Last Updated : Nov 22, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 22: Haryana's COVID-19 tally rises to 2.15 lakh

With more than 17.74 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.71 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.61 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representational image
Representational image

Haryana reported 2,666 cases of the novel coronavirus on November 21, taking its tally to 2,15,021 cases.

With over 17.74 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8 am on November 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,74,455 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,71,342 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,61,092 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,68,340 cases

> Kerala - 5,57,441 cases

India has recorded nearly 91 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.33 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.4 lakh are active cases while over 85.2 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.7 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands142-6 442820 61
2Andhra Pradesh14770-612 8393951765 6927
3Arunachal Pradesh1051-31 1493767 49
4Assam323228 207222193 973
5Bihar5082-172 222879459 1216
6Chandigarh113514 15198102 258
7Chhattisgarh20659842 1983161420 271322 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu3932762
9Delhi39741-1195 4751066963 8270111 
10Goa1261-34 44812147 675
11Gujarat13285235 1787861271 3846
12Haryana20325175 1925332466 216325 
13Himachal Pradesh7070240 26112657 51818 
14Jammu and Kashmir572042 98640564 1624
15Jharkhand2430-164 103957333 945
16Karnataka24733-38 8349681799 1164120 
17Kerala66982-972 4884376719 202225 
18Ladakh912-36 6856113 98
19Madhya Pradesh11192790 176905899 314911 
20Maharashtra808781610 16470044088 4657362 
21Manipur297276 19813193 233
22Meghalaya92537 1023678 108
23Mizoram485-6 315746 5
24Nagaland137531 924234 57
25Odisha6790-250 3049081011 162517 
26Puducherry602-19 3543782 609
27Punjab656157 134511592 459523 
28Rajasthan219511028 2165791963 214616 
29Sikkim28924 430433 98
30Tamil Nadu12916-488 7438382133 1158618 
31Telangana11643-427 2504531296 1430
32Tripura870-47 3117995 366
33Uttarakhand4082577 655621146
34Uttar Pradesh23471114 4932282097 752424 
35West Bengal25391-208 4194033794 797653 
Total#4409621215 852161743493 133227501 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 5.7 crore infections and over 13.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 22, 2020 10:40 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

