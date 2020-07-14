Coronavirus state-wise tally July 14: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karnataka cross 41,000

India has recorded over 9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 23,727 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 3,11,565 are active cases while 5,71,460 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 2.6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,42,798), and Delhi (1,13,740).

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has reiterated that there is no community transmission of the novel coronavirus in India.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 57 109 0 166 2 Andhra Pradesh 14274 16464 365 31103 3 Arunachal Pradesh 240 145 2 387 4 Assam 5876 10894 36 16806 5 Bihar 5482 12317 160 17959 6 Chandigarh 157 423 8 588 7 Chhattisgarh 996 3202 19 4217 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 226 268 1 495 9 Delhi 19017 91312 3411 113740 10 Goa 1026 1540 17 2583 11 Gujarat 10897 29770 2055 42722 12 Haryana 4984 16602 308 21894 13 Himachal Pradesh 292 940 11 1243 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4545 6095 187 10827 15 Jharkhand 1514 2351 33 3898 16 Karnataka 24576 16248 757 41581 17 Kerala 4032 4257 33 8322 18 Ladakh 146 946 1 1093 19 Madhya Pradesh 4336 13208 663 18207 20 Maharashtra 105935 144507 10482 260924 21 Manipur 656 970 0 1626 22 Meghalaya 250 66 2 318 23 Mizoram 82 151 0 233 24 Nagaland 505 340 0 845 25 Odisha 4412 9255 70 13737 26 Puducherry 665 785 18 1468 27 Punjab 2388 5586 204 8178 28 Rajasthan 5781 18630 525 24936 29 Sikkim 106 86 0 192 30 Tamil Nadu 48199 92567 2032 142798 31 Telangana 12177 23679 365 36221 32 Tripura 603 1475 2 2080 33 Uttarakhand 703 2856 49 3608 34 Uttar Pradesh 12972 24203 955 38130 35 West Bengal 11279 19213 956 31448 Cases being reassigned to states 2179 2179 Total# 311565 571460 23727 906752 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.3 crore infections and over 5.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.