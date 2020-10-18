172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-18-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5976841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 18: Assam's COVID-19 tally crosses 2-lakh mark

With more than 15.86 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.79 lakh) and Karnataka (7.58 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Assam reported 642 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 17, taking its tally to 2,00,391.

With over 15.86 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,86,321 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,79,146 cases

> Karnataka - 7,58,574 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,83,486 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,52,660 cases

India has recorded nearly 75 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,14,031 deaths. Of these, more than 7.8 lakh are active cases while nearly 66 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,70,173 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 17, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands179-6 384817 56
2Andhra Pradesh37102-1877 7356385529 640624 
3Arunachal Pradesh3003-65 10315244 30
4Assam28442-189 171084819 86512 
5Bihar10848-36 1916191194 990
6Chandigarh915-59 12460108 207
7Chhattisgarh27180-513 1298833014 143914 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu59-7 311910 2
9Delhi2288470 2988533154 598135 
10Goa3827-123 36035425 538
11Gujarat14565-118 1402821270 3626
12Haryana10265-176 1371761318 1640
13Himachal Pradesh268038 15852234 265
14Jammu and Kashmir8704-205 77288809 1372
15Jharkhand657633 88559501 832
16Karnataka110666-1780 6374818893 1042771 
17Kerala96100999 2369897991 113926 
18Ladakh93318 453574 66
19Madhya Pradesh13698-230 1427071434 275318 
20Maharashtra185750-4442 135860614238 41965463 
21Manipur3587226 11443198 111
22Meghalaya2295-198 6034299 75
23Mizoram108-4 214512 0
24Nagaland153059 614130 27
25Odisha20997-663 2442272842 112117 
26Puducherry4420-104 27984313 574
27Punjab6230-362 116925760 399919 
28Rajasthan21255-126 1482912106 173512 
29Sikkim275-20 323356 59
30Tamil Nadu40192-767 6327085005 1058657 
31Telangana22050-724 1987902154 1271
32Tripura2917-49 26222187 329
33Uttarakhand5538-154 51186665 92495 
34Uttar Pradesh34420-843 4116113528 662940 
35West Bengal33121621 2779403183 599261 
Total#783311-11776 659720972614 1140311033 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 4 crore infections and over 11 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Oct 18, 2020 09:47 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

