Coronavirus state-wise tally December 1: Kerala's COVID-19 tally climbs to 6 lakh

Kerala reported 3,382 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 30, pushing its tally past the six-lakh mark.

With more than 18.23 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, the Union Health Ministry's latest update shows.

The data was updated at 8 am on December 1 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Only four states reported an increase in active cases in the past 24 hours. Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 18,23,896 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,84,89 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,68,064 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,81,915 cases

> Kerala - 6,02,982 cases

India has recorded more than 94.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.37 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.3 lakh are active cases while over 88.8 lakh have recovered.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 99 -7 4550 13 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 7840 -557 853232 934 6992 4 3 Arunachal Pradesh 817 -34 15411 47 54 4 Assam 3399 49 208396 110 981 5 Bihar 5359 -45 227987 531 1264 5 6 Chandigarh 1062 -78 16070 144 277 1 7 Chhattisgarh 19635 -1006 214826 2309 2861 21 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 16 -6 3314 6 2 9 Delhi 32885 -2206 528315 5824 9174 108 10 Goa 1335 8 45940 150 688 1 11 Gujarat 14970 81 190821 1401 3989 20 12 Haryana 18362 -543 213336 2120 2428 27 13 Himachal Pradesh 8289 -355 31584 860 645 10 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4965 -122 103565 483 1694 9 15 Jharkhand 2016 -122 106171 288 964 1 16 Karnataka 23298 -1224 849821 2209 11778 13 17 Kerala 62025 -2694 538713 6055 2244 21 18 Ladakh 809 -69 7489 80 117 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 14771 -203 188097 1576 3260 10 20 Maharashtra 91623 -439 1685122 4196 47151 80 21 Manipur 3198 -38 21566 165 281 8 22 Meghalaya 763 -5 10936 75 111 23 Mizoram 343 -38 3499 59 5 24 Nagaland 928 -162 10194 189 64 25 Odisha 4921 -396 312065 809 1739 5 26 Puducherry 460 -20 35898 52 610 1 27 Punjab 7842 -46 139442 572 4807 27 28 Rajasthan 28653 -105 237098 2762 2312 20 29 Sikkim 248 -20 4632 23 109 1 30 Tamil Nadu 10997 -55 759206 1456 11712 9 31 Telangana 9627 -395 259230 894 1461 3 32 Tripura 592 -3 31764 34 370 33 Uttarakhand 5059 89 68505 357 1231 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 24099 -476 512028 2472 7761 19 35 West Bengal 24298 -107 450762 2730 8424 48 Total# 435603 -11349 8889585 41985 137621 482 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, more than 6.2 crore infections and over 14.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.