172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-november-6-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-6074181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 6: Total cases in Maharashtra cross 17 lakh

With more than 17.03 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.38 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.35 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Maharashtra reported 5,246 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 5, pushing its tally to over 17 lakh.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8 am on November 6 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal together account for more than 51 percent of the active cases, the health ministry said on November 5 after the previous update.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,03,444 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,38,929 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,35,953 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,36,777 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,91,354 cases

India has recorded more than 84.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.24 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.2 lakh are active cases while over 77.6 lakh have recovered.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands168417512 60
2Andhra Pradesh21878440 8073182292 675713 
3Arunachal Pradesh1621-24 13580108 43
4Assam7662-448 199458761 934
5Bihar6356262 211872474 1121
6Chandigarh70332 1386260 229
7Chhattisgarh23113340 1707601350 236044 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu3632302
9Delhi387291360 3711555289 676966 
10Goa2065-70 41849238 630
11Gujarat12304-72 1613881055 3744
12Haryana14644534 1596431507 185923 
13Himachal Pradesh3668237 19780201 361
14Jammu and Kashmir5802-133 89905651 1517
15Jharkhand4685-129 97964484 894
16Karnataka33114-2598 7945035723 1131231 
17Kerala84203-905 3806507699 161326 
18Ladakh75250 580230 79
19Madhya Pradesh7766-88 164067817 2992
20Maharashtra107358-6287 155128211277 44804256 
21Manipur378688 15750132 189
22Meghalaya98930 881361 91
23Mizoram515-6 247338 2
24Nagaland1058-88 8161144 45
25Odisha12363-89 2835331460 137814 
26Puducherry1830-299 33123420 597
27Punjab4621150 126932349 428122 
28Rajasthan16301-22 1875441822 195510 
29Sikkim240-14 377838 75
30Tamil Nadu19061-93 7064442413 1127228 
31Telangana19272616 226646982 1366
32Tripura1327-12 29666121 354
33Uttarakhand3680-138 59338609 1047
34Uttar Pradesh23150474 4610731351 713127 
35West Bengal35953-293 3504494187 712254 
Total#520773-7189 776596654157 124985670 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 4.8 crore infections and over 12.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 10:49 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.