Coronavirus state-wise tally August 31: Confirmed cases in Odisha cross 1 lakh mark, Maharashtra has highest

Odisha has become the eleventh Indian state to cross the 1 lakh mark, registering 1,00,934 cases as of August 30. With over 7.8 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 31 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 7,80,689 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 4,24,767 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,22,085 cases

> Karnataka - 3,35,928 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,25,632 cases

India has recorded more than 36.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 64,469 deaths. Of these, more than 7.8 lakh are active cases while more than 27.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8,46,278 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 31, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 473 -45 2586 67 45 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 99129 1448 321754 9067 3884 88 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1205 87 2822 68 7 2 4 Assam 21551 556 83927 1417 296 7 5 Bihar 17333 -337 117124 2352 578 17 6 Chandigarh 1807 115 2296 48 52 7 7 Chhattisgarh 13520 854 16303 485 269 7 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 296 -10 2042 44 2 9 Delhi 14793 753 154171 1249 4426 22 10 Goa 3635 -11 13186 457 183 5 11 Gujarat 15272 163 76731 1095 3006 17 12 Haryana 10980 374 51620 909 682 12 13 Himachal Pradesh 1460 21 4450 142 35 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7959 287 28510 490 694 9 15 Jharkhand 11577 220 26448 1345 410 13 16 Karnataka 88110 1645 242229 7101 5589 106 17 Kerala 23719 377 49849 1770 287 7 18 Ladakh 847 21 1757 12 34 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 13592 475 47467 1054 1374 29 20 Maharashtra 193889 8422 562401 7690 24399 296 21 Manipur 1845 99 4239 53 28 22 Meghalaya 1284 46 1049 14 10 23 Mizoram 422 -2 589 5 0 24 Nagaland 887 -38 3026 109 9 25 Odisha 27219 483 73233 2519 482 12 26 Puducherry 4938 104 8968 457 221 10 27 Punjab 15375 -34 35747 1656 1404 56 28 Rajasthan 14091 -685 65093 2122 1043 13 29 Sikkim 404 1220 25 3 30 Tamil Nadu 52721 -5 362133 6406 7231 94 31 Telangana 31299 15 92837 1849 827 9 32 Tripura 4108 131 7433 201 103 5 33 Uttarakhand 5912 177 13066 480 257 7 34 Uttar Pradesh 54666 1306 167543 4802 3423 67 35 West Bengal 25657 -339 130952 3308 3176 50 Total# 781975 16673 2774801 60868 64469 971 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.5 crore infections and over 8.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

