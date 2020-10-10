172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-10-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5946231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 10: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 15-lakh mark

With more than 15.06 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.44 lakh) and Karnataka (6.9 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Maharashtra reported 12 ,134 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 9, taking the state's tally to over 15 lakh. The western state's COVID-19 count remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 10 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

> Maharashtra - 15,06,018 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,44,864 cases

> Karnataka - 6,90,269 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,46,128 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,30,666 cases

India has recorded more than 69.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,07,416 deaths. Th country has more than 8.8 lakh active cases while over nearly 60 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,64,018 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 9, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 3.6 crore coronavirus infections and over 10.6 lakh deaths have been reported, according to the Reuters tally.
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands197372417 55
2Andhra Pradesh47665-996 6910406110 615931 
3Arunachal Pradesh286082 8877198 23
4Assam29710-1057 1619042068 802
5Bihar11274-173 1821211425 934
6Chandigarh1292-100 11505161 188
7Chhattisgarh2743912 1089352908 119638 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu101-4 303712 2
9Delhi21955-277 2760463098 569239 
10Goa478367 32317415 491
11Gujarat16181-284 1293041518 3547
12Haryana10830-37 1275401273 156214 
13Himachal Pradesh2856-87 13876279 245
14Jammu and Kashmir11144-338 69979959 130615 
15Jharkhand8819-453 816541215 781
16Karnataka1188701708 5616109091 9789114 
17Kerala918411177 1753048048 95525 
18Ladakh1038-261 3886346 63
19Madhya Pradesh16168-620 1248872200 257427 
20Maharashtra236947-5491 122933917323 39732302 
21Manipur2858-19 9866147 86
22Meghalaya242455 490371 61
23Mizoram188-32 197437 0
24Nagaland121560 565692 17
25Odisha25460-724 2203883404 99117 
26Puducherry480376 25543287 558
27Punjab10153-622 1085331333 377332 
28Rajasthan2139816 1317662148 162116 
29Sikkim504-41 272171 53
30Tamil Nadu44197-240 5918115357 1012068 
31Telangana26104-270 1830252072 1217
32Tripura4039-158 23801327 313
33Uttarakhand7289-560 460581250 71614 
34Uttar Pradesh41287-1265 3830864424 629348 
35West Bengal29296442 2528063069 550162 
Total#883185-10407 598882282753 107416926 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Oct 10, 2020 10:05 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

