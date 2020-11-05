172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-november-5-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-6068061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 5: Telangana's COVID-19 tally rises to 2.45 lakh

With nearly 17 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.35 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.33 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Telangana reported 1,539 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 4, taking its tally to 2,45,682.

With nearly 17 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8 am on November 5 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,98,198 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,35,773 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,33,208 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,34,429 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,89,502 cases

India has recorded more than 83.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.24 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.2 lakh are active cases while over 77.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, over 12 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 4, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands166416310 60
2Andhra Pradesh21438-234 8050262701 674410 
3Arunachal Pradesh1645-29 13472105 43
4Assam8110-275 198697655 934
5Bihar6094-329 211398726 1113
6Chandigarh67142 1380251 229
7Chhattisgarh227731003 1694101209 231650 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu3232282
9Delhi37369994 3658665797 670351 
10Goa2135-74 41611249 626
11Gujarat12376-53 1603331022 3737
12Haryana14110772 1581361161 183619 
13Himachal Pradesh3431312 19579110 35511 
14Jammu and Kashmir5935-33 89254536 1511
15Jharkhand4814-207 97480505 894
16Karnataka35712-4702 7887808045 1128134 
17Kerala85108282 3729518206 158728 
18Ladakh70238 577271 79
19Madhya Pradesh7854-190 163250884 298713 
20Maharashtra113645-3523 15400058728 44548300 
21Manipur3698101 15618158 187
22Meghalaya959-12 875272 90
23Mizoram521243559 2
24Nagaland1146-94 8017148 44
25Odisha12452-58 2820731520 136412 
26Puducherry2129-316 32703419 597
27Punjab4471245 126583268 425914 
28Rajasthan16323-62 1857221823 1945
29Sikkim254-17 374080 73
30Tamil Nadu19154-47 7040312504 1124430 
31Telangana18656556 225664978 1362
32Tripura133917 29545115 353
33Uttarakhand3818113 58729270 1038
34Uttar Pradesh22676138 4597222014 710415 
35West Bengal36246-197 3462624129 706855 
Total#527962-5825 771180955331 124315704 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 4.7 crore infections and over 12.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 09:49 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.