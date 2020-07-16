Coronavirus state-wise tally July 16: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana near 40,000

India has recorded over 9.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 24,915 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 3,31,146 are active cases while 6,12,815 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 16 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 2,75,640 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,51,820), and Delhi (1,16,993).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 46 130 0 176 2 Andhra Pradesh 16621 18378 452 35451 3 Arunachal Pradesh 306 153 3 462 4 Assam 6447 12173 46 18666 5 Bihar 6970 13462 180 20612 6 Chandigarh 155 459 11 625 7 Chhattisgarh 1195 3324 20 4539 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 180 357 2 539 9 Delhi 17807 95699 3487 116993 10 Goa 1259 1674 18 2951 11 Gujarat 11187 31286 2079 44552 12 Haryana 5320 17667 319 23306 13 Himachal Pradesh 351 979 11 1341 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5123 6337 206 11666 15 Jharkhand 1797 2485 38 4320 16 Karnataka 27859 18466 928 47253 17 Kerala 4884 4634 35 9553 18 Ladakh 177 964 1 1142 19 Madhya Pradesh 5053 13908 682 19643 20 Maharashtra 112099 152613 10928 275640 21 Manipur 711 989 0 1700 22 Meghalaya 278 66 2 346 23 Mizoram 79 159 0 238 24 Nagaland 554 348 0 902 25 Odisha 4345 10476 77 14898 26 Puducherry 686 889 21 1596 27 Punjab 2711 5867 221 8799 28 Rajasthan 6405 19502 530 26437 29 Sikkim 133 87 0 220 30 Tamil Nadu 47343 102310 2167 151820 31 Telangana 12957 25999 386 39342 32 Tripura 661 1604 3 2268 33 Uttarakhand 787 2948 50 3785 34 Uttar Pradesh 14628 25743 1012 41383 35 West Bengal 12747 20680 1000 34427 Cases being reassigned to states 1285 1285 Total# 331146 612815 24915 968876 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.3 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.8 lakh people have died so far.