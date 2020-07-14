App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 14: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karnataka cross 41,000

With over 2.6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,42,798), and Delhi (1,13,740).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 23,727 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 3,11,565 are active cases while 5,71,460 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

related news

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has reiterated that there is no community transmission of the novel coronavirus in India.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands571090166
2Andhra Pradesh142741646436531103
3Arunachal Pradesh2401452387
4Assam5876108943616806
5Bihar54821231716017959
6Chandigarh1574238588
7Chhattisgarh9963202194217
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2262681495
9Delhi19017913123411113740
10Goa10261540172583
11Gujarat1089729770205542722
12Haryana49841660230821894
13Himachal Pradesh292940111243
14Jammu and Kashmir4545609518710827
15Jharkhand15142351333898
16Karnataka245761624875741581
17Kerala40324257338322
18Ladakh14694611093
19Madhya Pradesh43361320866318207
20Maharashtra10593514450710482260924
21Manipur65697001626
22Meghalaya250662318
23Mizoram821510233
24Nagaland5053400845
25Odisha441292557013737
26Puducherry665785181468
27Punjab238855862048178
28Rajasthan57811863052524936
29Sikkim106860192
30Tamil Nadu48199925672032142798
31Telangana121772367936536221
32Tripura603147522080
33Uttarakhand7032856493608
34Uttar Pradesh129722420395538130
35West Bengal112791921395631448
Cases being reassigned to states21792179
Total#31156557146023727906752
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.3 crore infections and over 5.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 09:49 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

