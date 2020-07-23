Coronavirus state-wise tally July 23: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 15,000

With more than 3.3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.8 lakh), Delhi (1.2 lakh), Karnataka (75,833) and Andhra Pradesh (64,713).
India has recorded more than 12 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 29,861 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 4,26,167 are active cases while 7,82,606 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
With more than 3.3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.8 lakh), Delhi (1.2 lakh), Karnataka (75,833) and Andhra Pradesh (64,713).
Across the country, 3.5 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|58
|163
|0
|221
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|31763
|32127
|823
|64713
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|632
|314
|3
|949
|4
|Assam
|8675
|18033
|64
|26772
|5
|Bihar
|10506
|19646
|217
|30369
|6
|Chandigarh
|254
|526
|13
|793
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1709
|4230
|29
|5968
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|257
|474
|2
|733
|9
|Delhi
|14954
|107650
|3719
|126323
|10
|Goa
|1607
|2541
|28
|4176
|11
|Gujarat
|11915
|37260
|2224
|51399
|12
|Haryana
|6117
|21697
|372
|28186
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|609
|1105
|11
|1725
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6831
|8607
|273
|15711
|15
|Jharkhand
|3397
|3024
|64
|6485
|16
|Karnataka
|47075
|27239
|1519
|75833
|17
|Kerala
|8825
|6162
|45
|15032
|18
|Ladakh
|186
|1018
|2
|1206
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7236
|16836
|770
|24842
|20
|Maharashtra
|137282
|187769
|12556
|337607
|21
|Manipur
|632
|1428
|0
|2060
|22
|Meghalaya
|433
|77
|4
|514
|23
|Mizoram
|138
|179
|0
|317
|24
|Nagaland
|598
|486
|0
|1084
|25
|Odisha
|5977
|13750
|108
|19835
|26
|Puducherry
|900
|1369
|31
|2300
|27
|Punjab
|3391
|7641
|269
|11301
|28
|Rajasthan
|8387
|23364
|583
|32334
|29
|Sikkim
|326
|112
|0
|438
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|51765
|131583
|3144
|186492
|31
|Telangana
|11155
|37666
|438
|49259
|32
|Tripura
|1408
|2032
|9
|3449
|33
|Uttarakhand
|1894
|3349
|57
|5300
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|20825
|33500
|1263
|55588
|35
|West Bengal
|18450
|29650
|1221
|49321
|Total#
|426167
|782607
|29861
|1238635
|*(including foreign nationals)
|**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, there have been over 1.5 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.1 lakh people have died so far.Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic