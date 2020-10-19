Coronavirus state-wise tally October 19: COVID-19 cases in Haryana cross 1.5-lakh mark

Haryana reported 952 cases of the novel coronavirus on October 18, taking its tally to 1,50,033.

With nearly 16 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,95,381 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,83,132 cases

> Karnataka - 7,65,586 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,87,400 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,55,146 cases

India has recorded more than 75.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,14,610 deaths. Of these, more than 7.7 lakh are active cases while over 66.6 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8,59,786 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 18, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 184 5 3868 20 56 2 Andhra Pradesh 36474 -628 740229 4591 6429 23 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2824 -179 10552 237 30 4 Assam 28158 -284 171683 599 868 3 5 Bihar 10584 -264 192783 1164 996 6 6 Chandigarh 884 -31 12554 94 208 1 7 Chhattisgarh 26750 -430 132168 2285 1478 39 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 54 -5 3127 8 2 9 Delhi 23292 408 301716 2863 6009 28 10 Goa 3648 -179 36395 360 544 6 11 Gujarat 14414 -151 141515 1233 3635 9 12 Haryana 10042 -223 138351 1175 1640 13 Himachal Pradesh 2630 -50 16069 217 268 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8677 -27 77886 598 1379 7 15 Jharkhand 6502 -74 89011 452 839 7 16 Karnataka 109283 -1383 645825 8344 10478 51 17 Kerala 95299 -801 245399 8410 1161 22 18 Ladakh 917 -16 4615 80 66 19 Madhya Pradesh 13281 -417 144134 1427 2773 20 20 Maharashtra 183456 -2294 1369810 11204 42115 150 21 Manipur 3606 19 11741 298 116 5 22 Meghalaya 2151 -144 6282 248 75 23 Mizoram 105 -3 2148 3 0 24 Nagaland 1583 53 6206 65 27 25 Odisha 20392 -605 246837 2610 1135 14 26 Puducherry 4277 -143 28290 306 574 27 Punjab 5735 -495 117883 958 4012 13 28 Rajasthan 21139 -116 150379 2088 1748 13 29 Sikkim 272 -3 3265 32 60 1 30 Tamil Nadu 39121 -1071 637637 4929 10642 56 31 Telangana 21098 -952 200686 1896 1275 4 32 Tripura 2672 -245 26550 328 331 2 33 Uttarakhand 5728 190 51369 183 927 3 34 Uttar Pradesh 32896 -1524 415592 3981 6658 29 35 West Bengal 33927 806 281053 3113 6056 64 Total# 772055 -11256 6663608 66399 114610 579 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, nearly 4 crore infections and over 11.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.