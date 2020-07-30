Coronavirus state-wise tally July 30: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 1.2 lakh

India has recorded more than 15.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 34,968 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 5.2 lakh are active cases while 10.2 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.3 lakh), Delhi (1.3 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (1.2 lakh) Karnataka (1.1 lakh).

Across the country, 4.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 29, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Sr. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 225 59 201 5 2 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 63771 7244 55406 2784 1213 65 3 Arunachal Pradesh 730 20 677 60 3 4 Assam 8371 130 27832 1214 92 4 5 Bihar 15482 764 30320 1464 278 9 6 Chandigarh 353 32 611 12 14 7 Chhattisgarh 2855 83 5636 197 48 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 376 8 648 52 2 9 Delhi 10770 117 118633 1126 3907 26 10 Goa 1666 10 3784 189 39 3 11 Gujarat 13535 337 43195 783 2396 24 12 Haryana 6798 86 26420 662 413 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 1057 25 1332 98 14 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7749 88 11322 437 348 15 15 Jharkhand 5728 607 4035 167 98 9 16 Karnataka 67456 3014 42901 2397 2147 92 17 Kerala 10364 261 11365 641 68 1 18 Ladakh 261 7 1080 13 6 19 Madhya Pradesh 8357 313 20934 591 843 13 20 Maharashtra 146433 1435 239755 7478 14463 298 21 Manipur 819 114 1639 27 0 22 Meghalaya 572 8 207 13 5 23 Mizoram 183 3 215 17 0 24 Nagaland 913 35 595 18 5 25 Odisha 10077 185 18939 878 159 5 26 Puducherry 1256 74 1874 92 47 27 Punjab 4372 82 10213 461 361 25 28 Rajasthan 10745 77 27569 367 650 6 29 Sikkim 397 5 198 12 1 30 Tamil Nadu 57490 417 172883 5927 3741 82 31 Telengana 14663 910 43751 842 492 12 32 Tripura 1786 159 2678 57 21 33 Uttarakhand 2983 186 3811 91 72 2 34 Uttar Pradesh 29997 2063 45807 1287 1530 33 35 West Bengal 19652 159 44116 2094 1490 41 Total# 528242 18795 1020582 32553 34968 775 *(Includes foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.69 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.63 lakh people have died so far.