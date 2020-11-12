PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 12: Kerala's COVID-19 tally crosses 5-lakh mark

With more than 17.31 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.53 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.47 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Kerala reported 7,007 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 11, taking its tally to 5,02,719.

With over 17.31 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on November 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,31,833 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,53,796 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,47,977 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,50,409 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 5,03,159 cases

India has recorded more than 86.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.28 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.8 lakh are active cases while over 80.6 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.9 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 11, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands167426712 60
2Andhra Pradesh20915-43 8202341761 682814 
3Arunachal Pradesh14851412675 46
4Assam5371-594 203308837 954
5Bihar5815-278 216940843 1162
6Chandigarh95836 1423357 243
7Chhattisgarh20226-499 1831902195 250725 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu18-2 32552
9Delhi426291244 4101187264 722885 
10Goa1813-48 43029152 656
11Gujarat12223-233 1676831352 3776
12Haryana18113692 1702501829 196025 
13Himachal Pradesh5605240 21408361 405
14Jammu and Kashmir548065 93313433 1558
15Jharkhand4009-33 100302314 913
16Karnataka30762-320 8115812881 1145323 
17Kerala78538-274 4224107252 177129 
18Ladakh93010 611860 86
19Madhya Pradesh8328179 168568691 305513 
20Maharashtra89018-4382 15972559164 45560125 
21Manipur305017698164 202
22Meghalaya962931271 94
23Mizoram55223 26882
24Nagaland841-48 868790 50
25Odisha11054-135 2924771340 146915 
26Puducherry107734432107 605
27Punjab5246208 129549460 438931 
28Rajasthan16993268 1981391801 201911 
29Sikkim291-14 397148 82
30Tamil Nadu18655-54 7203392210 1141528 
31Telangana17323-704 2359501716 1393
32Tripura1198-91 30208150 359
33Uttarakhand4251296 61451481 1086
34Uttar Pradesh22562-284 4733162112 728120 
35West Bengal32836-608 3766964431 745249 
Total#489294-5363 806650152718 128121550 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 5.1 crore infections and over 12.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 10:08 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

