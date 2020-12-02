Coronavirus state-wise tally December 2: Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crosses 41,000
With more than 18.28 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Karnataka (8.86 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.68 lakh).
Dec 2, 2020 / 10:35 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh reported 709 new cases of the novel coronavirus on December 1, taking its tally to 41,227.
With over 18.28 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
The data was updated at 8 am on December 2 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 18,28,826 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Karnataka - 8,86,227 cases
> Andhra Pradesh - 8,68,749 cases
> Tamil Nadu - 7,83,319 cases
> Kerala - 6,08,357 cases
India has recorded nearly 95 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.38 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.2 lakh are active cases while over 89.3 lakh have recovered.
Across the country, 10.9 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on December 1, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|91
|-8
|4566
|16
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|7427
|-413
|854326
|1094
|6996
|4
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|786
|-31
|15456
|45
|54
|4
|Assam
|3486
|157
|208531
|135
|981
|5
|Bihar
|5568
|209
|228316
|329
|1268
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|1086
|24
|16173
|103
|278
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19333
|-302
|216990
|2164
|2892
|31
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|15
|-1
|3317
|3
|2
|9
|Delhi
|31769
|-1116
|533351
|5036
|9260
|86
|10
|Goa
|1366
|31
|46068
|128
|690
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|14885
|-85
|192368
|1547
|4004
|15
|12
|Haryana
|17744
|-618
|215797
|2461
|2456
|28
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|8218
|-71
|32343
|759
|666
|21
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4908
|-57
|104068
|503
|1702
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|1965
|-51
|106398
|227
|969
|5
|16
|Karnataka
|23728
|430
|850707
|886
|11792
|14
|17
|Kerala
|61223
|-802
|544864
|6151
|2270
|26
|18
|Ladakh
|793
|-16
|7565
|76
|119
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|14435
|-336
|189780
|1683
|3270
|10
|20
|Maharashtra
|90168
|-1455
|1691412
|6290
|47246
|95
|21
|Manipur
|3236
|38
|21718
|152
|289
|8
|22
|Meghalaya
|669
|-94
|11094
|158
|112
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|291
|-52
|3572
|73
|6
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|843
|-85
|10302
|108
|64
|25
|Odisha
|4625
|-296
|312734
|669
|1744
|5
|26
|Puducherry
|439
|-21
|35970
|72
|611
|1
|27
|Punjab
|7634
|-208
|140254
|812
|4821
|14
|28
|Rajasthan
|27974
|-679
|240105
|3016
|2331
|19
|29
|Sikkim
|284
|36
|4637
|5
|110
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|10980
|-17
|760617
|1411
|11722
|10
|31
|Telangana
|9266
|-361
|260155
|925
|1462
|1
|32
|Tripura
|571
|-21
|31821
|57
|372
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4947
|-112
|69083
|578
|1238
|7
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23670
|-429
|514087
|2059
|7788
|27
|35
|West Bengal
|24221
|-77
|454102
|3340
|8476
|52
|Total#
|428644
|-6959
|8932647
|43062
|138122
|501
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 6.3 crore infections and over 14.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.
