PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 18: COVID-19 recoveries in Odisha cross 3 lakh

India has recorded more than 89 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.3 lakh deaths so far.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Odisha's COVID-19 recovery crossed the three lakh mark with as many as 1,315 recoveries reported on November 17. The state's caseload mounted to 3,10,052 after 644 people tested positive for COVID-19. Odisha now has 7,965 active cases.

With over 17.52 lakh coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

India has recorded more than 89 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.3 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.4 lakh are active cases while over 83 lakh have recovered.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Click here for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Here are the five most-affected states:> Maharashtra - 17,52,509 cases > Karnataka - 8,64,140 cases > Andhra Pradesh - 8,56,159 cases > Tamil Nadu - 7,61,568 cases

> Kerala - 5,28,290 cases

Across the country, 9,37,279 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 17, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. So far, total 12,74,80,186 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands150434616 61
2Andhra Pradesh17892767 8299911507 688113 
3Arunachal Pradesh123232 1458888 48
4Assam3446220 206044405 964
5Bihar5221233 220007744 1189
6Chandigarh105236 14584116 250
7Chhattisgarh18577510 1904631594 260426 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu1932732
9Delhi40128138 4413613560 771399 
10Goa1424161 43941285 663
11Gujarat12456119 1729721040 3808
12Haryana19342215 1806472349 203819 
13Himachal Pradesh6775104 22931539 450
14Jammu and Kashmir5588100 95824482 1597
15Jharkhand2754198 102548360 928
16Karnataka261221043 8251412188 1154112 
17Kerala710463876 4547746567 188819 
18Ladakh94422 645671 93
19Madhya Pradesh8996150 172436745 3092
20Maharashtra85363526 16183803001 4603460 
21Manipur299364 18832239 224
22Meghalaya93338 967278 101
23Mizoram524291539 5
24Nagaland101393 895946 53
25Odisha8706564 2991591297 154316 
26Puducherry90282 3482795 608
27Punjab5601168 132001570 448022 
28Rajasthan18684347 2072241810 207812 
29Sikkim293413712 91
30Tamil Nadu15765676 7326562384 1149517 
31Telangana13732653 2436861602 1410
32Tripura10443063176 364
33Uttarakhand4184381 63158615 1116
34Uttar Pradesh22603364 4828541889 739321 
35West Bengal278971417 3989524376 771453 
Total#45340112077 829037040791 130519449 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 5.52 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.31 lakh have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 10:27 am

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #India #Maharashtra #mumbai

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.