Coronavirus state-wise tally July 29: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 20,000-mark

With more than 3.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.27 lakh) and Delhi (1.32 lakh).
India has recorded more than 15.31 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 34,193 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 5,09,447 are active cases while 9,88,029 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8 am on July 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic
With more than 3.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.27 lakh), Delhi (1.32 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (1.1 lakh) Karnataka (1.07 lakh).
Across the country, 4,08,855 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 28, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|166
|21
|196
|4
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|56527
|4826
|52622
|3064
|1148
|58
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|710
|48
|617
|43
|3
|4
|Assam
|8241
|153
|26618
|1216
|88
|2
|5
|Bihar
|14718
|1257
|28856
|1326
|269
|16
|6
|Chandigarh
|321
|599
|24
|14
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2772
|243
|5439
|267
|46
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|384
|4
|596
|32
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10887
|107
|117507
|1135
|3881
|28
|10
|Goa
|1656
|17
|3595
|185
|36
|11
|Gujarat
|13198
|52
|42412
|1032
|2372
|24
|12
|Haryana
|6712
|28
|25758
|712
|406
|9
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1082
|42
|1234
|18
|14
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7661
|6
|10885
|483
|333
|12
|15
|Jharkhand
|5121
|297
|3868
|98
|89
|16
|Karnataka
|64442
|2615
|40504
|2819
|2055
|102
|17
|Kerala
|10103
|484
|10724
|679
|67
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|254
|18
|1067
|1
|6
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8044
|66
|20343
|552
|830
|10
|20
|Maharashtra
|144998
|2898
|232277
|10333
|14165
|282
|21
|Manipur
|705
|15
|1612
|16
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|580
|33
|194
|8
|5
|23
|Mizoram
|186
|5
|198
|5
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|878
|67
|577
|8
|5
|25
|Odisha
|9892
|521
|18061
|687
|154
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|1182
|73
|1782
|62
|47
|4
|27
|Punjab
|4290
|97
|9752
|688
|336
|18
|28
|Rajasthan
|10668
|544
|27202
|1079
|644
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|392
|12
|186
|12
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|57073
|2177
|166956
|4707
|3659
|88
|31
|Telengana***
|13753
|42909
|480
|32
|Tripura
|1627
|62
|2621
|154
|21
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|2797
|210
|3720
|45
|70
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|27934
|1730
|44520
|1687
|1497
|41
|35
|West Bengal
|19493
|9
|42022
|2105
|1449
|38
|Total#
|509447
|12459
|988029
|35286
|34193
|768
|***Updated figures awaited from State Government
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.