Coronavirus state-wise tally November 29: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbs to 4.77 lakh

West Bengal reported 3,459 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 28, taking its tally to 4,77,446.

With over 18.14 lakh cases, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 18,14,515 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,82,608 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,67,063 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,79,046 cases

> Kerala - 5,93,957 cases

India has recorded more than 93.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.36 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.5 lakh are active cases while over 88 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 12.8 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 28, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 119 -1 4518 10 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 11571 -566 848511 1186 6981 5 3 Arunachal Pradesh 888 -23 15323 53 51 1 4 Assam 3313 41 208190 122 980 5 Bihar 5380 -21 226939 672 1253 5 6 Chandigarh 1115 -75 15857 160 274 4 7 Chhattisgarh 20978 -861 210917 2734 2830 17 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 23 -4 3305 4 2 9 Delhi 36578 -1603 516166 6512 8998 89 10 Goa 1348 35 45655 163 686 11 Gujarat 14792 60 187969 1523 3953 15 12 Haryana 19916 -484 208422 2421 2375 30 13 Himachal Pradesh 8574 369 29780 270 623 11 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5112 -124 102591 632 1680 4 15 Jharkhand 2154 -8 105669 216 963 1 16 Karnataka 24776 -622 846082 2132 11750 12 17 Kerala 64964 950 526797 5275 2196 25 18 Ladakh 885 -19 7327 73 116 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 14981 304 185013 1317 3237 13 20 Maharashtra 90965 1940 1676564 3937 46986 88 21 Manipur 3283 31 21203 197 263 7 22 Meghalaya 858 -59 10735 129 111 1 23 Mizoram 392 -42 3425 58 5 24 Nagaland 1221 -1 9830 25 64 25 Odisha 5510 -264 310549 802 1730 12 26 Puducherry 519 5 35774 41 609 27 Punjab 7834 115 138206 576 4765 28 28 Rajasthan 28751 568 231780 2178 2274 19 29 Sikkim 288 24 4572 31 107 4 30 Tamil Nadu 11073 -36 756279 1453 11694 13 31 Telangana 10490 -147 257278 948 1455 4 32 Tripura 649 -54 31655 87 370 33 Uttarakhand 4876 64 67861 347 1214 13 34 Uttar Pradesh 25243 -396 506938 2527 7718 21 35 West Bengal 24537 -80 444587 3487 8322 52 Total# 453956 -984 8802267 42298 136696 496 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 6.1 crore infections and over 14.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

