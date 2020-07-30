App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 30: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 1.2 lakh

With more than 4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.3 lakh), Delhi (1.3 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (1.2 lakh) Karnataka (1.1 lakh).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded more than 15.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 34,968 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 5.2 lakh are active cases while 10.2 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Across the country, 4.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 29, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
Sr. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulative
Change since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands22559201521
2Andhra Pradesh637717244554062784121365
3Arunachal Pradesh73020677603
4Assam8371130278321214924
5Bihar154827643032014642789
6Chandigarh353326111214
7Chhattisgarh2855835636197482
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu3768648522
9Delhi107701171186331126390726
10Goa1666103784189393
11Gujarat1353533743195783239624
12Haryana679886264206624137
13Himachal Pradesh10572513329814
14Jammu and Kashmir7749881132243734815
15Jharkhand57286074035167989
16Karnataka674563014429012397214792
17Kerala1036426111365641681
18Ladakh26171080136
19Madhya Pradesh83573132093459184313
20Maharashtra1464331435239755747814463298
21Manipur8191141639270
22Meghalaya5728207135
23Mizoram1833215170
24Nagaland91335595185
25Odisha10077185189398781595
26Puducherry12567418749247
27Punjab4372821021346136125
28Rajasthan1074577275693676506
29Sikkim3975198121
30Tamil Nadu574904171728835927374182
31Telengana146639104375184249212
32Tripura178615926785721
33Uttarakhand2983186381191722
34Uttar Pradesh299972063458071287153033
35West Bengal19652159441162094149041
Total#5282421879510205823255334968775
*(Includes foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.69 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.63 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 10:06 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

