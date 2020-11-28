PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 28: COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 2-lakh mark

With more than 18.08 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.81 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.66 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,645 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 27, taking its tally to 2,01,597.

With over 18 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8 am on November 28 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra -18,08,550 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,81,086 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,66,438 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,77,616 cases

> Kerala - 5,87,707 cases

India has recorded more than 93.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.36 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.5 lakh are active cases while over 87.5 lakh have recovered.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands120-10 450817 61
2Andhra Pradesh12137-478 8473251205 6976
3Arunachal Pradesh911-15 1527041 50
4Assam3272-13 208068160 980
5Bihar540111 226267665 1248
6Chandigarh119021 1569785 270
7Chhattisgarh21839-2118 2081833985 281312 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu27-6 33012
9Delhi38181-553 5096545937 890998 
10Goa1313-3 45492152 686
11Gujarat14732203 1864461388 393816 
12Haryana20400-378 2060012484 234529 
13Himachal Pradesh8205327 29510490 61213 
14Jammu and Kashmir5236-39 101959596 1676
15Jharkhand2162-7 105453195 962
16Karnataka2539863 8439501451 1173812 
17Kerala64014-601 5215224544 217123 
18Ladakh904-57 7254100 114
19Madhya Pradesh14677478 1836961152 322415 
20Maharashtra890252011 16726274089 4689885 
21Manipur325221006208 256
22Meghalaya917-30 1060682 110
23Mizoram434336715 5
24Nagaland1222-180 9805210 64
25Odisha5774-328 309747908 171814 
26Puducherry514-30 3573346 609
27Punjab7719240 137630541 473727 
28Rajasthan28183881 2296022194 225518 
29Sikkim264-4 454140 103
30Tamil Nadu11109-64 7548261494 1168112 
31Telangana10637-202 256330952 1451
32Tripura703-38 3156869 370
33Uttarakhand4812130 67514395 1201
34Uttar Pradesh25639217 5044112058 769723 
35West Bengal24617-53 4411003496 827046 
Total#454940-615 875996941452 136200485 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 6.1 crore infections and over 14.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 28, 2020 10:06 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.