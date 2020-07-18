Coronavirus state-wise tally July 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 40,000

With over 2.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,60,907) and Delhi (1,20,107).
India has recorded more than 10.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 26,273 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 3,58,692 are active cases while 6,53,750 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 17 confirmed community transmission in some coastal towns of Thiruvananthapuram.
West Bengal extended the restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from six cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad to July 31.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|52
|142
|0
|194
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|19814
|20298
|534
|40646
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|431
|175
|3
|609
|4
|Assam
|6490
|14105
|51
|20646
|5
|Bihar
|8767
|14621
|201
|23589
|6
|Chandigarh
|169
|480
|11
|660
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1429
|3512
|23
|4964
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|182
|401
|2
|585
|9
|Delhi
|17235
|99301
|3571
|120107
|10
|Goa
|1337
|1946
|21
|3304
|11
|Gujarat
|11351
|32973
|2106
|46430
|12
|Haryana
|5752
|18718
|327
|24797
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|382
|1024
|11
|1417
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5968
|6558
|231
|12757
|15
|Jharkhand
|2305
|2570
|46
|4921
|16
|Karnataka
|33211
|20757
|1147
|55115
|17
|Kerala
|6033
|4995
|38
|11066
|18
|Ladakh
|177
|973
|1
|1151
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|5870
|14514
|697
|21081
|20
|Maharashtra
|120780
|160357
|11452
|292589
|21
|Manipur
|637
|1163
|0
|1800
|22
|Meghalaya
|335
|66
|2
|403
|23
|Mizoram
|122
|160
|0
|282
|24
|Nagaland
|551
|405
|0
|956
|25
|Odisha
|4697
|11330
|83
|16110
|26
|Puducherry
|793
|1014
|25
|1832
|27
|Punjab
|2830
|6373
|239
|9442
|28
|Rajasthan
|6617
|20626
|546
|27789
|29
|Sikkim
|176
|90
|0
|266
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|47785
|110807
|2315
|160907
|31
|Telangana
|13388
|28705
|403
|42496
|32
|Tripura
|679
|1684
|3
|2366
|33
|Uttarakhand
|1030
|3021
|51
|4102
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|16445
|27634
|1084
|45163
|35
|West Bengal
|14709
|22253
|1049
|38011
|Cases being reassigned to states
|163
|163
|Total#
|358692
|653751
|26273
|1038716
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 1.4 crore infections and over 6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.