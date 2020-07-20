Coronavirus state-wise tally July 20: COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh near 50,000 each

India has recorded over 11.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 27,497 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 3,90,459 are active cases while 7,00,086 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With more than 3.1 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,70,693), Delhi (1,22,793), Karnataka (63,772) and Andhra Pradesh (49,650).

Across the country, 2,56,039 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 58 145 0 203 2 Andhra Pradesh 26118 22890 642 49650 3 Arunachal Pradesh 455 282 3 740 4 Assam 7919 16023 57 23999 5 Bihar 10044 16308 217 26569 6 Chandigarh 217 488 12 717 7 Chhattisgarh 1608 3775 24 5407 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 189 414 2 605 9 Delhi 16031 103134 3628 122793 10 Goa 1417 2218 22 3657 11 Gujarat 11312 34901 2142 48355 12 Haryana 6022 19793 349 26164 13 Himachal Pradesh 413 1059 11 1483 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5844 7811 244 13899 15 Jharkhand 2770 2716 49 5535 16 Karnataka 39376 23065 1331 63772 17 Kerala 7067 5371 42 12480 18 Ladakh 173 1003 2 1178 19 Madhya Pradesh 6568 15311 721 22600 20 Maharashtra 129032 169569 11854 310455 21 Manipur 698 1213 0 1911 22 Meghalaya 382 66 2 450 23 Mizoram 117 167 0 284 24 Nagaland 543 445 0 988 25 Odisha 4893 12453 91 17437 26 Puducherry 817 1154 28 1999 27 Punjab 3311 6535 254 10100 28 Rajasthan 7145 21730 559 29434 29 Sikkim 191 92 0 283 30 Tamil Nadu 50297 117915 2481 170693 31 Telangana 12223 32438 415 45076 32 Tripura 1114 1759 5 2878 33 Uttarakhand 1347 3116 52 4515 34 Uttar Pradesh 18256 29845 1146 49247 35 West Bengal 16492 24883 1112 42487 Total# 390459 700087 27497 1118043 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.44 crore infections and over 6.05 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.