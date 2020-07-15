Coronavirus state-wise tally July 15: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh near 40,000

India has recorded 9,36,181 cases of the novel coronavirus and 24,309 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 3,19,840 are active cases while 5,92,031 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 2,67,665 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,47,324), and Delhi (1,15,346).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 57 109 0 166 2 Andhra Pradesh 15144 17467 408 33019 3 Arunachal Pradesh 306 153 3 462 4 Assam 6351 11416 40 17807 5 Bihar 6261 12849 174 19284 6 Chandigarh 144 446 10 600 7 Chhattisgarh 1084 3275 20 4379 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 209 310 1 520 9 Delhi 18664 93236 3446 115346 10 Goa 1128 1607 18 2753 11 Gujarat 11065 30503 2069 43637 12 Haryana 5226 17090 312 22628 13 Himachal Pradesh 347 951 11 1309 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4755 6223 195 11173 15 Jharkhand 1628 2427 36 4091 16 Karnataka 25845 17390 842 44077 17 Kerala 4458 4438 34 8930 18 Ladakh 146 946 1 1093 19 Madhya Pradesh 4757 13575 673 19005 20 Maharashtra 107963 149007 10695 267665 21 Manipur 702 970 0 1672 22 Meghalaya 250 66 2 318 23 Mizoram 79 159 0 238 24 Nagaland 550 346 0 896 25 Odisha 4342 9864 74 14280 26 Puducherry 684 829 18 1531 27 Punjab 2635 5663 213 8511 28 Rajasthan 5885 19161 525 25571 29 Sikkim 122 87 0 209 30 Tamil Nadu 47915 97310 2099 147324 31 Telangana 12530 24840 375 37745 32 Tripura 630 1538 2 2170 33 Uttarakhand 769 2867 50 3686 34 Uttar Pradesh 13758 24983 983 39724 35 West Bengal 11927 19931 980 32838 Cases being reassigned to states 1524 1524 Total# 319840 592032 24309 936181 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.32 crore infections and over 5.77 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.