Coronavirus state-wise tally November 6: Total cases in Maharashtra cross 17 lakh

With more than 17.03 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.38 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.35 lakh).
Maharashtra reported 5,246 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 5, pushing its tally to over 17 lakh.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
The data was updated at 8 am on November 6 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal together account for more than 51 percent of the active cases, the health ministry said on November 5 after the previous update.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 17,03,444 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Karnataka - 8,38,929 cases
> Andhra Pradesh - 8,35,953 cases
> Tamil Nadu - 7,36,777 cases
> Uttar Pradesh - 4,91,354 cases
India has recorded more than 84.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.24 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.2 lakh are active cases while over 77.6 lakh have recovered.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|168
|2
|4175
|12
|60
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|21878
|440
|807318
|2292
|6757
|13
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1621
|-24
|13580
|108
|43
|4
|Assam
|7662
|-448
|199458
|761
|934
|5
|Bihar
|6356
|262
|211872
|474
|1121
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|703
|32
|13862
|60
|229
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|23113
|340
|170760
|1350
|2360
|44
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|36
|4
|3230
|2
|2
|9
|Delhi
|38729
|1360
|371155
|5289
|6769
|66
|10
|Goa
|2065
|-70
|41849
|238
|630
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|12304
|-72
|161388
|1055
|3744
|7
|12
|Haryana
|14644
|534
|159643
|1507
|1859
|23
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3668
|237
|19780
|201
|361
|6
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5802
|-133
|89905
|651
|1517
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|4685
|-129
|97964
|484
|894
|16
|Karnataka
|33114
|-2598
|794503
|5723
|11312
|31
|17
|Kerala
|84203
|-905
|380650
|7699
|1613
|26
|18
|Ladakh
|752
|50
|5802
|30
|79
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7766
|-88
|164067
|817
|2992
|5
|20
|Maharashtra
|107358
|-6287
|1551282
|11277
|44804
|256
|21
|Manipur
|3786
|88
|15750
|132
|189
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|989
|30
|8813
|61
|91
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|515
|-6
|2473
|38
|2
|24
|Nagaland
|1058
|-88
|8161
|144
|45
|1
|25
|Odisha
|12363
|-89
|283533
|1460
|1378
|14
|26
|Puducherry
|1830
|-299
|33123
|420
|597
|27
|Punjab
|4621
|150
|126932
|349
|4281
|22
|28
|Rajasthan
|16301
|-22
|187544
|1822
|1955
|10
|29
|Sikkim
|240
|-14
|3778
|38
|75
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|19061
|-93
|706444
|2413
|11272
|28
|31
|Telangana
|19272
|616
|226646
|982
|1366
|4
|32
|Tripura
|1327
|-12
|29666
|121
|354
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3680
|-138
|59338
|609
|1047
|9
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23150
|474
|461073
|1351
|7131
|27
|35
|West Bengal
|35953
|-293
|350449
|4187
|7122
|54
|Total#
|520773
|-7189
|7765966
|54157
|124985
|670
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 4.8 crore infections and over 12.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.
