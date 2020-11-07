Coronavirus state-wise tally November 7: Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally nears 2 lakh

Chhattisgarh reported 1,758 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 6, taking its tally to 1.97 lakh.

With over 17.1 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on November 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,10,314 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,41,889 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,38,363 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,39,147 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 493527 cases

India has recorded more than 84.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.25 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.1 lakh are active cases while over 78.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.1 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 6, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 -2 4194 19 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 21825 -53 809770 2452 6768 11 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1603 -18 13679 99 43 4 Assam 7067 -595 200384 926 938 4 5 Bihar 6518 162 212452 580 1129 8 6 Chandigarh 772 69 13925 63 230 1 7 Chhattisgarh 23066 -47 172513 1753 2412 52 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 37 1 3233 3 2 9 Delhi 39722 993 377276 6121 6833 64 10 Goa 2058 -7 42056 207 633 3 11 Gujarat 12014 -290 162709 1321 3748 4 12 Haryana 15357 713 161176 1533 1880 21 13 Himachal Pradesh 3845 177 20033 253 361 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5745 -57 90537 632 1523 6 15 Jharkhand 4639 -46 98365 401 895 1 16 Karnataka 33338 224 797204 2701 11347 35 17 Kerala 83324 -879 388504 7854 1640 27 18 Ladakh 784 32 5854 52 80 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 7676 -90 164923 856 3004 12 20 Maharashtra 103007 -4351 1562342 11060 44965 161 21 Manipur 3608 -178 16092 342 191 2 22 Meghalaya 984 -5 8904 91 91 23 Mizoram 545 30 2485 12 2 24 Nagaland 1000 -58 8282 121 45 25 Odisha 12201 -162 285174 1641 1393 15 26 Puducherry 1640 -190 33437 314 598 1 27 Punjab 4882 261 127304 372 4295 14 28 Rajasthan 16277 -24 189354 1810 1966 11 29 Sikkim 283 43 3786 8 75 30 Tamil Nadu 19002 -59 708846 2402 11299 27 31 Telangana 19936 664 227583 937 1372 6 32 Tripura 1286 -41 29792 126 356 2 33 Uttarakhand 3736 56 59746 408 1056 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 23132 -18 463240 2167 7155 24 35 West Bengal 35557 -396 354732 4283 7177 55 Total# 516632 -4141 7819886 53920 125562 577 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 4.9 crore infections and over 12.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic