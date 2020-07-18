App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 40,000

With over 2.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,60,907) and Delhi (1,20,107).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded more than 10.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 26,273 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 3,58,692 are active cases while 6,53,750 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With over 2.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,60,907), Delhi (1,20,107), Karnataka (55,115) and Gujarat (46,430).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 17 confirmed community transmission in some coastal towns of Thiruvananthapuram.

West Bengal extended the restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from six cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad to July 31.

Screen Shot 2020-07-18 at 9.24.28 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands521420194
2Andhra Pradesh198142029853440646
3Arunachal Pradesh4311753609
4Assam6490141055120646
5Bihar87671462120123589
6Chandigarh16948011660
7Chhattisgarh14293512234964
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu1824012585
9Delhi17235993013571120107
10Goa13371946213304
11Gujarat1135132973210646430
12Haryana57521871832724797
13Himachal Pradesh3821024111417
14Jammu and Kashmir5968655823112757
15Jharkhand23052570464921
16Karnataka3321120757114755115
17Kerala603349953811066
18Ladakh17797311151
19Madhya Pradesh58701451469721081
20Maharashtra12078016035711452292589
21Manipur637116301800
22Meghalaya335662403
23Mizoram1221600282
24Nagaland5514050956
25Odisha4697113308316110
26Puducherry7931014251832
27Punjab283063732399442
28Rajasthan66172062654627789
29Sikkim176900266
30Tamil Nadu477851108072315160907
31Telangana133882870540342496
32Tripura679168432366
33Uttarakhand10303021514102
34Uttar Pradesh1644527634108445163
35West Bengal1470922253104938011
Cases being reassigned to states163163
Total#358692653751262731038716
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.4 crore infections and over 6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 09:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

