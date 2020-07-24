App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 24: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bihar near 32,000

With more than 3.4 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.9 lakh), Delhi (1.2 lakh), Karnataka (80,863) and Andhra Pradesh (72,711).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded more than 12.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 30,601 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 4,40,135 are active cases while 8,17,209 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 24 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Across the country, 3.5 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 23, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands701700240
2Andhra Pradesh342723755588472711
3Arunachal Pradesh6543343991
4Assam8022206997028791
5Bihar109942076921731980
6Chandigarh25653113800
7Chhattisgarh18474377306254
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2794892770
9Delhi145541090653745127364
10Goa16662655294350
11Gujarat1224737978225252477
12Haryana63482224937828975
13Himachal Pradesh6871136111834
14Jammu and Kashmir7438870928216429
15Jharkhand37343174676975
16Karnataka4993729310161680863
17Kerala946665945016110
18Ladakh183102521210
19Madhya Pradesh73351735978025474
20Maharashtra14039519425312854347502
21Manipur649146602115
22Meghalaya452784534
23Mizoram1491830332
24Nagaland64453001174
25Odisha65921439311421099
26Puducherry9861400342420
27Punjab3721774127711739
28Rajasthan88112381559433220
29Sikkim3381220460
30Tamil Nadu529391367933232192964
31Telangana110523932744750826
32Tripura15742072103656
33Uttarakhand19863399605445
34Uttar Pradesh2101235803128958104
35West Bengal1884631656125551757
Total#440135817209306011287945
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.53 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.28 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:45 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

