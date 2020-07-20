App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 20: COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh near 50,000 each

With more than 3.1 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,70,693) and Delhi (1,22,793).

India has recorded over 11.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 27,497 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 3,90,459 are active cases while 7,00,086 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With more than 3.1 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,70,693), Delhi (1,22,793), Karnataka (63,772) and Andhra Pradesh (49,650).

Across the country, 2,56,039 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands581450203
2Andhra Pradesh261182289064249650
3Arunachal Pradesh4552823740
4Assam7919160235723999
5Bihar100441630821726569
6Chandigarh21748812717
7Chhattisgarh16083775245407
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu1894142605
9Delhi160311031343628122793
10Goa14172218223657
11Gujarat1131234901214248355
12Haryana60221979334926164
13Himachal Pradesh4131059111483
14Jammu and Kashmir5844781124413899
15Jharkhand27702716495535
16Karnataka3937623065133163772
17Kerala706753714212480
18Ladakh173100321178
19Madhya Pradesh65681531172122600
20Maharashtra12903216956911854310455
21Manipur698121301911
22Meghalaya382662450
23Mizoram1171670284
24Nagaland5434450988
25Odisha4893124539117437
26Puducherry8171154281999
27Punjab3311653525410100
28Rajasthan71452173055929434
29Sikkim191920283
30Tamil Nadu502971179152481170693
31Telangana122233243841545076
32Tripura1114175952878
33Uttarakhand13473116524515
34Uttar Pradesh1825629845114649247
35West Bengal1649224883111242487
Total#390459700087274971118043
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.44 crore infections and over 6.05 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

