Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 19: COVID-19 cases in Haryana cross 1.5-lakh mark

With nearly 16 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.83 lakh) and Karnataka (7.65 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Haryana reported 952 cases of the novel coronavirus on October 18, taking its tally to 1,50,033.

With nearly 16 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on October 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,95,381 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,83,132 cases

> Karnataka - 7,65,586 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,87,400 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,55,146 cases

India has recorded more than 75.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,14,610 deaths. Of these, more than 7.7 lakh are active cases while over 66.6 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8,59,786 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 18, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands184386820 56
2Andhra Pradesh36474-628 7402294591 642923 
3Arunachal Pradesh2824-179 10552237 30
4Assam28158-284 171683599 868
5Bihar10584-264 1927831164 996
6Chandigarh884-31 1255494 208
7Chhattisgarh26750-430 1321682285 147839 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu54-5 31272
9Delhi23292408 3017162863 600928 
10Goa3648-179 36395360 544
11Gujarat14414-151 1415151233 3635
12Haryana10042-223 1383511175 1640
13Himachal Pradesh2630-50 16069217 268
14Jammu and Kashmir8677-27 77886598 1379
15Jharkhand6502-74 89011452 839
16Karnataka109283-1383 6458258344 1047851 
17Kerala95299-801 2453998410 116122 
18Ladakh917-16 461580 66
19Madhya Pradesh13281-417 1441341427 277320 
20Maharashtra183456-2294 136981011204 42115150 
21Manipur360619 11741298 116
22Meghalaya2151-144 6282248 75
23Mizoram105-3 21480
24Nagaland158353 620665 27
25Odisha20392-605 2468372610 113514 
26Puducherry4277-143 28290306 574
27Punjab5735-495 117883958 401213 
28Rajasthan21139-116 1503792088 174813 
29Sikkim272-3 326532 60
30Tamil Nadu39121-1071 6376374929 1064256 
31Telangana21098-952 2006861896 1275
32Tripura2672-245 26550328 331
33Uttarakhand5728190 51369183 927
34Uttar Pradesh32896-1524 4155923981 665829 
35West Bengal33927806 2810533113 605664 
Total#772055-11256 666360866399 114610579 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

 

Globally, nearly 4 crore infections and over 11.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 10:09 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

