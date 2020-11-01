Coronavirus state-wise tally November 1: COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 3.7-lakh mark

West Bengal reported 3,993 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 31, taking its tally to 3,73,664.

With over 16.78 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on November 1 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,78,406 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,23,412 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,23,348 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,24,522 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,81,863 cases

India has recorded more than 81.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.2 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.4 lakh are active cases while over 74.9 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.9 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 31, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 173 -9 4100 24 59 2 Andhra Pradesh 24575 -939 792083 3708 6690 14 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1856 -82 12959 182 37 4 Assam 9367 -1054 196054 1386 930 4 5 Bihar 7516 -381 207480 1134 1090 6 6 Chandigarh 641 -16 13551 82 226 1 7 Chhattisgarh 22090 -260 163079 2161 2101 63 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 39 -10 3210 13 2 9 Delhi 32719 356 347476 4665 6511 41 10 Goa 2344 -61 40678 269 604 2 11 Gujarat 13084 -84 155982 1014 3716 5 12 Haryana 12191 340 153230 1391 1789 12 13 Himachal Pradesh 2880 -11 18862 267 317 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6419 -416 86888 864 1478 7 15 Jharkhand 5302 106 95575 367 884 1 16 Karnataka 55036 -4482 757208 7468 11168 28 17 Kerala 91297 626 340324 7330 1484 27 18 Ladakh 656 29 5539 46 75 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 8929 -365 159479 1024 2951 10 20 Maharashtra 124142 -1829 1510353 7303 43911 74 21 Manipur 3472 -831 14862 1057 168 4 22 Meghalaya 1019 -151 8345 220 88 1 23 Mizoram 461 24 2291 7 1 24 Nagaland 1554 -44 7454 146 39 25 Odisha 13047 -453 275749 1911 1320 12 26 Puducherry 3697 -42 30724 147 592 27 Punjab 4257 156 125198 328 4203 16 28 Rajasthan 15102 -149 179984 1920 1907 9 29 Sikkim 251 -3 3617 26 72 4 30 Tamil Nadu 22164 -1368 691236 3848 11122 31 31 Telangana 18241 -168 220466 1579 1341 5 32 Tripura 1400 -93 29048 170 346 33 Uttarakhand 3883 249 57422 152 1023 12 34 Uttar Pradesh 23768 -663 451070 2426 7025 18 35 West Bengal 36886 -113 329937 4049 6841 57 Total# 570458 -12191 7491513 58684 122111 470 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 4.5 crore infections and over 11.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

