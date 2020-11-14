Coronavirus state-wise tally November 14: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 8.5 lakh

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,593 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 13, taking its tally to over 8.5 lakh.

With over 17.4 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,40,461 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,57,928 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,51,298 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,54,460 cases

> Kerala - 5,14,060 cases

India has recorded more than 87.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and nearly 1.3 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.8 lakh are active cases while over 81.6 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9.2 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 13, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 153 -11 4304 22 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 20262 -595 824189 2178 6847 10 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1392 -48 14319 105 47 4 Assam 4389 -410 204721 642 958 1 5 Bihar 5637 -126 218313 719 1174 7 6 Chandigarh 1009 7 14381 84 246 2 7 Chhattisgarh 19221 -840 187522 2370 2545 18 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 20 -1 3259 4 2 9 Delhi 44329 1213 423078 6498 7423 91 10 Goa 1715 -13 43388 167 658 2 11 Gujarat 12389 68 169936 1078 3791 6 12 Haryana 19413 546 174380 2115 2006 27 13 Himachal Pradesh 6739 574 21846 239 423 12 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5645 67 94375 551 1574 8 15 Jharkhand 3291 -377 101569 661 921 4 16 Karnataka 28045 -2717 818392 3443 11491 17 17 Kerala 77508 -423 434730 6201 1822 26 18 Ladakh 989 18 6213 62 89 19 Madhya Pradesh 8876 204 170093 833 3076 11 20 Maharashtra 85045 -538 1609607 4543 45809 127 21 Manipur 3068 -47 18144 255 213 6 22 Meghalaya 1028 -17 9455 87 98 23 Mizoram 573 5 2792 53 3 1 24 Nagaland 727 -62 8859 83 52 2 25 Odisha 10264 -498 295245 1504 1495 12 26 Puducherry 1073 2 34571 70 608 1 27 Punjab 5771 335 130406 388 4428 16 28 Rajasthan 17657 305 201770 1827 2044 12 29 Sikkim 293 29 4036 17 86 1 30 Tamil Nadu 17748 -647 725258 2572 11454 14 31 Telangana 16404 -645 238908 1736 1401 4 32 Tripura 1143 -24 30414 100 362 2 33 Uttarakhand 4307 151 62302 312 1097 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 23095 146 477180 2005 7327 25 35 West Bengal 31501 -684 385617 4468 7557 51 Total# 480719 -3828 8163572 47992 129188 520 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 5.2 crore infections and nearly 13 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

