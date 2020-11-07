172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-november-7-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-6081871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 7: Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally nears 2 lakh

With more than 17.1 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.41 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.38 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
Chhattisgarh reported 1,758 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 6, taking its tally to 1.97 lakh.

With over 17.1 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on November 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,10,314 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,41,889 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,38,363 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,39,147 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 493527 cases

India has recorded more than 84.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.25 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.1 lakh are active cases while over 78.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.1 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 6, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands166-2 419419 60
2Andhra Pradesh21825-53 8097702452 676811 
3Arunachal Pradesh1603-18 1367999 43
4Assam7067-595 200384926 938
5Bihar6518162 212452580 1129
6Chandigarh77269 1392563 230
7Chhattisgarh23066-47 1725131753 241252 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu3732332
9Delhi39722993 3772766121 683364 
10Goa2058-7 42056207 633
11Gujarat12014-290 1627091321 3748
12Haryana15357713 1611761533 188021 
13Himachal Pradesh3845177 20033253 361
14Jammu and Kashmir5745-57 90537632 1523
15Jharkhand4639-46 98365401 895
16Karnataka33338224 7972042701 1134735 
17Kerala83324-879 3885047854 164027 
18Ladakh78432 585452 80
19Madhya Pradesh7676-90 164923856 300412 
20Maharashtra103007-4351 156234211060 44965161 
21Manipur3608-178 16092342 191
22Meghalaya984-5 890491 91
23Mizoram54530 248512 2
24Nagaland1000-58 8282121 45
25Odisha12201-162 2851741641 139315 
26Puducherry1640-190 33437314 598
27Punjab4882261 127304372 429514 
28Rajasthan16277-24 1893541810 196611 
29Sikkim28343 378675
30Tamil Nadu19002-59 7088462402 1129927 
31Telangana19936664 227583937 1372
32Tripura1286-41 29792126 356
33Uttarakhand373656 59746408 1056
34Uttar Pradesh23132-18 4632402167 715524 
35West Bengal35557-396 3547324283 717755 
Total#516632-4141 781988653920 125562577 
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 4.9 crore infections and over 12.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 09:45 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

