Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 22: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karnataka cross 71,000

With more than 3.27 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.80 lakh) and Delhi (1.25 lakh).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded more than 11.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 28,732 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 4,11,133 are active cases while 7,53,050 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With more than 3.27 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.80 lakh), Delhi (1.25 lakh), Karnataka (71,069) and Andhra Pradesh (58,668).

Across the country, 3,43,243 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands531590212
2Andhra Pradesh323362557475858668
3Arunachal Pradesh5523033858
4Assam7291180335825382
5Bihar102201851521728952
6Chandigarh22151812751
7Chhattisgarh15864114295729
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2404632705
9Delhi152881061183690125096
10Goa15522449264027
11Gujarat1176036423219650379
12Haryana61462095236427462
13Himachal Pradesh5761077111664
14Jammu and Kashmir6540845526315258
15Jharkhand32002904556159
16Karnataka4414625459146471069
17Kerala806058904413994
18Ladakh186101021198
19Madhya Pradesh70821625775624095
20Maharashtra13253818221712276327031
21Manipur615140002015
22Meghalaya416704490
23Mizoram1491680317
24Nagaland54548501030
25Odisha53441331010318757
26Puducherry8311318302179
27Punjab3237738926310889
28Rajasthan80522274457731373
29Sikkim2221080330
30Tamil Nadu513471266702626180643
31Telangana98913738542947705
32Tripura1397192683331
33Uttarakhand14973297554849
34Uttar Pradesh2020431855122953288
35West Bengal1781328035118247030
Total#411133753050287321192915
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.48 crore infections and over 6.15 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 10:08 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

