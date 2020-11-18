Coronavirus state-wise tally November 18: COVID-19 recoveries in Odisha cross 3 lakh

Odisha's COVID-19 recovery crossed the three lakh mark with as many as 1,315 recoveries reported on November 17. The state's caseload mounted to 3,10,052 after 644 people tested positive for COVID-19. Odisha now has 7,965 active cases.

With over 17.52 lakh coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

India has recorded more than 89 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.3 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.4 lakh are active cases while over 83 lakh have recovered.

> Maharashtra - 17,52,509 cases > Karnataka - 8,64,140 cases > Andhra Pradesh - 8,56,159 cases > Tamil Nadu - 7,61,568 cases

> Kerala - 5,28,290 cases

Across the country, 9,37,279 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 17, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. So far, total 12,74,80,186 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 150 5 4346 16 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 17892 767 829991 1507 6881 13 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1232 32 14588 88 48 4 Assam 3446 220 206044 405 964 1 5 Bihar 5221 233 220007 744 1189 5 6 Chandigarh 1052 36 14584 116 250 2 7 Chhattisgarh 18577 510 190463 1594 2604 26 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 19 3 3273 6 2 9 Delhi 40128 138 441361 3560 7713 99 10 Goa 1424 161 43941 285 663 1 11 Gujarat 12456 119 172972 1040 3808 5 12 Haryana 19342 215 180647 2349 2038 19 13 Himachal Pradesh 6775 104 22931 539 450 8 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5588 100 95824 482 1597 8 15 Jharkhand 2754 198 102548 360 928 4 16 Karnataka 26122 1043 825141 2188 11541 12 17 Kerala 71046 3876 454774 6567 1888 19 18 Ladakh 944 22 6456 71 93 4 19 Madhya Pradesh 8996 150 172436 745 3092 2 20 Maharashtra 85363 526 1618380 3001 46034 60 21 Manipur 2993 64 18832 239 224 3 22 Meghalaya 933 38 9672 78 101 1 23 Mizoram 524 8 2915 39 5 1 24 Nagaland 1013 93 8959 46 53 1 25 Odisha 8706 564 299159 1297 1543 16 26 Puducherry 902 82 34827 95 608 27 Punjab 5601 168 132001 570 4480 22 28 Rajasthan 18684 347 207224 1810 2078 12 29 Sikkim 293 9 4137 12 91 2 30 Tamil Nadu 15765 676 732656 2384 11495 17 31 Telangana 13732 653 243686 1602 1410 3 32 Tripura 1044 1 30631 76 364 33 Uttarakhand 4184 381 63158 615 1116 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 22603 364 482854 1889 7393 21 35 West Bengal 27897 1417 398952 4376 7714 53 Total# 453401 12077 8290370 40791 130519 449 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 5.52 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.31 lakh have died so far.