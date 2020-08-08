172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-8-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5662761.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 8: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 2 lakh

With over 4.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.8 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (2.06 lakh), Karnataka (1.8 lakh) and Delhi (1.4 lakh).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded more than 20.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 42,518 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 6,19,088 are active cases while 14,27,005 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

On August 7, India's COVID-19 tally officially surged past the 20 lakh-mark -- just 21 days, or three week, after crossing the 10 lakh-mark.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands7782642570193
2Andhra Pradesh8465424881204647594184289
3Arunachal Pradesh720201326813
4Assam1655510883880915851326
5Bihar264532565444829453696
6Chandigarh531182043233
7Chhattisgarh300223583192318710
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu42151014412
9Delhi10409611282321108408223
10Goa22821875595142704
11Gujarat14443323517201370260522
12Haryana614362334448044679
13Himachal Pradesh11821419548914
14Jammu and Kashmir7260501621851044913
15Jharkhand89239473917971516
16Karnataka7769426188423239512998101
17Kerala12451432191478141025
18Ladakh41111941792
19Madhya Pradesh871512762171996216
20Maharashtra1458897233272811090617092300
21Manipur1530226192621102
22Meghalaya59050411665
23Mizoram2772628910
24Nagaland182671824571
25Odisha136051128698181024712
26Puducherry18731302914106755
27Punjab73516361404038153922
28Rajasthan131958736195106476710
29Sikkim44728406531
30Tamil Nadu5275972722757564884690119
31Telengana22568115154330109161514
32Tripura1878794084224371
33Uttarakhand305831573130411214
34Uttar Pradesh44563909668343432198163
35West Bengal24652823630602037195452
Total#6190881170414270054890042518933
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.92 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.15 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 10:24 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

