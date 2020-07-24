Coronavirus state-wise tally July 24: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bihar near 32,000

India has recorded more than 12.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 30,601 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 4,40,135 are active cases while 8,17,209 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

With more than 3.4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.9 lakh), Delhi (1.2 lakh), Karnataka (80,863) and Andhra Pradesh (72,711).

Across the country, 3.5 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 23, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 70 170 0 240 2 Andhra Pradesh 34272 37555 884 72711 3 Arunachal Pradesh 654 334 3 991 4 Assam 8022 20699 70 28791 5 Bihar 10994 20769 217 31980 6 Chandigarh 256 531 13 800 7 Chhattisgarh 1847 4377 30 6254 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 279 489 2 770 9 Delhi 14554 109065 3745 127364 10 Goa 1666 2655 29 4350 11 Gujarat 12247 37978 2252 52477 12 Haryana 6348 22249 378 28975 13 Himachal Pradesh 687 1136 11 1834 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7438 8709 282 16429 15 Jharkhand 3734 3174 67 6975 16 Karnataka 49937 29310 1616 80863 17 Kerala 9466 6594 50 16110 18 Ladakh 183 1025 2 1210 19 Madhya Pradesh 7335 17359 780 25474 20 Maharashtra 140395 194253 12854 347502 21 Manipur 649 1466 0 2115 22 Meghalaya 452 78 4 534 23 Mizoram 149 183 0 332 24 Nagaland 644 530 0 1174 25 Odisha 6592 14393 114 21099 26 Puducherry 986 1400 34 2420 27 Punjab 3721 7741 277 11739 28 Rajasthan 8811 23815 594 33220 29 Sikkim 338 122 0 460 30 Tamil Nadu 52939 136793 3232 192964 31 Telangana 11052 39327 447 50826 32 Tripura 1574 2072 10 3656 33 Uttarakhand 1986 3399 60 5445 34 Uttar Pradesh 21012 35803 1289 58104 35 West Bengal 18846 31656 1255 51757 Total# 440135 817209 30601 1287945 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.53 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.28 lakh people have died so far.