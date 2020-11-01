172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-november-1-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-6046231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally November 1: COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 3.7-lakh mark

With more than 16.78 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8,23,412) and Andhra Pradesh (8,23,348).

Moneycontrol News

West Bengal reported 3,993 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 31, taking its tally to 3,73,664.

With over 16.78 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on November 1 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,78,406 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,23,412 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,23,348 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,24,522 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,81,863 cases

India has recorded more than 81.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.2 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.4 lakh are active cases while over 74.9 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.9 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 31, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands173-9 410024 59
2Andhra Pradesh24575-939 7920833708 669014 
3Arunachal Pradesh1856-82 12959182 37
4Assam9367-1054 1960541386 930
5Bihar7516-381 2074801134 1090
6Chandigarh641-16 1355182 226
7Chhattisgarh22090-260 1630792161 210163 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu39-10 321013 2
9Delhi32719356 3474764665 651141 
10Goa2344-61 40678269 604
11Gujarat13084-84 1559821014 3716
12Haryana12191340 1532301391 178912 
13Himachal Pradesh2880-11 18862267 317
14Jammu and Kashmir6419-416 86888864 1478
15Jharkhand5302106 95575367 884
16Karnataka55036-4482 7572087468 1116828 
17Kerala91297626 3403247330 148427 
18Ladakh65629 553946 75
19Madhya Pradesh8929-365 1594791024 295110 
20Maharashtra124142-1829 15103537303 4391174 
21Manipur3472-831 148621057 168
22Meghalaya1019-151 8345220 88
23Mizoram46124 22911
24Nagaland1554-44 7454146 39
25Odisha13047-453 2757491911 132012 
26Puducherry3697-42 30724147 592
27Punjab4257156 125198328 420316 
28Rajasthan15102-149 1799841920 1907
29Sikkim251-3 361726 72
30Tamil Nadu22164-1368 6912363848 1112231 
31Telangana18241-168 2204661579 1341
32Tripura1400-93 29048170 346
33Uttarakhand3883249 57422152 102312 
34Uttar Pradesh23768-663 4510702426 702518 
35West Bengal36886-113 3299374049 684157 
Total#570458-12191 749151358684 122111470 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

 

Globally, more than 4.5 crore infections and over 11.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Nov 1, 2020 09:45 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

