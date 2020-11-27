PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 27: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crosses 18-lakh mark

With more than 18.02 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.79 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.65 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Maharashtra reported 6,406 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 26, pushing its tally past the 18-lakh mark.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on November 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 18,02,365 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,79,560 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,65,705 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,76,174 cases

> Kerala - 5,83,741 cases

India has recorded more than 93 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.35 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.5 lakh are active cases while over 87.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.3 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 26, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands130-7 449112 61
2Andhra Pradesh12615-58 8461201081 6970
3Arunachal Pradesh926-42 1522972 49
4Assam3285207908142 978
5Bihar5390165 225602525 1243
6Chandigarh116942 1561280 270
7Chhattisgarh23957-719 2041982454 280118 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu33-2 32932
9Delhi38734447 5037174937 881191 
10Goa131635 45340111 685
11Gujarat14529242 1850581302 392216 
12Haryana20778-170 2035172267 231625 
13Himachal Pradesh787829020914 59914 
14Jammu and Kashmir527511 101363471 1668
15Jharkhand2169105258218 961
16Karnataka25335426 8424991067 1172612 
17Kerala64615-619 5169785970 214827 
18Ladakh96175 715429 113
19Madhya Pradesh14199457 1825441199 320912 
20Maharashtra870141526 16685384815 4681365 
21Manipur3245-3 20798158 249
22Meghalaya94732 1052436 110
23Mizoram431-10 335233 5
24Nagaland1402-65 9595132 63
25Odisha6102-110 308839737 170417 
26Puducherry5443568716 609
27Punjab7479350 137089467 471026 
28Rajasthan27302982 2274082179 223719 
29Sikkim26832 450120 102
30Tamil Nadu11173347 -7533321797 1166914 
31Telangana1083955 255378702 1448
32Tripura741-26 3149958 370
33Uttarakhand468224 67119320 119611 
34Uttar Pradesh25422546 5023531518 767430 
35West Bengal24670-82 4376043537 822452 
Total#4555553211 871851739379 135715492 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 6 crore infections and over 14.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 27, 2020 10:08 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

