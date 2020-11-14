PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 14: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 8.5 lakh

With more than 17.4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.57 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.51 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,593 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 13, taking its tally to over 8.5 lakh.

With over 17.4 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8 am on November 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,40,461 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,57,928 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,51,298 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,54,460 cases

> Kerala - 5,14,060 cases

India has recorded more than 87.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and nearly 1.3 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.8 lakh are active cases while over 81.6 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9.2 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 13, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands153-11 430422 61
2Andhra Pradesh20262-595 8241892178 684710 
3Arunachal Pradesh1392-48 14319105 47
4Assam4389-410 204721642 958
5Bihar5637-126 218313719 1174
6Chandigarh10091438184 246
7Chhattisgarh19221-840 1875222370 254518 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu20-1 32592
9Delhi443291213 4230786498 742391 
10Goa1715-13 43388167 658
11Gujarat1238968 1699361078 3791
12Haryana19413546 1743802115 200627 
13Himachal Pradesh6739574 21846239 42312 
14Jammu and Kashmir564567 94375551 1574
15Jharkhand3291-377 101569661 921
16Karnataka28045-2717 8183923443 1149117 
17Kerala77508-423 4347306201 182226 
18Ladakh98918 621362 89
19Madhya Pradesh8876204 170093833 307611 
20Maharashtra85045-538 16096074543 45809127 
21Manipur3068-47 18144255 213
22Meghalaya1028-17 945587 98
23Mizoram573279253 3
24Nagaland727-62 885983 52
25Odisha10264-498 2952451504 149512 
26Puducherry10733457170 608
27Punjab5771335 130406388 442816 
28Rajasthan17657305 2017701827 204412 
29Sikkim29329 403617 86
30Tamil Nadu17748-647 7252582572 1145414 
31Telangana16404-645 2389081736 1401
32Tripura1143-24 30414100 362
33Uttarakhand4307151 62302312 1097
34Uttar Pradesh23095146 4771802005 732725 
35West Bengal31501-684 3856174468 755751 
Total#480719-3828 816357247992 129188520 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 5.2 crore infections and nearly 13 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 14, 2020 10:54 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.