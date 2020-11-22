Coronavirus state-wise tally November 22: Haryana's COVID-19 tally rises to 2.15 lakh

Haryana reported 2,666 cases of the novel coronavirus on November 21, taking its tally to 2,15,021 cases.

With over 17.74 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on November 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,74,455 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,71,342 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,61,092 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,68,340 cases

> Kerala - 5,57,441 cases

India has recorded nearly 91 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.33 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.4 lakh are active cases while over 85.2 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.7 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 142 -6 4428 20 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 14770 -612 839395 1765 6927 7 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1051 -31 14937 67 49 4 Assam 3232 28 207222 193 973 2 5 Bihar 5082 -172 222879 459 1216 4 6 Chandigarh 1135 14 15198 102 258 3 7 Chhattisgarh 20659 842 198316 1420 2713 22 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 39 3276 1 2 9 Delhi 39741 -1195 475106 6963 8270 111 10 Goa 1261 -34 44812 147 675 3 11 Gujarat 13285 235 178786 1271 3846 9 12 Haryana 20325 175 192533 2466 2163 25 13 Himachal Pradesh 7070 240 26112 657 518 18 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5720 42 98640 564 1624 2 15 Jharkhand 2430 -164 103957 333 945 6 16 Karnataka 24733 -38 834968 1799 11641 20 17 Kerala 66982 -972 488437 6719 2022 25 18 Ladakh 912 -36 6856 113 98 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 11192 790 176905 899 3149 11 20 Maharashtra 80878 1610 1647004 4088 46573 62 21 Manipur 2972 76 19813 193 233 1 22 Meghalaya 925 37 10236 78 108 2 23 Mizoram 485 -6 3157 46 5 24 Nagaland 1375 31 9242 34 57 1 25 Odisha 6790 -250 304908 1011 1625 17 26 Puducherry 602 -19 35437 82 609 27 Punjab 6561 57 134511 592 4595 23 28 Rajasthan 21951 1028 216579 1963 2146 16 29 Sikkim 289 24 4304 33 98 2 30 Tamil Nadu 12916 -488 743838 2133 11586 18 31 Telangana 11643 -427 250453 1296 1430 4 32 Tripura 870 -47 31179 95 366 33 Uttarakhand 4082 577 65562 1146 8 34 Uttar Pradesh 23471 114 493228 2097 7524 24 35 West Bengal 25391 -208 419403 3794 7976 53 Total# 440962 1215 8521617 43493 133227 501 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:Globally, more than 5.7 crore infections and over 13.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic