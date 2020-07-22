Coronavirus state-wise tally July 22: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karnataka cross 71,000

India has recorded more than 11.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 28,732 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 4,11,133 are active cases while 7,53,050 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 3.27 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.80 lakh), Delhi (1.25 lakh), Karnataka (71,069) and Andhra Pradesh (58,668).

Across the country, 3,43,243 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 53 159 0 212 2 Andhra Pradesh 32336 25574 758 58668 3 Arunachal Pradesh 552 303 3 858 4 Assam 7291 18033 58 25382 5 Bihar 10220 18515 217 28952 6 Chandigarh 221 518 12 751 7 Chhattisgarh 1586 4114 29 5729 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 240 463 2 705 9 Delhi 15288 106118 3690 125096 10 Goa 1552 2449 26 4027 11 Gujarat 11760 36423 2196 50379 12 Haryana 6146 20952 364 27462 13 Himachal Pradesh 576 1077 11 1664 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6540 8455 263 15258 15 Jharkhand 3200 2904 55 6159 16 Karnataka 44146 25459 1464 71069 17 Kerala 8060 5890 44 13994 18 Ladakh 186 1010 2 1198 19 Madhya Pradesh 7082 16257 756 24095 20 Maharashtra 132538 182217 12276 327031 21 Manipur 615 1400 0 2015 22 Meghalaya 416 70 4 490 23 Mizoram 149 168 0 317 24 Nagaland 545 485 0 1030 25 Odisha 5344 13310 103 18757 26 Puducherry 831 1318 30 2179 27 Punjab 3237 7389 263 10889 28 Rajasthan 8052 22744 577 31373 29 Sikkim 222 108 0 330 30 Tamil Nadu 51347 126670 2626 180643 31 Telangana 9891 37385 429 47705 32 Tripura 1397 1926 8 3331 33 Uttarakhand 1497 3297 55 4849 34 Uttar Pradesh 20204 31855 1229 53288 35 West Bengal 17813 28035 1182 47030 Total# 411133 753050 28732 1192915 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.48 crore infections and over 6.15 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.