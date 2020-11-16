Coronavirus state-wise tally November 16: Karnataka's COVID-19 -tally rises to 8.6 lakh

With more than 17.4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.6 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.5 lakh).
Karnataka reported 1,565 fresh COVID-19 cases as the overall tally reached 8,61,647 while 21 deaths pushed the toll to 1,529. The total infections comprise 8,22,953 discharges cumulatively and 27,146 active cases.
With over 17.4 lakh coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
The data was updated at 8 am on November 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
India has recorded more than 88.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.3 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.6 lakh are active cases while over 82.4 lakh have recovered.
Here are the five most-affected states:> Maharashtra - 17,47,242 cases > Karnataka - 8,61,647 cases > Andhra Pradesh - 8,54,011 cases > Tamil Nadu - 7,58,191 cases
> Kerala - 5,24,998 cases
Across the country, 8,61,706 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 15, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. So far, total 12,56,98,525 samples have been tested for COVID-19.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|145
|6
|4330
|15
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|18659
|1098
|828484
|2140
|6868
|14
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1264
|59
|14500
|79
|48
|4
|Assam
|3666
|298
|205639
|389
|963
|2
|5
|Bihar
|5454
|273
|219263
|574
|1184
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|1088
|79
|14468
|87
|248
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19087
|188
|188869
|702
|2578
|16
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|22
|2
|3267
|4
|2
|9
|Delhi
|39990
|4466
|437801
|7606
|7614
|95
|10
|Goa
|1585
|68
|43656
|123
|662
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|12575
|63
|171932
|1001
|3803
|6
|12
|Haryana
|19557
|19
|178298
|1930
|2019
|8
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6879
|163
|22392
|209
|442
|11
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5688
|40
|95342
|491
|1589
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|2952
|164
|102188
|291
|924
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|27165
|819
|822953
|2363
|11529
|21
|17
|Kerala
|74922
|2124
|448207
|6684
|1869
|21
|18
|Ladakh
|922
|56
|6385
|96
|89
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9146
|141
|171691
|722
|3090
|7
|20
|Maharashtra
|85889
|581
|1615379
|3065
|45974
|60
|21
|Manipur
|3057
|27
|18593
|259
|221
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|971
|43
|9594
|76
|100
|23
|Mizoram
|516
|53
|2876
|56
|4
|24
|Nagaland
|920
|113
|8913
|22
|52
|25
|Odisha
|9270
|610
|297862
|1346
|1527
|17
|26
|Puducherry
|984
|70
|34732
|95
|608
|27
|Punjab
|5769
|2
|131431
|1025
|4458
|30
|28
|Rajasthan
|18337
|284
|205414
|1890
|2066
|10
|29
|Sikkim
|284
|12
|4125
|52
|89
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|16441
|713
|730272
|2520
|11478
|12
|31
|Telangana
|14385
|1040
|242084
|1539
|1407
|3
|32
|Tripura
|1043
|62
|30555
|77
|364
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4565
|148
|62543
|60
|1107
|5
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|22967
|400
|480965
|1783
|7372
|18
|35
|West Bengal
|29314
|1478
|394576
|4480
|7661
|51
|Total#
|465478
|13738
|8249579
|43851
|130070
|435
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
