Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 15: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh near 40,000

With 2,67,665 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,47,324), and Delhi (1,15,346).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India has recorded 9,36,181 cases of the novel coronavirus and 24,309 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 3,19,840 are active cases while 5,92,031 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

Screen Shot 2020-07-15 at 9.15.41 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands571090166
2Andhra Pradesh151441746740833019
3Arunachal Pradesh3061533462
4Assam6351114164017807
5Bihar62611284917419284
6Chandigarh14444610600
7Chhattisgarh10843275204379
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2093101520
9Delhi18664932363446115346
10Goa11281607182753
11Gujarat1106530503206943637
12Haryana52261709031222628
13Himachal Pradesh347951111309
14Jammu and Kashmir4755622319511173
15Jharkhand16282427364091
16Karnataka258451739084244077
17Kerala44584438348930
18Ladakh14694611093
19Madhya Pradesh47571357567319005
20Maharashtra10796314900710695267665
21Manipur70297001672
22Meghalaya250662318
23Mizoram791590238
24Nagaland5503460896
25Odisha434298647414280
26Puducherry684829181531
27Punjab263556632138511
28Rajasthan58851916152525571
29Sikkim122870209
30Tamil Nadu47915973102099147324
31Telangana125302484037537745
32Tripura630153822170
33Uttarakhand7692867503686
34Uttar Pradesh137582498398339724
35West Bengal119271993198032838
Cases being reassigned to states15241524
Total#31984059203224309936181
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.32 crore infections and over 5.77 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 09:36 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.