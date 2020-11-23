Coronavirus state-wise tally November 23: Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 1.97 lakh

Gujarat recorded 1,495 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 22, taking total confirmed cases in the state to 1,97,412.

With over 17.8 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,80,208 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,73,046 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,62,213 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,69,995 cases

> Kerala - 5,62,695 cases

India has recorded more than 91.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.33 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.4 lakh are active cases while over 85.6 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 140 -2 4440 12 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 14249 -521 841026 1631 6938 11 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1040 -11 14972 35 49 4 Assam 3142 -90 207397 175 974 1 5 Bihar 4839 -243 223484 605 1221 5 6 Chandigarh 1094 -41 15317 119 260 2 7 Chhattisgarh 21393 734 199311 995 2732 19 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 39 3280 4 2 9 Delhi 40212 471 481260 6154 8391 121 10 Goa 1170 -91 44979 167 677 2 11 Gujarat 13600 315 179953 1167 3859 13 12 Haryana 20344 19 194768 2235 2188 25 13 Himachal Pradesh 7034 -36 26756 644 537 19 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5700 -20 99219 579 1629 5 15 Jharkhand 2289 -141 104229 272 951 6 16 Karnataka 24887 154 836505 1537 11654 13 17 Kerala 65982 -1000 494664 6227 2049 27 18 Ladakh 928 16 6911 55 100 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 11765 573 178117 1212 3162 13 20 Maharashtra 82521 1643 1651064 4060 46623 50 21 Manipur 3146 174 20018 205 236 3 22 Meghalaya 894 -31 10335 99 110 2 23 Mizoram 463 -22 3192 35 5 24 Nagaland 1410 35 9308 66 59 2 25 Odisha 6508 -282 305813 905 1640 15 26 Puducherry 559 -43 35525 88 609 27 Punjab 6724 163 135008 497 4614 19 28 Rajasthan 23190 1239 218583 2004 2163 17 29 Sikkim 278 -11 4345 41 99 1 30 Tamil Nadu 12542 -374 745848 2010 11605 19 31 Telangana 11227 -416 251468 1015 1433 3 32 Tripura 796 -74 31269 90 369 3 33 Uttarakhand 4368 286 65733 171 1155 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 23806 335 495415 2187 7559 35 35 West Bengal 25207 -184 423129 3726 8025 49 Total# 443486 2524 8562641 41024 133738 511 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 5.8 crore infections and over 13.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

