Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 8: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crosses the 4-lakh mark

With more than 17.14 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.44 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.40 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

West Bengal reported 3,928 new cases of the novel coronavirus virus on November 7, taking its tally to 4,01,394.

With over 17.14 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on November 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,14,273 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,44,147 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,40,730 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,41,488 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,95,421 cases

India has recorded more than 85 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.26 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.1 lakh are active cases while over 78.6 lakh have recovered.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands175420612 60
2Andhra Pradesh21434-391 8125172747 677911 
3Arunachal Pradesh1559-44 13785106 45
4Assam6758-309 200939555 940
5Bihar6287-231 2135131061 1136
6Chandigarh81543 1397853 232
7Chhattisgarh23256190 1738721359 243422 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu32-5 32392
9Delhi40258536 3836146338 691279 
10Goa2036-22 42239183 641
11Gujarat12124110 163640931 3753
12Haryana15713356 1628141638 189717 
13Himachal Pradesh4198353 20243210 37110 
14Jammu and Kashmir5584-161 91225688 1528
15Jharkhand4566-73 98776411 897
16Karnataka333397994392235 1136922 
17Kerala8337753 3956247120 166828 
18Ladakh81632 589440 80
19Madhya Pradesh773660 165715792 301713 
20Maharashtra100068-2939 15690906748 45115150 
21Manipur3223-385 16714622 194
22Meghalaya99511 895955 93
23Mizoram56217 252641 2
24Nagaland107474 833654 45
25Odisha11873-328 2868571683 141017 
26Puducherry1212-428 33932495 600
27Punjab4827-55 127821517 431015 
28Rajasthan1632750 1911321778 197913 
29Sikkim31431 380519 76
30Tamil Nadu18966-36 7111982352 1132425 
31Telangana19890-46 2290641481 1377
32Tripura130216 2985866 357
33Uttarakhand3890154 60083337 1063
34Uttar Pradesh22991-141 4652502010 718025 
35West Bengal35088-469 3590714339 723558 
Total#512665-3967 786896849082 126121559 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 4.9 crore infections and over 12.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 8, 2020 10:05 am

#coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

