Coronavirus state-wise tally November 24: Delhi's COVID-19 count rises to 5.3 lakh, death toll at 8,512

Delhi recorded 4,454 fresh COVID-19 cases on November 23 while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,512. This is the sixth time in the last 12 days that the daily number of deaths has crossed the 100-mark.

The active cases tally stood at 37,329. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,34,317 of which 4,88,476 have recovered.

With over 17.8 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,84,361 cases

> Karnataka - 8,74,555 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,62,758 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,71,619 cases

> Kerala - 5,66,492 cases

India has recorded more than 91.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.34 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.3 lakh are active cases while over 86 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, over 10 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 23, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 142 2 4453 13 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 13394 855 842416 1390 6948 10 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1007 33 15036 64 49 4 Assam 3179 37 207528 131 975 1 5 Bihar 4794 45 224073 589 1227 6 6 Chandigarh 1117 23 15389 72 263 3 7 Chhattisgarh 21926 533 200825 1514 2746 14 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 40 1 3283 3 2 9 Delhi 37329 2883 488476 7216 8512 121 10 Goa 1141 29 45083 104 677 11 Gujarat 13836 236 181187 1234 3876 17 12 Haryana 20412 68 197335 2567 2216 28 13 Himachal Pradesh 6680 354 27541 785 560 23 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5431 269 99827 608 1641 12 15 Jharkhand 2202 87 104533 304 953 2 16 Karnataka 24727 160 838150 1645 11678 24 17 Kerala 64292 1690 500089 5425 2071 22 18 Ladakh 859 69 6985 74 101 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 12336 571 179237 1120 3172 10 20 Maharashtra 82915 394 1654793 3729 46653 30 21 Manipur 3038 108 20374 356 238 2 22 Meghalaya 895 1 10392 57 110 23 Mizoram 502 39 3203 11 5 24 Nagaland 1444 34 9347 39 61 2 25 Odisha 6246 262 306726 913 1657 17 26 Puducherry 527 32 35582 57 609 27 Punjab 6687 37 135739 731 4631 17 28 Rajasthan 24116 926 220871 2288 2181 18 29 Sikkim 230 48 4406 61 100 1 30 Tamil Nadu 12245 297 747752 1904 11622 17 31 Telangana 11047 180 252565 1097 1437 4 32 Tripura 827 31 31296 27 370 1 33 Uttarakhand 4298 70 66172 439 1162 7 34 Uttar Pradesh 23776 30 497475 2060 7582 23 35 West Bengal 25030 177 426816 3687 8072 47 Total# 438667 4819 8604955 42314 134218 480 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been at least 58,985,000 reported infections and 1,395,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.