Coronavirus state-wise tally November 6: Total cases in Maharashtra cross 17 lakh

Maharashtra reported 5,246 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 5, pushing its tally to over 17 lakh.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 6 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal together account for more than 51 percent of the active cases, the health ministry said on November 5 after the previous update.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,03,444 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,38,929 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,35,953 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,36,777 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,91,354 cases

India has recorded more than 84.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.24 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.2 lakh are active cases while over 77.6 lakh have recovered.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 168 2 4175 12 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 21878 440 807318 2292 6757 13 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1621 -24 13580 108 43 4 Assam 7662 -448 199458 761 934 5 Bihar 6356 262 211872 474 1121 8 6 Chandigarh 703 32 13862 60 229 7 Chhattisgarh 23113 340 170760 1350 2360 44 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 36 4 3230 2 2 9 Delhi 38729 1360 371155 5289 6769 66 10 Goa 2065 -70 41849 238 630 4 11 Gujarat 12304 -72 161388 1055 3744 7 12 Haryana 14644 534 159643 1507 1859 23 13 Himachal Pradesh 3668 237 19780 201 361 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5802 -133 89905 651 1517 6 15 Jharkhand 4685 -129 97964 484 894 16 Karnataka 33114 -2598 794503 5723 11312 31 17 Kerala 84203 -905 380650 7699 1613 26 18 Ladakh 752 50 5802 30 79 19 Madhya Pradesh 7766 -88 164067 817 2992 5 20 Maharashtra 107358 -6287 1551282 11277 44804 256 21 Manipur 3786 88 15750 132 189 2 22 Meghalaya 989 30 8813 61 91 1 23 Mizoram 515 -6 2473 38 2 24 Nagaland 1058 -88 8161 144 45 1 25 Odisha 12363 -89 283533 1460 1378 14 26 Puducherry 1830 -299 33123 420 597 27 Punjab 4621 150 126932 349 4281 22 28 Rajasthan 16301 -22 187544 1822 1955 10 29 Sikkim 240 -14 3778 38 75 2 30 Tamil Nadu 19061 -93 706444 2413 11272 28 31 Telangana 19272 616 226646 982 1366 4 32 Tripura 1327 -12 29666 121 354 1 33 Uttarakhand 3680 -138 59338 609 1047 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 23150 474 461073 1351 7131 27 35 West Bengal 35953 -293 350449 4187 7122 54 Total# 520773 -7189 7765966 54157 124985 670 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 4.8 crore infections and over 12.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

