Last Updated : Nov 29, 2020 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 29: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbs to 4.77 lakh

With more than 18.14 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.82 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.67 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representational image
Representational image

West Bengal reported 3,459 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 28, taking its tally to 4,77,446.

With over 18.14 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on November 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 18,14,515 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,82,608 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,67,063 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,79,046 cases

> Kerala - 5,93,957 cases

India has recorded more than 93.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.36 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.5 lakh are active cases while over 88 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 12.8 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 28, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands119-1 451810 61
2Andhra Pradesh11571-566 8485111186 6981
3Arunachal Pradesh888-23 1532353 51
4Assam331341 208190122 980
5Bihar5380-21 226939672 1253
6Chandigarh1115-75 15857160 274
7Chhattisgarh20978-861 2109172734 283017 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu23-4 33052
9Delhi36578-1603 5161666512 899889 
10Goa134835 45655163 686
11Gujarat1479260 1879691523 395315 
12Haryana19916-484 2084222421 237530 
13Himachal Pradesh8574369 29780270 62311 
14Jammu and Kashmir5112-124 102591632 1680
15Jharkhand2154-8 105669216 963
16Karnataka24776-622 8460822132 1175012 
17Kerala64964950 5267975275 219625 
18Ladakh885-19 732773 116
19Madhya Pradesh14981304 1850131317 323713 
20Maharashtra909651940 16765643937 4698688 
21Manipur328331 21203197 263
22Meghalaya858-59 10735129 111
23Mizoram392-42 342558 5
24Nagaland1221-1 983025 64
25Odisha5510-264 310549802 173012 
26Puducherry5193577441 609
27Punjab7834115 138206576 476528 
28Rajasthan28751568 2317802178 227419 
29Sikkim28824 457231 107
30Tamil Nadu11073-36 7562791453 1169413 
31Telangana10490-147 257278948 1455
32Tripura649-54 3165587 370
33Uttarakhand487664 67861347 121413 
34Uttar Pradesh25243-396 5069382527 771821 
35West Bengal24537-80 4445873487 832252 
Total#453956-984 880226742298 136696496 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 6.1 crore infections and over 14.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 29, 2020 10:46 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

