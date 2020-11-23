PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 10:17 AM IST

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 23: Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 1.97 lakh

With more than 17.8 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.73 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.62 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Gujarat recorded 1,495 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 22, taking total confirmed cases in the state to 1,97,412.

With over 17.8 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on November 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,80,208 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,73,046 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,62,213 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,69,995 cases

> Kerala - 5,62,695 cases

India has recorded more than 91.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.33 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.4 lakh are active cases while over 85.6 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands140-2 444012 61
2Andhra Pradesh14249-521 8410261631 693811 
3Arunachal Pradesh1040-11 1497235 49
4Assam3142-90 207397175 974
5Bihar4839-243 223484605 1221
6Chandigarh1094-41 15317119 260
7Chhattisgarh21393734 199311995 273219 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu3932802
9Delhi40212471 4812606154 8391121 
10Goa1170-91 44979167 677
11Gujarat13600315 1799531167 385913 
12Haryana2034419 1947682235 218825 
13Himachal Pradesh7034-36 26756644 53719 
14Jammu and Kashmir5700-20 99219579 1629
15Jharkhand2289-141 104229272 951
16Karnataka24887154 8365051537 1165413 
17Kerala65982-1000 4946646227 204927 
18Ladakh92816 691155 100
19Madhya Pradesh11765573 1781171212 316213 
20Maharashtra825211643 16510644060 4662350 
21Manipur3146174 20018205 236
22Meghalaya894-31 1033599 110
23Mizoram463-22 319235 5
24Nagaland141035 930866 59
25Odisha6508-282 305813905 164015 
26Puducherry559-43 3552588 609
27Punjab6724163 135008497 461419 
28Rajasthan231901239 2185832004 216317 
29Sikkim278-11 434541 99
30Tamil Nadu12542-374 7458482010 1160519 
31Telangana11227-416 2514681015 1433
32Tripura796-74 3126990 369
33Uttarakhand4368286 65733171 1155
34Uttar Pradesh23806335 4954152187 755935 
35West Bengal25207-184 4231293726 802549 
Total#4434862524 856264141024 133738511 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 5.8 crore infections and over 13.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

First Published on Nov 23, 2020 09:56 am

#coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

