Coronavirus state-wise tally November 28: COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 2-lakh mark

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,645 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 27, taking its tally to 2,01,597.

With over 18 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra -18,08,550 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,81,086 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,66,438 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,77,616 cases

> Kerala - 5,87,707 cases

India has recorded more than 93.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.36 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.5 lakh are active cases while over 87.5 lakh have recovered.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 120 -10 4508 17 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 12137 -478 847325 1205 6976 6 3 Arunachal Pradesh 911 -15 15270 41 50 1 4 Assam 3272 -13 208068 160 980 2 5 Bihar 5401 11 226267 665 1248 5 6 Chandigarh 1190 21 15697 85 270 7 Chhattisgarh 21839 -2118 208183 3985 2813 12 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 27 -6 3301 8 2 9 Delhi 38181 -553 509654 5937 8909 98 10 Goa 1313 -3 45492 152 686 1 11 Gujarat 14732 203 186446 1388 3938 16 12 Haryana 20400 -378 206001 2484 2345 29 13 Himachal Pradesh 8205 327 29510 490 612 13 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5236 -39 101959 596 1676 8 15 Jharkhand 2162 -7 105453 195 962 1 16 Karnataka 25398 63 843950 1451 11738 12 17 Kerala 64014 -601 521522 4544 2171 23 18 Ladakh 904 -57 7254 100 114 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 14677 478 183696 1152 3224 15 20 Maharashtra 89025 2011 1672627 4089 46898 85 21 Manipur 3252 7 21006 208 256 7 22 Meghalaya 917 -30 10606 82 110 23 Mizoram 434 3 3367 15 5 24 Nagaland 1222 -180 9805 210 64 1 25 Odisha 5774 -328 309747 908 1718 14 26 Puducherry 514 -30 35733 46 609 27 Punjab 7719 240 137630 541 4737 27 28 Rajasthan 28183 881 229602 2194 2255 18 29 Sikkim 264 -4 4541 40 103 1 30 Tamil Nadu 11109 -64 754826 1494 11681 12 31 Telangana 10637 -202 256330 952 1451 3 32 Tripura 703 -38 31568 69 370 33 Uttarakhand 4812 130 67514 395 1201 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 25639 217 504411 2058 7697 23 35 West Bengal 24617 -53 441100 3496 8270 46 Total# 454940 -615 8759969 41452 136200 485 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 6.1 crore infections and over 14.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

