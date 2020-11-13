PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 13: Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 1.8 lakh

With more than 17.36 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.55 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.49 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Image: AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
Madhya Pradesh reported 1,046 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 12, taking its tally to 1,80,997.

With over 17.36 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on November 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,36,329 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,55,912 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,49,705 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,52,521 cases

> Kerala - 5,08,256 cases

India has recorded more than 87.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.28 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.8 lakh are active cases while over 81.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.3 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 12, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands164-3 428215 61
2Andhra Pradesh20857-58 8220111777 6837
3Arunachal Pradesh1440-45 1421488 47
4Assam4799-572 204079771 957
5Bihar5763-52 217594654 1167
6Chandigarh100244 1429764 244
7Chhattisgarh20061-165 1851521962 252720 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2132552
9Delhi43116487 4165806462 7332104 
10Goa1728-85 43221192 656
11Gujarat1232198 1688581175 3785
12Haryana18867754 1722652015 197919 
13Himachal Pradesh6165560 21607199 411
14Jammu and Kashmir557898 93824511 1566
15Jharkhand3668-341 100908606 917
16Karnataka29489-1273 8149493368 1147421 
17Kerala77931-607 4285296119 179625 
18Ladakh97141 615133 89
19Madhya Pradesh8672344 169260692 306510 
20Maharashtra85583-3435 16050647809 45682122 
21Manipur311565 17889191 207
22Meghalaya104583 936856 98
23Mizoram56816 273951 2
24Nagaland789-52 877689 50
25Odisha10762-292 2937411264 148314 
26Puducherry1071-6 3450169 607
27Punjab5439193 130018469 441223 
28Rajasthan17352359 1999431804 203213 
29Sikkim264-27 401948 85
30Tamil Nadu18395-260 7226862347 1144025 
31Telangana17094-229 2371721222 1397
32Tripura1167-31 30314106 360
33Uttarakhand4156-95 61990539 1093
34Uttar Pradesh22949387 4751751859 730221 
35West Bengal32185-651 3811494453 750654 
Total#484547-4747 811558049079 128668547 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 5.2 crore infections and over 12.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 10:02 am

tags #Covid-19 #Health #India

