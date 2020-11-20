Coronavirus state-wise tally November 20: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rises to 4.4 lakh, death toll nears 8,000

West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll mounted to 7,873 on November 19 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease. The case tally went up to 4.45 lakh with 3,620 fresh cases, the state health department said. The number of active cases in the state at present is 25,873.

With over 17.36 lakh coronavirus cases and 46,356 deaths, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

India has recorded more than 90 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.32 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.43 lakh are active cases while over 84 lakh have recovered.

Here are the five most-affected states:

1. Maharashtra - 17,63,055 cases 2. Karnataka - 8,67,780 cases 3. Andhra Pradesh - 8,58,711 cases 4. Tamil Nadu - 7,64,989 cases

5. Kerala - 5,43,513 cases

Across the country, 10.8 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. So far, a total of 12.95 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 154 4 4378 15 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 16516 469 833980 1696 6899 9 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1182 30 14715 71 48 4 Assam 3285 44 206611 210 969 3 5 Bihar 5349 193 221272 604 1201 7 6 Chandigarh 1081 55 14833 89 253 1 7 Chhattisgarh 18770 209 193997 1816 2646 23 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 29 8 3274 2 9 Delhi 42458 454 452683 6901 7943 131 10 Goa 1364 19 44310 178 670 3 11 Gujarat 12457 1 175362 1274 3823 8 12 Haryana 19543 390 185403 2142 2093 30 13 Himachal Pradesh 6901 129 24025 519 475 13 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5570 15 96972 580 1613 9 15 Jharkhand 2637 32 103171 280 934 3 16 Karnataka 25165 177 829188 1947 11578 21 17 Kerala 69516 675 468460 7066 1943 28 18 Ladakh 924 6 6605 66 94 19 Madhya Pradesh 9338 278 174202 918 3115 13 20 Maharashtra 81207 1697 1630111 6608 46202 100 21 Manipur 2828 90 19259 194 231 6 22 Meghalaya 753 19 10014 59 103 1 23 Mizoram 487 17 3021 49 5 24 Nagaland 1255 117 9057 60 54 1 25 Odisha 7568 450 301777 1303 1575 15 26 Puducherry 705 138 35152 194 608 27 Punjab 5937 116 132917 651 4541 31 28 Rajasthan 19478 445 210779 1721 2101 12 29 Sikkim 300 12 4182 38 95 3 30 Tamil Nadu 14470 615 737281 2311 11531 18 31 Telangana 12682 386 246733 1440 1419 4 32 Tripura 997 1 30856 106 364 33 Uttarakhand 4147 18 64032 429 1128 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 21954 212 487221 2529 7441 29 35 West Bengal 26296 815 407769 4429 7820 54 Total# 443303 3502 8383602 48493 131578 585 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 5.65 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.53 lakh have died so far.