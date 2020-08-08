Coronavirus state-wise tally August 8: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 2 lakh

India has recorded more than 20.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 42,518 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 6,19,088 are active cases while 14,27,005 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on August 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 4.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (2.8 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (2.06 lakh), Karnataka (1.8 lakh) and Delhi (1.4 lakh).

On August 7, India's COVID-19 tally officially surged past the 20 lakh-mark -- just 21 days, or three week, after crossing the 10 lakh-mark.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 778 26 425 70 19 3 2 Andhra Pradesh 84654 2488 120464 7594 1842 89 3 Arunachal Pradesh 720 20 1326 81 3 4 Assam 16555 1088 38809 1585 132 6 5 Bihar 26453 2565 44482 945 369 6 6 Chandigarh 531 1 820 43 23 3 7 Chhattisgarh 3002 235 8319 231 87 10 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 421 5 1014 41 2 9 Delhi 10409 61 128232 1108 4082 23 10 Goa 2282 187 5595 142 70 4 11 Gujarat 14443 323 51720 1370 2605 22 12 Haryana 6143 62 33444 804 467 9 13 Himachal Pradesh 1182 14 1954 89 14 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7260 50 16218 510 449 13 15 Jharkhand 8923 94 7391 797 151 6 16 Karnataka 77694 2618 84232 3951 2998 101 17 Kerala 12451 432 19147 814 102 5 18 Ladakh 411 1194 17 9 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 8715 1 27621 719 962 16 20 Maharashtra 145889 723 327281 10906 17092 300 21 Manipur 1530 226 1926 21 10 2 22 Meghalaya 590 50 411 66 5 23 Mizoram 277 26 289 1 0 24 Nagaland 1826 71 824 5 7 1 25 Odisha 13605 11 28698 1810 247 12 26 Puducherry 1873 130 2914 106 75 5 27 Punjab 7351 636 14040 381 539 22 28 Rajasthan 13195 87 36195 1064 767 10 29 Sikkim 447 28 406 53 1 30 Tamil Nadu 52759 727 227575 6488 4690 119 31 Telengana 22568 1151 54330 1091 615 14 32 Tripura 1878 79 4084 224 37 1 33 Uttarakhand 3058 31 5731 304 112 14 34 Uttar Pradesh 44563 909 66834 3432 1981 63 35 West Bengal 24652 823 63060 2037 1954 52 Total# 619088 11704 1427005 48900 42518 933 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.92 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.15 lakh people have died so far.