Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally December 1: Kerala's COVID-19 tally climbs to 6 lakh

With more than 18.23 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections followed by Karnataka (8.84 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (8.68 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representational image
Representational image

Kerala reported 3,382 new cases of the novel coronavirus on November 30, pushing its tally past the six-lakh mark.

With more than 18.23 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, the Union Health Ministry's latest update shows.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on December 1 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Only four states reported an increase in active cases in the past 24 hours. Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 18,23,896 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Karnataka - 8,84,89 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,68,064 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,81,915 cases

> Kerala - 6,02,982 cases

India has recorded more than 94.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.37 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 4.3 lakh are active cases while over 88.8 lakh have recovered.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands99-7 455013 61
2Andhra Pradesh7840-557 853232934 6992
3Arunachal Pradesh817-34 1541147 54
4Assam339949 208396110 981
5Bihar5359-45 227987531 1264
6Chandigarh1062-78 16070144 277
7Chhattisgarh19635-1006 2148262309 286121 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu16-6 33142
9Delhi32885-2206 5283155824 9174108 
10Goa133545940150 688
11Gujarat1497081 1908211401 398920 
12Haryana18362-543 2133362120 242827 
13Himachal Pradesh8289-355 31584860 64510 
14Jammu and Kashmir4965-122 103565483 1694
15Jharkhand2016-122 106171288 964
16Karnataka23298-1224 8498212209 1177813 
17Kerala62025-2694 5387136055 224421 
18Ladakh809-69 748980 117
19Madhya Pradesh14771-203 1880971576 326010 
20Maharashtra91623-439 16851224196 4715180 
21Manipur3198-38 21566165 281
22Meghalaya763-5 1093675 111
23Mizoram343-38 349959 5
24Nagaland928-162 10194189 64
25Odisha4921-396 312065809 1739
26Puducherry460-20 3589852 610
27Punjab7842-46 139442572 480727 
28Rajasthan28653-105 2370982762 231220 
29Sikkim248-20 463223 109
30Tamil Nadu10997-55 7592061456 11712
31Telangana9627-395 259230894 1461
32Tripura592-3 3176434 370
33Uttarakhand505989 68505357 1231
34Uttar Pradesh24099-476 5120282472 776119 
35West Bengal24298-107 4507622730 842448 
Total#435603-11349 888958541985 137621482 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 6.2 crore infections and over 14.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 09:40 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

