Coronavirus state-wise tally November 27: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crosses 18-lakh mark

Maharashtra reported 6,406 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 26, pushing its tally past the 18-lakh mark.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 18,02,365 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,79,560 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,65,705 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,76,174 cases

> Kerala - 5,83,741 cases

India has recorded more than 93 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.35 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.5 lakh are active cases while over 87.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.3 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 26, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 130 -7 4491 12 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 12615 -58 846120 1081 6970 8 3 Arunachal Pradesh 926 -42 15229 72 49 4 Assam 3285 8 207908 142 978 5 Bihar 5390 165 225602 525 1243 6 6 Chandigarh 1169 42 15612 80 270 4 7 Chhattisgarh 23957 -719 204198 2454 2801 18 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 33 -2 3293 3 2 9 Delhi 38734 447 503717 4937 8811 91 10 Goa 1316 35 45340 111 685 2 11 Gujarat 14529 242 185058 1302 3922 16 12 Haryana 20778 -170 203517 2267 2316 25 13 Himachal Pradesh 7878 3 29020 914 599 14 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5275 11 101363 471 1668 5 15 Jharkhand 2169 9 105258 218 961 3 16 Karnataka 25335 426 842499 1067 11726 12 17 Kerala 64615 -619 516978 5970 2148 27 18 Ladakh 961 75 7154 29 113 5 19 Madhya Pradesh 14199 457 182544 1199 3209 12 20 Maharashtra 87014 1526 1668538 4815 46813 65 21 Manipur 3245 -3 20798 158 249 4 22 Meghalaya 947 32 10524 36 110 23 Mizoram 431 -10 3352 33 5 24 Nagaland 1402 -65 9595 132 63 2 25 Odisha 6102 -110 308839 737 1704 17 26 Puducherry 544 4 35687 16 609 27 Punjab 7479 350 137089 467 4710 26 28 Rajasthan 27302 982 227408 2179 2237 19 29 Sikkim 268 32 4501 20 102 30 Tamil Nadu 11173 347 - 753332 1797 11669 14 31 Telangana 10839 55 255378 702 1448 4 32 Tripura 741 -26 31499 58 370 33 Uttarakhand 4682 24 67119 320 1196 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 25422 546 502353 1518 7674 30 35 West Bengal 24670 -82 437604 3537 8224 52 Total# 455555 3211 8718517 39379 135715 492 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 6 crore infections and over 14.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

