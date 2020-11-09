Coronavirus state-wise tally November 9: Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally moves closer to 5-lakh mark

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,142 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 8, pushing its tally to 4,97,563.

With nearly 17.2 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,19,858 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,46,887 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,42,967 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,43,822 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,97,563 cases

India has recorded more than 85.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.26 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5 lakh are active cases while over 79.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8.3 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 8, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 169 -6 4221 15 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 21403 -31 814773 2256 6791 12 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1509 -50 13881 96 46 1 4 Assam 6512 -246 201334 395 943 3 5 Bihar 6273 -14 214207 694 1144 8 6 Chandigarh 876 61 14024 46 234 2 7 Chhattisgarh 22361 -895 176129 2257 2447 13 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 26 -6 3246 7 2 9 Delhi 41857 1599 389683 6069 6989 77 10 Goa 1976 -60 42446 207 643 2 11 Gujarat 12318 194 164459 819 3760 7 12 Haryana 16448 735 164444 1630 1912 15 13 Himachal Pradesh 4716 518 20393 150 377 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5678 94 91681 456 1533 5 15 Jharkhand 4471 -95 99074 298 897 16 Karnataka 33697 358 801799 2360 11391 22 17 Kerala 81940 -1437 402477 6853 1692 24 18 Ladakh 765 -51 5960 66 84 4 19 Madhya Pradesh 7928 192 166403 688 3028 11 20 Maharashtra 97296 -2772 1577322 8232 45240 125 21 Manipur 3107 -116 17072 358 197 3 22 Meghalaya 1034 39 9075 116 93 23 Mizoram 476 -86 2618 92 2 24 Nagaland 988 -86 8440 104 46 1 25 Odisha 11981 108 288168 1311 1425 15 26 Puducherry 1170 -42 34067 135 601 1 27 Punjab 4910 83 128217 396 4318 8 28 Rajasthan 16376 49 192945 1813 1989 10 29 Sikkim 273 -41 3894 89 78 2 30 Tamil Nadu 18894 -72 713584 2386 11344 20 31 Telangana 19239 -651 230568 1504 1381 4 32 Tripura 1219 -83 29965 107 359 2 33 Uttarakhand 3972 -82 60242 159 1065 2 34 Uttar Pradesh 23249 258 467108 1858 7206 26 35 West Bengal 34566 -522 363454 4383 7294 59 Total# 509673 -2992 7917373 48405 126611 490 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:Globally, more than 5 crore infections and over 12.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

