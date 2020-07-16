App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 09:41 AM IST

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 16: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana near 40,000

With 2,75,640 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,51,820), and Delhi (1,16,993).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 9.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 24,915 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 3,31,146 are active cases while 6,12,815 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Below is the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases/deaths:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands461300176
2Andhra Pradesh166211837845235451
3Arunachal Pradesh3061533462
4Assam6447121734618666
5Bihar69701346218020612
6Chandigarh15545911625
7Chhattisgarh11953324204539
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu1803572539
9Delhi17807956993487116993
10Goa12591674182951
11Gujarat1118731286207944552
12Haryana53201766731923306
13Himachal Pradesh351979111341
14Jammu and Kashmir5123633720611666
15Jharkhand17972485384320
16Karnataka278591846692847253
17Kerala48844634359553
18Ladakh17796411142
19Madhya Pradesh50531390868219643
20Maharashtra11209915261310928275640
21Manipur71198901700
22Meghalaya278662346
23Mizoram791590238
24Nagaland5543480902
25Odisha4345104767714898
26Puducherry686889211596
27Punjab271158672218799
28Rajasthan64051950253026437
29Sikkim133870220
30Tamil Nadu473431023102167151820
31Telangana129572599938639342
32Tripura661160432268
33Uttarakhand7872948503785
34Uttar Pradesh1462825743101241383
35West Bengal1274720680100034427
Cases being reassigned to states
12851285
Total#33114661281524915968876
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.3 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.8 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 09:41 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

