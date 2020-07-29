Coronavirus state-wise tally July 29: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 20,000-mark

India has recorded more than 15.31 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 34,193 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 5,09,447 are active cases while 9,88,029 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on July 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 3.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.27 lakh), Delhi (1.32 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (1.1 lakh) Karnataka (1.07 lakh).

Across the country, 4,08,855 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 28, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 21 196 4 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 56527 4826 52622 3064 1148 58 3 Arunachal Pradesh 710 48 617 43 3 4 Assam 8241 153 26618 1216 88 2 5 Bihar 14718 1257 28856 1326 269 16 6 Chandigarh 321 599 24 14 7 Chhattisgarh 2772 243 5439 267 46 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 384 4 596 32 2 9 Delhi 10887 107 117507 1135 3881 28 10 Goa 1656 17 3595 185 36 11 Gujarat 13198 52 42412 1032 2372 24 12 Haryana 6712 28 25758 712 406 9 13 Himachal Pradesh 1082 42 1234 18 14 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7661 6 10885 483 333 12 15 Jharkhand 5121 297 3868 98 89 16 Karnataka 64442 2615 40504 2819 2055 102 17 Kerala 10103 484 10724 679 67 4 18 Ladakh 254 18 1067 1 6 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 8044 66 20343 552 830 10 20 Maharashtra 144998 2898 232277 10333 14165 282 21 Manipur 705 15 1612 16 0 22 Meghalaya 580 33 194 8 5 23 Mizoram 186 5 198 5 0 24 Nagaland 878 67 577 8 5 25 Odisha 9892 521 18061 687 154 7 26 Puducherry 1182 73 1782 62 47 4 27 Punjab 4290 97 9752 688 336 18 28 Rajasthan 10668 544 27202 1079 644 13 29 Sikkim 392 12 186 12 1 30 Tamil Nadu 57073 2177 166956 4707 3659 88 31 Telengana*** 13753 42909 480 32 Tripura 1627 62 2621 154 21 4 33 Uttarakhand 2797 210 3720 45 70 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 27934 1730 44520 1687 1497 41 35 West Bengal 19493 9 42022 2105 1449 38 Total# 509447 12459 988029 35286 34193 768 ***Updated figures awaited from State Government *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.6 crore infections and over 6.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

