Coronavirus state-wise tally July 15: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh near 40,000

With 2,67,665 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,47,324), and Delhi (1,15,346).
India has recorded 9,36,181 cases of the novel coronavirus and 24,309 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 3,19,840 are active cases while 5,92,031 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 15 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic
With 2,67,665 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,47,324), and Delhi (1,15,346).
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|57
|109
|0
|166
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|15144
|17467
|408
|33019
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|306
|153
|3
|462
|4
|Assam
|6351
|11416
|40
|17807
|5
|Bihar
|6261
|12849
|174
|19284
|6
|Chandigarh
|144
|446
|10
|600
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1084
|3275
|20
|4379
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|209
|310
|1
|520
|9
|Delhi
|18664
|93236
|3446
|115346
|10
|Goa
|1128
|1607
|18
|2753
|11
|Gujarat
|11065
|30503
|2069
|43637
|12
|Haryana
|5226
|17090
|312
|22628
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|347
|951
|11
|1309
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4755
|6223
|195
|11173
|15
|Jharkhand
|1628
|2427
|36
|4091
|16
|Karnataka
|25845
|17390
|842
|44077
|17
|Kerala
|4458
|4438
|34
|8930
|18
|Ladakh
|146
|946
|1
|1093
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|4757
|13575
|673
|19005
|20
|Maharashtra
|107963
|149007
|10695
|267665
|21
|Manipur
|702
|970
|0
|1672
|22
|Meghalaya
|250
|66
|2
|318
|23
|Mizoram
|79
|159
|0
|238
|24
|Nagaland
|550
|346
|0
|896
|25
|Odisha
|4342
|9864
|74
|14280
|26
|Puducherry
|684
|829
|18
|1531
|27
|Punjab
|2635
|5663
|213
|8511
|28
|Rajasthan
|5885
|19161
|525
|25571
|29
|Sikkim
|122
|87
|0
|209
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|47915
|97310
|2099
|147324
|31
|Telangana
|12530
|24840
|375
|37745
|32
|Tripura
|630
|1538
|2
|2170
|33
|Uttarakhand
|769
|2867
|50
|3686
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|13758
|24983
|983
|39724
|35
|West Bengal
|11927
|19931
|980
|32838
|Cases being reassigned to states
|1524
|1524
|Total#
|319840
|592032
|24309
|936181
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 1.32 crore infections and over 5.77 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.