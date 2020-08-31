Coronavirus state-wise tally August 31: Confirmed cases in Odisha cross 1 lakh mark, Maharashtra has highest

With more than 7.8 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (4.24 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (4.22 lakh).
Odisha has become the eleventh Indian state to cross the 1 lakh mark, registering 1,00,934 cases as of August 30. With over 7.8 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
The data was updated at 8 am on August 31 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 7,80,689 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Andhra Pradesh - 4,24,767 cases
> Tamil Nadu - 4,22,085 cases
> Karnataka - 3,35,928 cases
> Uttar Pradesh - 2,25,632 cases
India has recorded more than 36.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 64,469 deaths. Of these, more than 7.8 lakh are active cases while more than 27.7 lakh have recovered.
Across the country, 8,46,278 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 31, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|473
|-45
|2586
|67
|45
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|99129
|1448
|321754
|9067
|3884
|88
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1205
|87
|2822
|68
|7
|2
|4
|Assam
|21551
|556
|83927
|1417
|296
|7
|5
|Bihar
|17333
|-337
|117124
|2352
|578
|17
|6
|Chandigarh
|1807
|115
|2296
|48
|52
|7
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|13520
|854
|16303
|485
|269
|7
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|296
|-10
|2042
|44
|2
|9
|Delhi
|14793
|753
|154171
|1249
|4426
|22
|10
|Goa
|3635
|-11
|13186
|457
|183
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|15272
|163
|76731
|1095
|3006
|17
|12
|Haryana
|10980
|374
|51620
|909
|682
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1460
|21
|4450
|142
|35
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7959
|287
|28510
|490
|694
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|11577
|220
|26448
|1345
|410
|13
|16
|Karnataka
|88110
|1645
|242229
|7101
|5589
|106
|17
|Kerala
|23719
|377
|49849
|1770
|287
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|847
|21
|1757
|12
|34
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13592
|475
|47467
|1054
|1374
|29
|20
|Maharashtra
|193889
|8422
|562401
|7690
|24399
|296
|21
|Manipur
|1845
|99
|4239
|53
|28
|22
|Meghalaya
|1284
|46
|1049
|14
|10
|23
|Mizoram
|422
|-2
|589
|5
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|887
|-38
|3026
|109
|9
|25
|Odisha
|27219
|483
|73233
|2519
|482
|12
|26
|Puducherry
|4938
|104
|8968
|457
|221
|10
|27
|Punjab
|15375
|-34
|35747
|1656
|1404
|56
|28
|Rajasthan
|14091
|-685
|65093
|2122
|1043
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|404
|1220
|25
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52721
|-5
|362133
|6406
|7231
|94
|31
|Telangana
|31299
|15
|92837
|1849
|827
|9
|32
|Tripura
|4108
|131
|7433
|201
|103
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5912
|177
|13066
|480
|257
|7
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|54666
|1306
|167543
|4802
|3423
|67
|35
|West Bengal
|25657
|-339
|130952
|3308
|3176
|50
|Total#
|781975
|16673
|2774801
|60868
|64469
|971
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.5 crore infections and over 8.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.
