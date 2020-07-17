App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karnataka at 51,422

With 2,84,281 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,56,369) and Delhi (1,18,645).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 10 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 25,602 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 3,42,473 are active cases while 6,35,757 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 17 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

With 2,84,281 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,56,369) and Delhi (1,18,645).

related news

India has become the third country to register 10 lakh or more COVID-19 cases after the United States and Brazil. On July 16, the US recorded over 77,000 cases –- a new record –- taking its overall tally to 35.9 lakh. Brazil crossed the 20 lakh cases-mark in the last 24 hours.

Below is the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases/deaths:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands471330180
2Andhra Pradesh181591939349238044
3Arunachal Pradesh3871533543
4Assam6818128884819754
5Bihar75491401819721764
6Chandigarh16447611651
7Chhattisgarh12603451214732
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu1793712552
9Delhi17407976933545118645
10Goa12721817193108
11Gujarat1128932103208945481
12Haryana54951818532224002
13Himachal Pradesh382984111377
14Jammu and Kashmir5488644622212156
15Jharkhand20692513424624
16Karnataka3066119729103251422
17Kerala537648623710275
18Ladakh17697011147
19Madhya Pradesh55621412768920378
20Maharashtra11494715814011194284281
21Manipur635112901764
22Meghalaya309662377
23Mizoram1121600272
24Nagaland5253910916
25Odisha4436108777915392
26Puducherry774947221743
27Punjab258762772309094
28Rajasthan66661997053827174
29Sikkim155880243
30Tamil Nadu467171074162236156369
31Telangana133272729539641018
32Tripura676160432283
33Uttarakhand9372995503982
34Uttar Pradesh1572026675104643441
35West Bengal1367921415102336117
Cases being reassigned to states
531531
 Total#342473635757256021003832
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.36 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.84 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 09:39 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.