Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 11: COVID-19 cases in Karnataka cross 7-lakh mark

With more than 15.17 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.5 lakh) and Karnataka (7 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Karnataka reported 10,517 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 10, taking its tally to more than 7 lakh.

With over 15.17 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on October 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,17,434 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,50,517 cases

> Karnataka - 7,00,786 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,51,370 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,33,712 cases

India has recorded more than 70.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,08,334 deaths. Of these, more than 8.6 lakh are active cases while over 60.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10,78,544 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 10, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands193-4 374420 55
2Andhra Pradesh46624-1041 6976996659 619435 
3Arunachal Pradesh294080 9035158 23
4Assam29221-489 1633551451 811
5Bihar11165-109 1833901269 94410 
6Chandigarh1229-63 11662157 190
7Chhattisgarh27369-70 1116542719 123539 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu100-1 305013 2
9Delhi2200752 2788122766 574048 
10Goa4658-125 32777460 499
11Gujarat15936-245 1307601456 355710 
12Haryana10677-153 1288411301 157210 
13Himachal Pradesh2718-138 14278402 248
14Jammu and Kashmir10796-348 70955976 1313
15Jharkhand8362-457 828051151 784
16Karnataka1209482078 5699478337 9891102 
17Kerala960034162 1828747570 97823 
18Ladakh1022-16 397387 64
19Madhya Pradesh15612-556 1270342147 259925 
20Maharashtra221615-15332 125577926440 40040308 
21Manipur2608-250 10396530 88
22Meghalaya243713 5045142 62
23Mizoram191198410 0
24Nagaland123823 569438 17
25Odisha24414-1046 2242733885 100615 
26Puducherry4719-84 25955412 559
27Punjab9752-401 1097671234 379825 
28Rajasthan21354-44 1339182152 163615 
29Sikkim450-54 281695 55
30Tamil Nadu44150-47 5970335222 1018767 
31Telangana25713-391 1851282103 1222
32Tripura3951-88 24086285 315
33Uttarakhand732132 46470412 73418 
34Uttar Pradesh40210-1077 3871494063 635360 
35West Bengal29793497 2558383032 556362 
Total#867496-15689 607797689154 108334918 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.7 crore infections and over 10.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

First Published on Oct 11, 2020 10:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

