Coronavirus state-wise tally November 13: Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 1.8 lakh

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,046 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 12, taking its tally to 1,80,997.

With over 17.36 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,36,329 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,55,912 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,49,705 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,52,521 cases

> Kerala - 5,08,256 cases

India has recorded more than 87.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.28 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.8 lakh are active cases while over 81.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.3 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 12, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 164 -3 4282 15 61 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 20857 -58 822011 1777 6837 9 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1440 -45 14214 88 47 1 4 Assam 4799 -572 204079 771 957 3 5 Bihar 5763 -52 217594 654 1167 5 6 Chandigarh 1002 44 14297 64 244 1 7 Chhattisgarh 20061 -165 185152 1962 2527 20 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 21 3 3255 2 9 Delhi 43116 487 416580 6462 7332 104 10 Goa 1728 -85 43221 192 656 11 Gujarat 12321 98 168858 1175 3785 9 12 Haryana 18867 754 172265 2015 1979 19 13 Himachal Pradesh 6165 560 21607 199 411 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5578 98 93824 511 1566 8 15 Jharkhand 3668 -341 100908 606 917 4 16 Karnataka 29489 -1273 814949 3368 11474 21 17 Kerala 77931 -607 428529 6119 1796 25 18 Ladakh 971 41 6151 33 89 3 19 Madhya Pradesh 8672 344 169260 692 3065 10 20 Maharashtra 85583 -3435 1605064 7809 45682 122 21 Manipur 3115 65 17889 191 207 5 22 Meghalaya 1045 83 9368 56 98 4 23 Mizoram 568 16 2739 51 2 24 Nagaland 789 -52 8776 89 50 25 Odisha 10762 -292 293741 1264 1483 14 26 Puducherry 1071 -6 34501 69 607 2 27 Punjab 5439 193 130018 469 4412 23 28 Rajasthan 17352 359 199943 1804 2032 13 29 Sikkim 264 -27 4019 48 85 3 30 Tamil Nadu 18395 -260 722686 2347 11440 25 31 Telangana 17094 -229 237172 1222 1397 4 32 Tripura 1167 -31 30314 106 360 1 33 Uttarakhand 4156 -95 61990 539 1093 7 34 Uttar Pradesh 22949 387 475175 1859 7302 21 35 West Bengal 32185 -651 381149 4453 7506 54 Total# 484547 -4747 8115580 49079 128668 547 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 5.2 crore infections and over 12.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

