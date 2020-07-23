Coronavirus state-wise tally July 23: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 15,000

India has recorded more than 12 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 29,861 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 4,26,167 are active cases while 7,82,606 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 3.3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.8 lakh), Delhi (1.2 lakh), Karnataka (75,833) and Andhra Pradesh (64,713).

Across the country, 3.5 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 58 163 0 221 2 Andhra Pradesh 31763 32127 823 64713 3 Arunachal Pradesh 632 314 3 949 4 Assam 8675 18033 64 26772 5 Bihar 10506 19646 217 30369 6 Chandigarh 254 526 13 793 7 Chhattisgarh 1709 4230 29 5968 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 257 474 2 733 9 Delhi 14954 107650 3719 126323 10 Goa 1607 2541 28 4176 11 Gujarat 11915 37260 2224 51399 12 Haryana 6117 21697 372 28186 13 Himachal Pradesh 609 1105 11 1725 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6831 8607 273 15711 15 Jharkhand 3397 3024 64 6485 16 Karnataka 47075 27239 1519 75833 17 Kerala 8825 6162 45 15032 18 Ladakh 186 1018 2 1206 19 Madhya Pradesh 7236 16836 770 24842 20 Maharashtra 137282 187769 12556 337607 21 Manipur 632 1428 0 2060 22 Meghalaya 433 77 4 514 23 Mizoram 138 179 0 317 24 Nagaland 598 486 0 1084 25 Odisha 5977 13750 108 19835 26 Puducherry 900 1369 31 2300 27 Punjab 3391 7641 269 11301 28 Rajasthan 8387 23364 583 32334 29 Sikkim 326 112 0 438 30 Tamil Nadu 51765 131583 3144 186492 31 Telangana 11155 37666 438 49259 32 Tripura 1408 2032 9 3449 33 Uttarakhand 1894 3349 57 5300 34 Uttar Pradesh 20825 33500 1263 55588 35 West Bengal 18450 29650 1221 49321 Total# 426167 782607 29861 1238635 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.5 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.1 lakh people have died so far.