Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 29: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 20,000-mark

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded more than 15.31 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 34,193 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 5,09,447 are active cases while 9,88,029 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on July 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With more than 3.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.27 lakh), Delhi (1.32 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (1.1 lakh) Karnataka (1.07 lakh).

Across the country, 4,08,855 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 28, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands16621 1961
2Andhra Pradesh565274826 526223064 114858 
3Arunachal Pradesh71048 61743 3
4Assam8241153 266181216 88
5Bihar147181257 288561326 26916 
6Chandigarh32159924 14
7Chhattisgarh2772243 5439267 46
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu38459632 2
9Delhi10887107 1175071135 388128 
10Goa165617 3595185 36
11Gujarat1319852 424121032 237224 
12Haryana671228 25758712 406
13Himachal Pradesh108242 123418 14
14Jammu and Kashmir766110885483 33312 
15Jharkhand5121297 386898 89
16Karnataka644422615 405042819 2055102 
17Kerala10103484 10724679 67
18Ladakh25418 10676
19Madhya Pradesh804466 20343552 83010 
20Maharashtra1449982898 23227710333 14165282 
21Manipur70515 161216 0
22Meghalaya58033 1945
23Mizoram1861980
24Nagaland87867 5775
25Odisha9892521 18061687 154
26Puducherry118273 178262 47
27Punjab429097 9752688 33618 
28Rajasthan10668544 272021079 64413 
29Sikkim39212 18612 1
30Tamil Nadu570732177 1669564707 365988 
31Telengana***1375342909480
32Tripura162762 2621154 21
33Uttarakhand2797210 372045 70
34Uttar Pradesh279341730 445201687 149741 
35West Bengal19493420222105 144938 
Total#50944712459 98802935286 34193768 
***Updated figures awaited from State Government
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 1.6 crore infections and over 6.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Jul 29, 2020 10:56 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

