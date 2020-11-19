PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 19: Delhi's caseload breaches 5-lakh mark, death toll close to 8,000

India has recorded more than 89 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.3 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.4 lakh are active cases while over 83 lakh have recovered.

Moneycontrol News

COVID-19 infections in Delhi is rapidly rising with the national capital reporting 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on November 18, pushing the tally to 5,03,084. With 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, toll mounted to 7,943, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

With over 17.57 lakh coronavirus cases and 46,202 deaths, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

India has recorded more than 89.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.31 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.43 lakh are active cases while over 83 lakh have recovered.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,57,520 cases > Karnataka - 8,65,931 cases > Andhra Pradesh - 8,57,395 cases > Tamil Nadu - 7,63,282 cases

> Kerala - 5,37,791 cases

Across the country, 10,28,203 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 18, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. So far, a total of 12,85,08,389 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands154437815 61
2Andhra Pradesh16516469 8339801696 6899
3Arunachal Pradesh118230 1471571 48
4Assam328544 206611210 969
5Bihar5349193 221272604 1201
6Chandigarh108155 1483389 253
7Chhattisgarh18770209 1939971816 264623 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2932742
9Delhi42458454 4526836901 7943131 
10Goa136419 44310178 670
11Gujarat124571753621274 3823
12Haryana19543390 1854032142 209330 
13Himachal Pradesh6901129 24025519 47513 
14Jammu and Kashmir557015 96972580 1613
15Jharkhand263732 103171280 934
16Karnataka25165177 8291881947 1157821 
17Kerala69516675 4684607066 194328 
18Ladakh924660566 94
19Madhya Pradesh9338278 174202918 311513 
20Maharashtra812071697 16301116608 46202100 
21Manipur282890 19259194 231
22Meghalaya75319 1001459 103
23Mizoram48717 302149 5
24Nagaland1255117 905760 54
25Odisha7568450 3017771303 157515 
26Puducherry705138 35152194 608
27Punjab5937116 132917651 454131 
28Rajasthan19478445 2107791721 210112 
29Sikkim30012 418238 95
30Tamil Nadu14470615 7372812311 1153118 
31Telangana12682386 2467331440 1419
32Tripura99730856106 364
33Uttarakhand414718 64032429 1128
34Uttar Pradesh21954212 4872212529 744129 
35West Bengal26296815 4077694429 782054 
Total#4433033502 838360248493 131578585 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 5.58 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.42 lakh have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 10:09 am

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus state-wise tally November 19 #ICMR #India

