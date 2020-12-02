PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Coronavirus state-wise tally December 2: Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crosses 41,000

With more than 18.28 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.86 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.68 lakh).
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 10:35 AM IST
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Himachal Pradesh reported 709 new cases of the novel coronavirus on December 1, taking its tally to 41,227.

With over 18.28 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on December 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

> Maharashtra - 18,28,826 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,86,227 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,68,749 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,83,319 cases

> Kerala - 6,08,357 cases

India has recorded nearly 95 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.38 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.2 lakh are active cases while over 89.3 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.9 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on December 1, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands91-8 456616 61
2Andhra Pradesh7427-413 8543261094 6996
3Arunachal Pradesh786-31 1545645 54
4Assam3486157 208531135 981
5Bihar5568209 228316329 1268
6Chandigarh108624 16173103 278
7Chhattisgarh19333-302 2169902164 289231 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu15-1 33172
9Delhi31769-1116 5333515036 926086 
10Goa136631 46068128 690
11Gujarat14885-85 1923681547 400415 
12Haryana17744-618 2157972461 245628 
13Himachal Pradesh8218-71 32343759 66621 
14Jammu and Kashmir4908-57 104068503 1702
15Jharkhand1965-51 106398227 969
16Karnataka23728430 850707886 1179214 
17Kerala61223-802 5448646151 227026 
18Ladakh793-16 756576 119
19Madhya Pradesh14435-336 1897801683 327010 
20Maharashtra90168-1455 16914126290 4724695 
21Manipur323638 21718152 289
22Meghalaya669-94 11094158 112
23Mizoram291-52 357273 6
24Nagaland843-85 10302108 64
25Odisha4625-296 312734669 1744
26Puducherry439-21 3597072 611
27Punjab7634-208 140254812 482114 
28Rajasthan27974-679 2401053016 233119 
29Sikkim28436 4637110
30Tamil Nadu10980-17 7606171411 1172210 
31Telangana9266-361 260155925 1462
32Tripura571-21 3182157 372
33Uttarakhand4947-112 69083578 1238
34Uttar Pradesh23670-429 5140872059 778827 
35West Bengal24221-77 4541023340 847652 
Total#428644-6959 893264743062 138122501 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 6.3 crore infections and over 14.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Dec 2, 2020 10:35 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.