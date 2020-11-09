172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-november-9-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-6089441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 9: Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally moves closer to 5-lakh mark

With nearly 17.2 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.46 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.42 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,142 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 8, pushing its tally to 4,97,563.

With nearly 17.2 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8 am on November 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,19,858 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,46,887 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,42,967 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,43,822 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,97,563 cases

India has recorded more than 85.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.26 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5 lakh are active cases while over 79.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8.3 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 8, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands169-6 422115 60
2Andhra Pradesh21403-31 8147732256 679112 
3Arunachal Pradesh1509-50 1388196 46
4Assam6512-246 201334395 943
5Bihar6273-14 214207694 1144
6Chandigarh87661 1402446 234
7Chhattisgarh22361-895 1761292257 244713 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu26-6 32462
9Delhi418571599 3896836069 698977 
10Goa1976-60 42446207 643
11Gujarat12318194 164459819 3760
12Haryana16448735 1644441630 191215 
13Himachal Pradesh4716518 20393150 377
14Jammu and Kashmir567894 91681456 1533
15Jharkhand4471-95 99074298 897
16Karnataka33697358 8017992360 1139122 
17Kerala81940-1437 4024776853 169224 
18Ladakh765-51 596066 84
19Madhya Pradesh7928192 166403688 302811 
20Maharashtra97296-2772 15773228232 45240125 
21Manipur3107-116 17072358 197
22Meghalaya103439 9075116 93
23Mizoram476-86 261892 2
24Nagaland988-86 8440104 46
25Odisha11981108 2881681311 142515 
26Puducherry1170-42 34067135 601
27Punjab491083 128217396 4318
28Rajasthan1637649 1929451813 198910 
29Sikkim273-41 389489 78
30Tamil Nadu18894-72 7135842386 1134420 
31Telangana19239-651 2305681504 1381
32Tripura1219-83 29965107 359
33Uttarakhand3972-82 60242159 1065
34Uttar Pradesh23249258 4671081858 720626 
35West Bengal34566-522 3634544383 729459 
Total#509673-2992 791737348405 126611490 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 5 crore infections and over 12.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 09:32 am

