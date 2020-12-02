Coronavirus state-wise tally December 2: Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crosses 41,000

With more than 18.28 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.86 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.68 lakh).

Source: Reuters

Himachal Pradesh reported 709 new cases of the novel coronavirus on December 1, taking its tally to 41,227.

With over 18.28 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on December 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 18,28,826 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,86,227 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,68,749 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,83,319 cases

> Kerala - 6,08,357 cases

India has recorded nearly 95 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.38 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.2 lakh are active cases while over 89.3 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 10.9 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on December 1, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 91 -8 4566 16 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 7427 -413 854326 1094 6996 4 3 Arunachal Pradesh 786 -31 15456 45 54 4 Assam 3486 157 208531 135 981 5 Bihar 5568 209 228316 329 1268 4 6 Chandigarh 1086 24 16173 103 278 1 7 Chhattisgarh 19333 -302 216990 2164 2892 31 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 15 -1 3317 3 2 9 Delhi 31769 -1116 533351 5036 9260 86 10 Goa 1366 31 46068 128 690 2 11 Gujarat 14885 -85 192368 1547 4004 15 12 Haryana 17744 -618 215797 2461 2456 28 13 Himachal Pradesh 8218 -71 32343 759 666 21 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4908 -57 104068 503 1702 8 15 Jharkhand 1965 -51 106398 227 969 5 16 Karnataka 23728 430 850707 886 11792 14 17 Kerala 61223 -802 544864 6151 2270 26 18 Ladakh 793 -16 7565 76 119 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 14435 -336 189780 1683 3270 10 20 Maharashtra 90168 -1455 1691412 6290 47246 95 21 Manipur 3236 38 21718 152 289 8 22 Meghalaya 669 -94 11094 158 112 1 23 Mizoram 291 -52 3572 73 6 1 24 Nagaland 843 -85 10302 108 64 25 Odisha 4625 -296 312734 669 1744 5 26 Puducherry 439 -21 35970 72 611 1 27 Punjab 7634 -208 140254 812 4821 14 28 Rajasthan 27974 -679 240105 3016 2331 19 29 Sikkim 284 36 4637 5 110 1 30 Tamil Nadu 10980 -17 760617 1411 11722 10 31 Telangana 9266 -361 260155 925 1462 1 32 Tripura 571 -21 31821 57 372 2 33 Uttarakhand 4947 -112 69083 578 1238 7 34 Uttar Pradesh 23670 -429 514087 2059 7788 27 35 West Bengal 24221 -77 454102 3340 8476 52 Total# 428644 -6959 8932647 43062 138122 501 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 6.3 crore infections and over 14.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

