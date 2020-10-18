Coronavirus state-wise tally October 18: Assam's COVID-19 tally crosses 2-lakh mark

Assam reported 642 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 17, taking its tally to 2,00,391.

With over 15.86 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on October 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,86,321 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,79,146 cases

> Karnataka - 7,58,574 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,83,486 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,52,660 cases

India has recorded nearly 75 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,14,031 deaths. Of these, more than 7.8 lakh are active cases while nearly 66 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,70,173 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 17, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 179 -6 3848 17 56 2 Andhra Pradesh 37102 -1877 735638 5529 6406 24 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3003 -65 10315 244 30 4 Assam 28442 -189 171084 819 865 12 5 Bihar 10848 -36 191619 1194 990 9 6 Chandigarh 915 -59 12460 108 207 1 7 Chhattisgarh 27180 -513 129883 3014 1439 14 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 59 -7 3119 10 2 9 Delhi 22884 70 298853 3154 5981 35 10 Goa 3827 -123 36035 425 538 7 11 Gujarat 14565 -118 140282 1270 3626 9 12 Haryana 10265 -176 137176 1318 1640 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 2680 38 15852 234 265 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8704 -205 77288 809 1372 6 15 Jharkhand 6576 33 88559 501 832 8 16 Karnataka 110666 -1780 637481 8893 10427 71 17 Kerala 96100 999 236989 7991 1139 26 18 Ladakh 933 18 4535 74 66 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 13698 -230 142707 1434 2753 18 20 Maharashtra 185750 -4442 1358606 14238 41965 463 21 Manipur 3587 226 11443 198 111 2 22 Meghalaya 2295 -198 6034 299 75 23 Mizoram 108 -4 2145 12 0 24 Nagaland 1530 59 6141 30 27 5 25 Odisha 20997 -663 244227 2842 1121 17 26 Puducherry 4420 -104 27984 313 574 3 27 Punjab 6230 -362 116925 760 3999 19 28 Rajasthan 21255 -126 148291 2106 1735 12 29 Sikkim 275 -20 3233 56 59 30 Tamil Nadu 40192 -767 632708 5005 10586 57 31 Telangana 22050 -724 198790 2154 1271 6 32 Tripura 2917 -49 26222 187 329 3 33 Uttarakhand 5538 -154 51186 665 924 95 34 Uttar Pradesh 34420 -843 411611 3528 6629 40 35 West Bengal 33121 621 277940 3183 5992 61 Total# 783311 -11776 6597209 72614 114031 1033 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 4 crore infections and over 11 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

