PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 16: Karnataka's COVID-19 -tally rises to 8.6 lakh

With more than 17.4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.6 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.5 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Karnataka reported 1,565 fresh COVID-19 cases as the overall tally reached 8,61,647 while 21 deaths pushed the toll to 1,529. The total infections comprise 8,22,953 discharges cumulatively and 27,146 active cases.

With over 17.4 lakh coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Click here for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

India has recorded more than 88.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.3 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.6 lakh are active cases while over 82.4 lakh have recovered.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,47,242 cases > Karnataka - 8,61,647  cases > Andhra Pradesh - 8,54,011 cases > Tamil Nadu - 7,58,191 cases

> Kerala - 5,24,998 cases

Across the country, 8,61,706 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. So far, total 12,56,98,525 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands145433015 61
2Andhra Pradesh186591098 8284842140 686814 
3Arunachal Pradesh126459 1450079 48
4Assam3666298 205639389 963
5Bihar5454273 219263574 1184
6Chandigarh108879 1446887 248
7Chhattisgarh19087188 188869702 257816 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2232672
9Delhi399904466 4378017606 761495 
10Goa158568 43656123 662
11Gujarat1257563 1719321001 3803
12Haryana1955719 1782981930 2019
13Himachal Pradesh6879163 22392209 44211 
14Jammu and Kashmir568840 95342491 1589
15Jharkhand2952164 102188291 924
16Karnataka27165819 8229532363 1152921 
17Kerala749222124 4482076684 186921 
18Ladakh92256 638596 89
19Madhya Pradesh9146141 171691722 3090
20Maharashtra85889581 16153793065 4597460 
21Manipur305727 18593259 221
22Meghalaya97143 959476 100
23Mizoram51653 287656 4
24Nagaland920113 891322 52
25Odisha9270610 2978621346 152717 
26Puducherry98470 3473295 608
27Punjab57691314311025 445830 
28Rajasthan18337284 2054141890 206610 
29Sikkim28412 412552 89
30Tamil Nadu16441713 7302722520 1147812 
31Telangana143851040 2420841539 1407
32Tripura104362 3055577 364
33Uttarakhand4565148 6254360 1107
34Uttar Pradesh22967400 4809651783 737218 
35West Bengal293141478 3945764480 766151 
Total#46547813738 824957943851 130070435 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 5.4 crore infections and over 13 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally. COVID-19 infections are still rising in 69 countries.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 16, 2020 10:09 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.