Coronavirus state-wise tally November 5: Telangana's COVID-19 tally rises to 2.45 lakh

Telangana reported 1,539 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 4, taking its tally to 2,45,682.

With nearly 17 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on November 5 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,98,198 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,35,773 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,33,208 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,34,429 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,89,502 cases

India has recorded more than 83.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.24 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.2 lakh are active cases while over 77.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, over 12 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 4, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 7 4163 10 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 21438 -234 805026 2701 6744 10 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1645 -29 13472 105 43 1 4 Assam 8110 -275 198697 655 934 5 Bihar 6094 -329 211398 726 1113 5 6 Chandigarh 671 42 13802 51 229 1 7 Chhattisgarh 22773 1003 169410 1209 2316 50 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 32 2 3228 3 2 9 Delhi 37369 994 365866 5797 6703 51 10 Goa 2135 -74 41611 249 626 8 11 Gujarat 12376 -53 160333 1022 3737 6 12 Haryana 14110 772 158136 1161 1836 19 13 Himachal Pradesh 3431 312 19579 110 355 11 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5935 -33 89254 536 1511 9 15 Jharkhand 4814 -207 97480 505 894 3 16 Karnataka 35712 -4702 788780 8045 11281 34 17 Kerala 85108 282 372951 8206 1587 28 18 Ladakh 702 38 5772 71 79 3 19 Madhya Pradesh 7854 -190 163250 884 2987 13 20 Maharashtra 113645 -3523 1540005 8728 44548 300 21 Manipur 3698 101 15618 158 187 3 22 Meghalaya 959 -12 8752 72 90 23 Mizoram 521 5 2435 59 2 1 24 Nagaland 1146 -94 8017 148 44 2 25 Odisha 12452 -58 282073 1520 1364 12 26 Puducherry 2129 -316 32703 419 597 1 27 Punjab 4471 245 126583 268 4259 14 28 Rajasthan 16323 -62 185722 1823 1945 9 29 Sikkim 254 -17 3740 80 73 30 Tamil Nadu 19154 -47 704031 2504 11244 30 31 Telangana 18656 556 225664 978 1362 5 32 Tripura 1339 17 29545 115 353 33 Uttarakhand 3818 113 58729 270 1038 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 22676 138 459722 2014 7104 15 35 West Bengal 36246 -197 346262 4129 7068 55 Total# 527962 -5825 7711809 55331 124315 704 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:Globally, more than 4.7 crore infections and over 12.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.