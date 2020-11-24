PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 10:45 AM IST

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 24: Delhi's COVID-19 count rises to 5.3 lakh, death toll at 8,512

With more than 17.8 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.74 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.62 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Delhi recorded 4,454 fresh COVID-19 cases on November 23 while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,512. This is the sixth time in the last 12 days that the daily number of deaths has crossed the 100-mark.

The active cases tally stood at 37,329. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,34,317 of which 4,88,476 have recovered.

With over 17.8 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,84,361 cases

> Karnataka - 8,74,555 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,62,758 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,71,619 cases

> Kerala - 5,66,492 cases

India has recorded more than 91.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.34 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.3 lakh are active cases while over 86 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, over 10 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 23, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands142445313 61
2Andhra Pradesh13394855 8424161390 694810 
3Arunachal Pradesh100733 1503664 49
4Assam317937 207528131 975
5Bihar479445 224073589 1227
6Chandigarh111723 1538972 263
7Chhattisgarh21926533 2008251514 274614 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu4032832
9Delhi373292883 4884767216 8512121 
10Goa114129 45083104 677
11Gujarat13836236 1811871234 387617 
12Haryana2041268 1973352567 221628 
13Himachal Pradesh6680354 27541785 56023 
14Jammu and Kashmir5431269 99827608 164112 
15Jharkhand220287 104533304 953
16Karnataka24727160 8381501645 1167824 
17Kerala642921690 5000895425 207122 
18Ladakh85969 698574 101
19Madhya Pradesh12336571 1792371120 317210 
20Maharashtra82915394 16547933729 4665330 
21Manipur3038108 20374356 238
22Meghalaya8951039257 110
23Mizoram50239 320311 5
24Nagaland144434 934739 61
25Odisha6246262 306726913 165717 
26Puducherry52732 3558257 609
27Punjab668737 135739731 463117 
28Rajasthan24116926 2208712288 218118 
29Sikkim23048 440661 100
30Tamil Nadu12245297 7477521904 1162217 
31Telangana11047180 2525651097 1437
32Tripura82731 3129627 370
33Uttarakhand429870 66172439 1162
34Uttar Pradesh2377630 4974752060 758223 
35West Bengal25030177 4268163687 807247 
Total#4386674819 860495542314 134218480 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been at least 58,985,000 reported infections and 1,395,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 10:45 am

