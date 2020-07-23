App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 23: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala cross 15,000

With more than 3.3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.8 lakh), Delhi (1.2 lakh), Karnataka (75,833) and Andhra Pradesh (64,713).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India has recorded more than 12 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 29,861 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 4,26,167 are active cases while 7,82,606 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

With more than 3.3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.8 lakh), Delhi (1.2 lakh), Karnataka (75,833) and Andhra Pradesh (64,713).

Across the country, 3.5 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands581630221
2Andhra Pradesh317633212782364713
3Arunachal Pradesh6323143949
4Assam8675180336426772
5Bihar105061964621730369
6Chandigarh25452613793
7Chhattisgarh17094230295968
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2574742733
9Delhi149541076503719126323
10Goa16072541284176
11Gujarat1191537260222451399
12Haryana61172169737228186
13Himachal Pradesh6091105111725
14Jammu and Kashmir6831860727315711
15Jharkhand33973024646485
16Karnataka4707527239151975833
17Kerala882561624515032
18Ladakh186101821206
19Madhya Pradesh72361683677024842
20Maharashtra13728218776912556337607
21Manipur632142802060
22Meghalaya433774514
23Mizoram1381790317
24Nagaland59848601084
25Odisha59771375010819835
26Puducherry9001369312300
27Punjab3391764126911301
28Rajasthan83872336458332334
29Sikkim3261120438
30Tamil Nadu517651315833144186492
31Telangana111553766643849259
32Tripura1408203293449
33Uttarakhand18943349575300
34Uttar Pradesh2082533500126355588
35West Bengal1845029650122149321
 Total#426167782607298611238635
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.5 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.1 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 10:03 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.