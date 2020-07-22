Coronavirus state-wise tally July 22: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karnataka cross 71,000

With more than 3.27 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.80 lakh) and Delhi (1.25 lakh).
India has recorded more than 11.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 28,732 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 4,11,133 are active cases while 7,53,050 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
With more than 3.27 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.80 lakh), Delhi (1.25 lakh), Karnataka (71,069) and Andhra Pradesh (58,668).
Across the country, 3,43,243 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 21, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|53
|159
|0
|212
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|32336
|25574
|758
|58668
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|552
|303
|3
|858
|4
|Assam
|7291
|18033
|58
|25382
|5
|Bihar
|10220
|18515
|217
|28952
|6
|Chandigarh
|221
|518
|12
|751
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1586
|4114
|29
|5729
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|240
|463
|2
|705
|9
|Delhi
|15288
|106118
|3690
|125096
|10
|Goa
|1552
|2449
|26
|4027
|11
|Gujarat
|11760
|36423
|2196
|50379
|12
|Haryana
|6146
|20952
|364
|27462
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|576
|1077
|11
|1664
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6540
|8455
|263
|15258
|15
|Jharkhand
|3200
|2904
|55
|6159
|16
|Karnataka
|44146
|25459
|1464
|71069
|17
|Kerala
|8060
|5890
|44
|13994
|18
|Ladakh
|186
|1010
|2
|1198
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7082
|16257
|756
|24095
|20
|Maharashtra
|132538
|182217
|12276
|327031
|21
|Manipur
|615
|1400
|0
|2015
|22
|Meghalaya
|416
|70
|4
|490
|23
|Mizoram
|149
|168
|0
|317
|24
|Nagaland
|545
|485
|0
|1030
|25
|Odisha
|5344
|13310
|103
|18757
|26
|Puducherry
|831
|1318
|30
|2179
|27
|Punjab
|3237
|7389
|263
|10889
|28
|Rajasthan
|8052
|22744
|577
|31373
|29
|Sikkim
|222
|108
|0
|330
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|51347
|126670
|2626
|180643
|31
|Telangana
|9891
|37385
|429
|47705
|32
|Tripura
|1397
|1926
|8
|3331
|33
|Uttarakhand
|1497
|3297
|55
|4849
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|20204
|31855
|1229
|53288
|35
|West Bengal
|17813
|28035
|1182
|47030
|Total#
|411133
|753050
|28732
|1192915
|*(including foreign nationals)
|**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 1.48 crore infections and over 6.15 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.