Coronavirus state-wise tally August 8: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 2 lakh

With over 4.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.8 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (2.06 lakh), Karnataka (1.8 lakh) and Delhi (1.4 lakh).
India has recorded more than 20.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 42,518 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 6,19,088 are active cases while 14,27,005 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
On August 7, India's COVID-19 tally officially surged past the 20 lakh-mark -- just 21 days, or three week, after crossing the 10 lakh-mark.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|778
|26
|425
|70
|19
|3
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|84654
|2488
|120464
|7594
|1842
|89
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|720
|20
|1326
|81
|3
|4
|Assam
|16555
|1088
|38809
|1585
|132
|6
|5
|Bihar
|26453
|2565
|44482
|945
|369
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|531
|1
|820
|43
|23
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3002
|235
|8319
|231
|87
|10
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|421
|5
|1014
|41
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10409
|61
|128232
|1108
|4082
|23
|10
|Goa
|2282
|187
|5595
|142
|70
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|14443
|323
|51720
|1370
|2605
|22
|12
|Haryana
|6143
|62
|33444
|804
|467
|9
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1182
|14
|1954
|89
|14
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7260
|50
|16218
|510
|449
|13
|15
|Jharkhand
|8923
|94
|7391
|797
|151
|6
|16
|Karnataka
|77694
|2618
|84232
|3951
|2998
|101
|17
|Kerala
|12451
|432
|19147
|814
|102
|5
|18
|Ladakh
|411
|1194
|17
|9
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8715
|1
|27621
|719
|962
|16
|20
|Maharashtra
|145889
|723
|327281
|10906
|17092
|300
|21
|Manipur
|1530
|226
|1926
|21
|10
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|590
|50
|411
|66
|5
|23
|Mizoram
|277
|26
|289
|1
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1826
|71
|824
|5
|7
|1
|25
|Odisha
|13605
|11
|28698
|1810
|247
|12
|26
|Puducherry
|1873
|130
|2914
|106
|75
|5
|27
|Punjab
|7351
|636
|14040
|381
|539
|22
|28
|Rajasthan
|13195
|87
|36195
|1064
|767
|10
|29
|Sikkim
|447
|28
|406
|53
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52759
|727
|227575
|6488
|4690
|119
|31
|Telengana
|22568
|1151
|54330
|1091
|615
|14
|32
|Tripura
|1878
|79
|4084
|224
|37
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3058
|31
|5731
|304
|112
|14
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|44563
|909
|66834
|3432
|1981
|63
|35
|West Bengal
|24652
|823
|63060
|2037
|1954
|52
|Total#
|619088
|11704
|1427005
|48900
|42518
|933
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, there have been over 1.92 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.15 lakh people have died so far.