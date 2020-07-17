Coronavirus state-wise tally July 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karnataka at 51,422

With 2,84,281 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,56,369) and Delhi (1,18,645).
India has recorded over 10 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 25,602 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 3,42,473 are active cases while 6,35,757 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 17 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
India has become the third country to register 10 lakh or more COVID-19 cases after the United States and Brazil. On July 16, the US recorded over 77,000 cases –- a new record –- taking its overall tally to 35.9 lakh. Brazil crossed the 20 lakh cases-mark in the last 24 hours.
Below is the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases/deaths:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|47
|133
|0
|180
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|18159
|19393
|492
|38044
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|387
|153
|3
|543
|4
|Assam
|6818
|12888
|48
|19754
|5
|Bihar
|7549
|14018
|197
|21764
|6
|Chandigarh
|164
|476
|11
|651
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1260
|3451
|21
|4732
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|179
|371
|2
|552
|9
|Delhi
|17407
|97693
|3545
|118645
|10
|Goa
|1272
|1817
|19
|3108
|11
|Gujarat
|11289
|32103
|2089
|45481
|12
|Haryana
|5495
|18185
|322
|24002
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|382
|984
|11
|1377
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5488
|6446
|222
|12156
|15
|Jharkhand
|2069
|2513
|42
|4624
|16
|Karnataka
|30661
|19729
|1032
|51422
|17
|Kerala
|5376
|4862
|37
|10275
|18
|Ladakh
|176
|970
|1
|1147
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|5562
|14127
|689
|20378
|20
|Maharashtra
|114947
|158140
|11194
|284281
|21
|Manipur
|635
|1129
|0
|1764
|22
|Meghalaya
|309
|66
|2
|377
|23
|Mizoram
|112
|160
|0
|272
|24
|Nagaland
|525
|391
|0
|916
|25
|Odisha
|4436
|10877
|79
|15392
|26
|Puducherry
|774
|947
|22
|1743
|27
|Punjab
|2587
|6277
|230
|9094
|28
|Rajasthan
|6666
|19970
|538
|27174
|29
|Sikkim
|155
|88
|0
|243
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46717
|107416
|2236
|156369
|31
|Telangana
|13327
|27295
|396
|41018
|32
|Tripura
|676
|1604
|3
|2283
|33
|Uttarakhand
|937
|2995
|50
|3982
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|15720
|26675
|1046
|43441
|35
|West Bengal
|13679
|21415
|1023
|36117
Cases being reassigned to states
|531
|531
|Total#
|342473
|635757
|25602
|1003832
|*(including foreign nationals)
|**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, there have been over 1.36 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.84 lakh people have died so far.