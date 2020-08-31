172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-31-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5774981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 31: Confirmed cases in Odisha cross 1 lakh mark, Maharashtra has highest

With more than 7.8 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (4.24 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (4.22 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Odisha has become the eleventh Indian state to cross the 1 lakh mark,  registering 1,00,934 cases as of August 30. With over 7.8 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 31 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 7,80,689 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 4,24,767 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,22,085 cases

> Karnataka - 3,35,928 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,25,632 cases

India has recorded more than 36.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 64,469 deaths. Of these, more than 7.8 lakh are active cases while more than 27.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8,46,278 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 31, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands473-45 258667 45
2Andhra Pradesh991291448 3217549067 388488 
3Arunachal Pradesh120587 282268 7
4Assam21551556 839271417 296
5Bihar17333-337 1171242352 57817 
6Chandigarh1807115 229648 52
7Chhattisgarh13520854 16303485 269
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu296-10 204244 2
9Delhi14793753 1541711249 442622 
10Goa3635-11 13186457 183
11Gujarat15272163 767311095 300617 
12Haryana10980374 51620909 68212 
13Himachal Pradesh146021 4450142 35
14Jammu and Kashmir7959287 28510490 694
15Jharkhand11577220 264481345 41013 
16Karnataka881101645 2422297101 5589106 
17Kerala23719377 498491770 287
18Ladakh84721 175712 34
19Madhya Pradesh13592475 474671054 137429 
20Maharashtra1938898422 5624017690 24399296 
21Manipur184599 423953 28
22Meghalaya128446 104914 10
23Mizoram422-2 5890
24Nagaland887-38 3026109 9
25Odisha27219483 732332519 48212 
26Puducherry4938104 8968457 22110 
27Punjab15375-34 357471656 140456 
28Rajasthan14091-685 650932122 104313 
29Sikkim404122025 3
30Tamil Nadu52721-5 3621336406 723194 
31Telangana3129915 928371849 827
32Tripura4108131 7433201 103
33Uttarakhand5912177 13066480 257
34Uttar Pradesh546661306 1675434802 342367 
35West Bengal25657-339 1309523308 317650 
Total#78197516673 277480160868 64469971 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.5 crore infections and over 8.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 09:57 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

