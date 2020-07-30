Coronavirus state-wise tally July 30: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 1.2 lakh

With more than 4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.3 lakh), Delhi (1.3 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (1.2 lakh) Karnataka (1.1 lakh).
India has recorded more than 15.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 34,968 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 5.2 lakh are active cases while 10.2 lakh have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
With more than 4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.3 lakh), Delhi (1.3 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (1.2 lakh) Karnataka (1.1 lakh).
Across the country, 4.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 29, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
Sr. No.
Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|225
|59
|201
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|63771
|7244
|55406
|2784
|1213
|65
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|730
|20
|677
|60
|3
|4
|Assam
|8371
|130
|27832
|1214
|92
|4
|5
|Bihar
|15482
|764
|30320
|1464
|278
|9
|6
|Chandigarh
|353
|32
|611
|12
|14
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2855
|83
|5636
|197
|48
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|376
|8
|648
|52
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10770
|117
|118633
|1126
|3907
|26
|10
|Goa
|1666
|10
|3784
|189
|39
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|13535
|337
|43195
|783
|2396
|24
|12
|Haryana
|6798
|86
|26420
|662
|413
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1057
|25
|1332
|98
|14
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7749
|88
|11322
|437
|348
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|5728
|607
|4035
|167
|98
|9
|16
|Karnataka
|67456
|3014
|42901
|2397
|2147
|92
|17
|Kerala
|10364
|261
|11365
|641
|68
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|261
|7
|1080
|13
|6
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8357
|313
|20934
|591
|843
|13
|20
|Maharashtra
|146433
|1435
|239755
|7478
|14463
|298
|21
|Manipur
|819
|114
|1639
|27
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|572
|8
|207
|13
|5
|23
|Mizoram
|183
|3
|215
|17
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|913
|35
|595
|18
|5
|25
|Odisha
|10077
|185
|18939
|878
|159
|5
|26
|Puducherry
|1256
|74
|1874
|92
|47
|27
|Punjab
|4372
|82
|10213
|461
|361
|25
|28
|Rajasthan
|10745
|77
|27569
|367
|650
|6
|29
|Sikkim
|397
|5
|198
|12
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|57490
|417
|172883
|5927
|3741
|82
|31
|Telengana
|14663
|910
|43751
|842
|492
|12
|32
|Tripura
|1786
|159
|2678
|57
|21
|33
|Uttarakhand
|2983
|186
|3811
|91
|72
|2
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|29997
|2063
|45807
|1287
|1530
|33
|35
|West Bengal
|19652
|159
|44116
|2094
|1490
|41
|Total#
|528242
|18795
|1020582
|32553
|34968
|775
|*(Includes foreign nationals)
|**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, there have been over 1.69 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.63 lakh people have died so far.Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic