-2-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5914101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 2: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crosses 14 lakh

With more than 14 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7 lakh) and Karnataka (6.11 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

With over 14 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union Territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. The state recorded 16,476 new cases and 394 deaths on October 1.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

related news

> Maharashtra -14,00,922 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,00,235 cases

> Karnataka -6,11,837 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,03,290 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,03,101 cases

India has recorded nearly 64 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 99,773 deaths. Of these, more than 9.4 lakh are active cases while over 53.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,97,947 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 1, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands172-2 362315 53
2Andhra Pradesh57858-587 6365087297 586941 
3Arunachal Pradesh295565 7049159 16
4Assam34163-333 1475221904 71114 
5Bihar12086-6 1710481316 904
6Chandigarh1884-79 10009196 164
7Chhattisgarh30468-459 846992981 98629 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu113293910 2
9Delhi26738-170 2506133167 540140 
10Goa4977112 28525400 44012 
11Gujarat166901184331334 346010 
12Haryana13472-868 1150382161 140220 
13Himachal Pradesh341616 11608218 195
14Jammu and Kashmir16413-604 585521680 119817 
15Jharkhand11482-114 724611119 721
16Karnataka1104312796 4924127144 8994130 
17Kerala724185278 1310522828 77129 
18Ladakh1067323285 61
19Madhya Pradesh20473-524 1072792545 233620 
20Maharashtra259440-22 110442616104 37056394 
21Manipur2402-54 8641181 68
22Meghalaya1750135 400126 51
23Mizoram328-92 1721124 0
24Nagaland1083514478 17
25Odisha31795-782 1900804380 85917 
26Puducherry499445 22505431 525
27Punjab15763-1051 959372271 345145 
28Rajasthan20807226 1151781953 150014 
29Sikkim636-36 237572 39
30Tamil Nadu46369106 5473355516 958666 
31Telangana28620-438 1658442437 114510 
32Tripura5480-211 20596504 286
33Uttarakhand8544-567 40079801 62514 
34Uttar Pradesh50378-505 3468594444 586480 
35West Bengal26552220 2287552996 501759 
Total#9422171512 535207878877 997731095 
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.4 crore infections and over 10.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 09:27 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

