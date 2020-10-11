Coronavirus state-wise tally October 11: COVID-19 cases in Karnataka cross 7-lakh mark

Karnataka reported 10,517 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 10, taking its tally to more than 7 lakh.

With over 15.17 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on October 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,17,434 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,50,517 cases

> Karnataka - 7,00,786 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,51,370 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,33,712 cases

India has recorded more than 70.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,08,334 deaths. Of these, more than 8.6 lakh are active cases while over 60.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,78,544 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 10, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 193 -4 3744 20 55 2 Andhra Pradesh 46624 -1041 697699 6659 6194 35 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2940 80 9035 158 23 4 Assam 29221 -489 163355 1451 811 9 5 Bihar 11165 -109 183390 1269 944 10 6 Chandigarh 1229 -63 11662 157 190 2 7 Chhattisgarh 27369 -70 111654 2719 1235 39 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 100 -1 3050 13 2 9 Delhi 22007 52 278812 2766 5740 48 10 Goa 4658 -125 32777 460 499 8 11 Gujarat 15936 -245 130760 1456 3557 10 12 Haryana 10677 -153 128841 1301 1572 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 2718 -138 14278 402 248 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 10796 -348 70955 976 1313 7 15 Jharkhand 8362 -457 82805 1151 784 3 16 Karnataka 120948 2078 569947 8337 9891 102 17 Kerala 96003 4162 182874 7570 978 23 18 Ladakh 1022 -16 3973 87 64 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 15612 -556 127034 2147 2599 25 20 Maharashtra 221615 -15332 1255779 26440 40040 308 21 Manipur 2608 -250 10396 530 88 2 22 Meghalaya 2437 13 5045 142 62 1 23 Mizoram 191 3 1984 10 0 24 Nagaland 1238 23 5694 38 17 25 Odisha 24414 -1046 224273 3885 1006 15 26 Puducherry 4719 -84 25955 412 559 1 27 Punjab 9752 -401 109767 1234 3798 25 28 Rajasthan 21354 -44 133918 2152 1636 15 29 Sikkim 450 -54 2816 95 55 2 30 Tamil Nadu 44150 -47 597033 5222 10187 67 31 Telangana 25713 -391 185128 2103 1222 5 32 Tripura 3951 -88 24086 285 315 2 33 Uttarakhand 7321 32 46470 412 734 18 34 Uttar Pradesh 40210 -1077 387149 4063 6353 60 35 West Bengal 29793 497 255838 3032 5563 62 Total# 867496 -15689 6077976 89154 108334 918 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.7 crore infections and over 10.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

