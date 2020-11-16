Coronavirus state-wise tally November 16: Karnataka's COVID-19 -tally rises to 8.6 lakh

Karnataka reported 1,565 fresh COVID-19 cases as the overall tally reached 8,61,647 while 21 deaths pushed the toll to 1,529. The total infections comprise 8,22,953 discharges cumulatively and 27,146 active cases.

With over 17.4 lakh coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

India has recorded more than 88.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.3 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.6 lakh are active cases while over 82.4 lakh have recovered.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,47,242 cases > Karnataka - 8,61,647 cases > Andhra Pradesh - 8,54,011 cases > Tamil Nadu - 7,58,191 cases

> Kerala - 5,24,998 cases

Across the country, 8,61,706 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. So far, total 12,56,98,525 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 145 6 4330 15 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 18659 1098 828484 2140 6868 14 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1264 59 14500 79 48 4 Assam 3666 298 205639 389 963 2 5 Bihar 5454 273 219263 574 1184 5 6 Chandigarh 1088 79 14468 87 248 2 7 Chhattisgarh 19087 188 188869 702 2578 16 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 22 2 3267 4 2 9 Delhi 39990 4466 437801 7606 7614 95 10 Goa 1585 68 43656 123 662 3 11 Gujarat 12575 63 171932 1001 3803 6 12 Haryana 19557 19 178298 1930 2019 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 6879 163 22392 209 442 11 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5688 40 95342 491 1589 9 15 Jharkhand 2952 164 102188 291 924 2 16 Karnataka 27165 819 822953 2363 11529 21 17 Kerala 74922 2124 448207 6684 1869 21 18 Ladakh 922 56 6385 96 89 19 Madhya Pradesh 9146 141 171691 722 3090 7 20 Maharashtra 85889 581 1615379 3065 45974 60 21 Manipur 3057 27 18593 259 221 3 22 Meghalaya 971 43 9594 76 100 23 Mizoram 516 53 2876 56 4 24 Nagaland 920 113 8913 22 52 25 Odisha 9270 610 297862 1346 1527 17 26 Puducherry 984 70 34732 95 608 27 Punjab 5769 2 131431 1025 4458 30 28 Rajasthan 18337 284 205414 1890 2066 10 29 Sikkim 284 12 4125 52 89 2 30 Tamil Nadu 16441 713 730272 2520 11478 12 31 Telangana 14385 1040 242084 1539 1407 3 32 Tripura 1043 62 30555 77 364 2 33 Uttarakhand 4565 148 62543 60 1107 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 22967 400 480965 1783 7372 18 35 West Bengal 29314 1478 394576 4480 7661 51 Total# 465478 13738 8249579 43851 130070 435 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 5.4 crore infections and over 13 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally. COVID-19 infections are still rising in 69 countries.

