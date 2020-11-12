Coronavirus state-wise tally November 12: Kerala's COVID-19 tally crosses 5-lakh mark

Kerala reported 7,007 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 11, taking its tally to 5,02,719.

With over 17.31 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on November 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 17,31,833 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,53,796 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,47,977 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,50,409 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 5,03,159 cases

India has recorded more than 86.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.28 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.8 lakh are active cases while over 80.6 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.9 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 11, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 167 5 4267 12 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 20915 -43 820234 1761 6828 14 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1485 1 14126 75 46 4 Assam 5371 -594 203308 837 954 2 5 Bihar 5815 -278 216940 843 1162 6 6 Chandigarh 958 36 14233 57 243 2 7 Chhattisgarh 20226 -499 183190 2195 2507 25 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 18 -2 3255 2 2 9 Delhi 42629 1244 410118 7264 7228 85 10 Goa 1813 -48 43029 152 656 5 11 Gujarat 12223 -233 167683 1352 3776 6 12 Haryana 18113 692 170250 1829 1960 25 13 Himachal Pradesh 5605 240 21408 361 405 9 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5480 65 93313 433 1558 9 15 Jharkhand 4009 -33 100302 314 913 3 16 Karnataka 30762 -320 811581 2881 11453 23 17 Kerala 78538 -274 422410 7252 1771 29 18 Ladakh 930 10 6118 60 86 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 8328 179 168568 691 3055 13 20 Maharashtra 89018 -4382 1597255 9164 45560 125 21 Manipur 3050 7 17698 164 202 2 22 Meghalaya 962 1 9312 71 94 23 Mizoram 552 23 2688 2 2 24 Nagaland 841 -48 8687 90 50 25 Odisha 11054 -135 292477 1340 1469 15 26 Puducherry 1077 6 34432 107 605 1 27 Punjab 5246 208 129549 460 4389 31 28 Rajasthan 16993 268 198139 1801 2019 11 29 Sikkim 291 -14 3971 48 82 2 30 Tamil Nadu 18655 -54 720339 2210 11415 28 31 Telangana 17323 -704 235950 1716 1393 3 32 Tripura 1198 -91 30208 150 359 33 Uttarakhand 4251 296 61451 481 1086 6 34 Uttar Pradesh 22562 -284 473316 2112 7281 20 35 West Bengal 32836 -608 376696 4431 7452 49 Total# 489294 -5363 8066501 52718 128121 550 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 5.1 crore infections and over 12.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic