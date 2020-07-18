Coronavirus state-wise tally July 18: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 40,000

India has recorded more than 10.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 26,273 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 3,58,692 are active cases while 6,53,750 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 18 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With over 2.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,60,907), Delhi (1,20,107), Karnataka (55,115) and Gujarat (46,430).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 17 confirmed community transmission in some coastal towns of Thiruvananthapuram.

West Bengal extended the restriction on the arrival of flights to Kolkata Airport from six cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad to July 31.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 52 142 0 194 2 Andhra Pradesh 19814 20298 534 40646 3 Arunachal Pradesh 431 175 3 609 4 Assam 6490 14105 51 20646 5 Bihar 8767 14621 201 23589 6 Chandigarh 169 480 11 660 7 Chhattisgarh 1429 3512 23 4964 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 182 401 2 585 9 Delhi 17235 99301 3571 120107 10 Goa 1337 1946 21 3304 11 Gujarat 11351 32973 2106 46430 12 Haryana 5752 18718 327 24797 13 Himachal Pradesh 382 1024 11 1417 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5968 6558 231 12757 15 Jharkhand 2305 2570 46 4921 16 Karnataka 33211 20757 1147 55115 17 Kerala 6033 4995 38 11066 18 Ladakh 177 973 1 1151 19 Madhya Pradesh 5870 14514 697 21081 20 Maharashtra 120780 160357 11452 292589 21 Manipur 637 1163 0 1800 22 Meghalaya 335 66 2 403 23 Mizoram 122 160 0 282 24 Nagaland 551 405 0 956 25 Odisha 4697 11330 83 16110 26 Puducherry 793 1014 25 1832 27 Punjab 2830 6373 239 9442 28 Rajasthan 6617 20626 546 27789 29 Sikkim 176 90 0 266 30 Tamil Nadu 47785 110807 2315 160907 31 Telangana 13388 28705 403 42496 32 Tripura 679 1684 3 2366 33 Uttarakhand 1030 3021 51 4102 34 Uttar Pradesh 16445 27634 1084 45163 35 West Bengal 14709 22253 1049 38011 Cases being reassigned to states 163 163 Total# 358692 653751 26273 1038716 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.4 crore infections and over 6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.